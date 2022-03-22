Which SVS subwoofer is best?

Without a subwoofer, no audio system is complete. Low frequencies can’t be produced by smaller- and higher-frequency speakers, making it essential to use the two together. Subwoofers offer the low-end frequencies that make you feel the audio rather than just hear it, and SVS is a well-known brand for its dense bass tones and compact enclosures. This SVS SB-2000 Pro 550 Watt DSP Controlled 12-inch subwoofer offers crisp, clear low-end audio that’s a huge upgrade for most home theater setups.

What to know before you buy an SVS subwoofer

Audio system and space

The right SVS subwoofer for you depends on the audio system you have and the space where you plan to install the speaker. Most subwoofers connect to an audio receiver or other speakers with standard speaker cables or a wireless adapter. In addition, you’ll want to consider what type of space you plan to install your subwoofer in. Larger subwoofers are preferable for larger spaces, though even most small subwoofers can handle most average home theaters. Some buyers also elect to purchase multiple small subwoofers to accommodate larger spaces.

Driver size

The diameter of the actual speaker, often called a driver, is especially significant when it comes to subwoofers. Larger drivers can generate more nuance within the bass frequencies than smaller drivers. Subwoofer speaker sizes range in diameter from as small as 6 inches to as large as 18 or 21 inches for use in professional audio settings. For home theaters, most buyers can find what they’re looking for in eight-, 10-, 12- or 15-inch subwoofers. Subwoofers that are larger are usually preferable for larger spaces.

Ported vs. sealed enclosure

A subwoofer’s enclosure matters more than the enclosure of mid- and high-frequency speakers. The most common types of subwoofer enclosures are ported and sealed enclosures. Ported subwoofers include larger enclosures with specific acoustic outlets for releasing audio. Many ported subwoofers are tuned for the optimal bass frequency production level and produce more aggressive low frequencies as a result. Alternatively, sealed enclosures tend to be more common and offer a cleaner overall bass sound.

What to look for in a quality SVS subwoofer

Frequency range

A subwoofer’s frequency range refers to the overall spectrum of audio frequencies it can produce. Most subwoofers can produce frequencies as low as 30 hertz, with some even offering bass and sub-bass tones as low as 15 or 20 hertz. On the high-end of the frequency spectrum, most subwoofers will range from 150 to 300 hertz. Most subwoofers also feature the ability to vary what frequencies are sent to the low and high-end speakers, making the frequency range even more variable.

Power

A subwoofer’s power is a decent rule of thumb for measuring its overall volume. The two factors aren’t directly correlated, though a higher wattage sub will usually produce louder tones. Speaker power is usually measured in two different categories: peak power and RMS power. Peak power refers to how much power output a speaker offers in a moment or during a sonic peak. RMS power is how much power a speaker can generate over a continuous period of time rather than in a single moment.

Compatibility

Your subwoofer will need to be compatible with the rest of your audio system. While most subwoofers include inputs for classic speaker cables, it’s crucial to cross-check your audio receiver and surrounding speakers for compatibility with your subwoofer. Additionally, many people prefer wireless subwoofers, which may require wireless adapters or other hardware to ensure compatibility.

How much you can expect to spend on SVS subwoofers

Cheap SVS subwoofers may cost as little as $450. For most of the brand’s models, however, you can expect to spend anywhere between $600-$2,900.

SVS subwoofer FAQ

How do SVS subwoofers compare to Klipsch subwoofers?

A. Ultimately, subwoofer models will vary, even within an individual brand’s lineup. However, for the budget-conscious buyer, Klipsch offers a few more economy-priced subwoofer models than SVS. Still, it’s hard to pass up the expansive frequency responses and room-filling bass tones of high-end subwoofers from SVS, if you can afford them.

What does an SVS subwoofer’s crossover knob do?

A. SVS subwoofers, like many other brands, almost always include a crossover knob. This setting determines what frequencies are diverted to the subwoofer. In other words, it’s where in the frequency spectrum the speaker setup’s signal “crosses over” to the subwoofer from the rest of the speakers.

What’s the best SVS subwoofer to buy?

Top SVS subwoofer

SVS SB-2000 Pro 550 Watt DSP Controlled 12″ Sealed Subwoofer (Black Ash)

What you need to know: Features a 12-inch high-excursion SVS driver and 550 watts RMS, 1,500+ watts peak power Sledge STA-550D amplifier with fully discrete MOSFET output.

What you’ll love: Room-filling output and low frequency extension below 20 Hz with audiophile refinement and musicality, SB-2000 Pro brings reference subwoofer performance to more people than ever from a compact cabinet measuring only 15-inches on all sides.

What you should consider: While people love the product they say that they ran into issues with it just after seven months of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SVS subwoofer for the money

SVS SB-1000 300-Watt RMS Subwoofer with 12-Inch Driver

What you need to know: One of the more affordable picks, this compact subwoofer includes a robust 12-inch driver and a removable speaker cover.

What you’ll love: This subwoofer features a frequency response range of 24 to 260 hertz with a variable low-pass filter. Even at higher volumes, low-frequency notes are clear and engaging without any extra distortion. At just 27 pounds, it’s perfect for smaller spaces.

What you should consider: It may not be as powerful as other models in larger rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SVS PB-1000 325-Watt RMS Ported Subwoofer with 12-Inch Driver Bundle

What you need to know: This pick features the robust SVS Sledge amplifier system with wireless support and automatic tuning for an even easier setup compared to most subwoofers.

What you’ll love: The PB-1000 has a frequency response of 19 to 270 hertz. It also comes with a four-pack of SVS SoundPath isolation stands, which add clarity to the audio by lifting the unit off-ground.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than many SVS subwoofers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.