No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list
There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out of shopping time before you know it.
If you need gift ideas for items that’ll definitely arrive by the holidays, we’ve gathered some of the best we could find, including a Sony Bluetooth speaker for music lovers, a LEGO set for the kids and a cozy Levi’s unisex beanie. So whether you’re looking for gifts under $25, under $50, or under $100, you’ll find the perfect option for everyone on your list.
Popular gift ideas under $25
Sony Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This small Bluetooth speaker still delivers big sound, with extra bass that can instantly boost any party. It has a handy carrying strap to make it easy to take on the go and a splashproof design that’s perfect for use at the beach or pool. The rechargeable battery can go six hours between charges, too.
Philosophy Festive Frosty Favorites 3-Piece Shower Gel Set
This shower gel set features three winter-inspired scents, including peppermint stick, cinnamon buns and Snow Angel, which captures the scent of freshly fallen snow. The Philosophy shower gels offer a 3-in-1 formula, too, so they can be used as a shower gel, shampoo or bubble bath. They’re also creamy and gentle enough for everyday use.
LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase Building Kit
This classic yellow suitcase not only provides a perfect spot to store your children’s LEGOs but also comes with over 200 pieces. They include various options, such as bricks, wheels and other shapes. They’re compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building, too.
Numi Organic Tea World of Tea Gift Set
The tea drinker on your list will appreciate this high-quality tea sampler. It includes 45 tea bags with premium organic full-leaf tea in various flavors, including Breakfast Blend, Aged Earl Grey and Jasmine Green. The teas don’t feature artificial flavors; instead, they contain 100% real fruit, flowers and spices.
Levi’s All-Gender Classic Knit Cuffed All-Season Beanie Hat
This comfy beanie has a one-size-fits-all design suitable for both men and women. It’s made of 100% acrylic and offers excellent warmth in cold weather. The stretchable material is also easy to pull down over the ears for protection. You can choose from more than 25 colors.
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Classic Large Tumbler Candle
Help your loved one get in the holiday spirit with this classic candle scented with balsam, cedar wood and juniper berry. It’s made of premium-grade wax that offers a clean, even burn and provides up to 110 hours of burn time. The candle is 100% recyclable, too.
Mio Marino Retro Leather Alphabet Keychain
This stylish genuine leather keychain features a metal monogrammed letter in the center. It has three easy clasp key hooks for adding and removing keys, as well as double stitching to improve its durability. It even comes in a designer gift box.
The Star Wars fan on your list will love this fun, mini wooden music box that plays the Star Wars Theme. Each side has artwork of various Star Wars characters, including Yoda, a Storm Trooper and Darth Vader. It also features a hand crank design, so it doesn’t require batteries.
Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light
This LED book light is a perfect gift for the avid reader on your list. It offers five brightness levels and three color modes to make reading as comfortable as possible. The compact design also makes it perfect for travel. The rechargeable battery provides up to 80 hours of reading time, too.
Betsey Johnson Pearl Critters Owl Drop Earrings
These whimsical owl-shaped earrings have faux pearl and mixed stone accents for a fun, blinged-out look. They feature gold-tone metal and a secure lever back that keeps them in place all day. They also work well day or night.
Fringe Studio 3-Piece Gingerbread Everything Plush Pet Toys
This sweet gingerbread-themed toy set makes the perfect holiday gift for your pet. The small gingerbread-shaped toys are ideal for puppies and small dogs and feature squeakers to keep your pup entertained.
Isotoner Women’s Cable Knit Gloves with Touchscreen Palm Patches
These stylish cable-knit gloves can keep your loved one’s hands warm all winter. They’re lined with fleece to provide effective insulation against the cold and have a non-slip palm patch to provide an improved grip. The thumb, index and middle fingers are touchscreen-compatible, too, making it easy to use a smartphone or tablet.
Other top gift ideas under $25
- This artnaturals Large bath Bombs Gift Set contains 12 bath bombs in various scents, making it an excellent gift for a friend who enjoys at-home spa nights.
- With this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, the coffee or tea drinker in your life will never have their favorite hot beverage go cold before they finish it again.
- The Crayola Caddy Portable Coloring Set comes with makers, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, paper and more. It’s the ideal gift for children who love arts and crafts.
- The Tarte Tartelette Tease Clay Eyeshadow Palette contains six versatile shadow shades and is compact enough to fit in any purse or pocket.
- This 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster can serve as a film bucket list for the movie buff in your life. It includes films across various genres and timeframes.
- This DASH Mini Waffle Maker makes more than just make waffles; it’s also perfect for preparing hash browns, cookies and mini pizzas. The compact size makes it ideal for anyone on your list with a small kitchen.
- The VTech Baby Lil’ Critters Moosical Beads is a fun, educational toy for kids aged 0 to 24 months and plays more than 30 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases.
- The Milk Makeup Bronze, Glow, Go 3-Minute Face and Eye Set contains a bronzer stick, cream blush and lip tint, highlighter and lengthening mascara, making it ideal for anyone who wants a quick makeup look.
- This Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf is large enough to do double-duty as a wrap and comes in nine fashionable colors.
- The Hot Wheels City Super Twist Tire Shop Playset features plenty of twists and turns for kids to take their Hot Wheels down and even comes with a car of its own.
- For that friend or family member who likes their food extra spicy, this Melinda’s Hot Sauce Variety Pack is an ideal gift. It includes five flavorful sauces, including Garlic Habanero and Ghost Pepper.
- The Dionis Inspire Goat Milk Hand Cream Collection can keep your loved one’s hands smooth and hydrated all winter.
- If you’re looking for a practical gift, this PAPERAGE 2023 Weekly & Monthly Planner with a durable, vegan-leather cover is an excellent choice.
- The Melissa & Doug Food Groups Wooden Play Food Set can inspire hours of imaginative play for children aged 3 and up.
- Help your favorite amateur chef and baker take their kitchen game up a notch with this set of dessert toppers sea salt collection. It includes three unique flavors.
- The HOMEDICS Bubble Bliss Foot Bath makes an excellent gift for anyone who spends all day on their feet. It offers soothing heat and massage functions.
- The Squishmallows Brown and Black Calico Cat Plush is super-soft and squishy, making it ideal for cuddling.
- The INKEY List Winter Skin 101 Kit can help keep skin soft and supple even in cold, dry winter weather.
- If you have a loved one who enjoys yoga, the Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat can make their practice more comfortable. It even has a shoulder strap, so it’s easy to carry to class.
- This two-pack of Charter Club Women’s Fuzzy Butter Socks is warm and cozy and includes solid red and Buffalo plaid pairs.
- This Amish Country Popcorn Variety Set can make movie night a little more exciting. It comes with six types of kernels and a shaker of butter-flavored salt.
- If you have a cat lover on your list, this set of ceramic, cat-shaped measuring spoons is sure to be a hit.
- The W&P Hot Toddy Craft Cocktail Kit contains premium ingredients for making a delicious Hot Toddy on the go, all in a travel-friendly green tin.
- You can’t go wrong with gifting a classic party game like Jenga, which is suitable for one or more players aged 6 and up.
- This Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Set comes with three large scrunchies made of 100% pure mulberry silk. Each set includes a charcoal, pink and ivory scrunchie.
- This Malibu Barbie It Takes Two Camping Doll with Puppy and Accessories is an ideal gift for Barbie fans aged 3 to 7 who enjoy camping and the outdoors.
- This set of Stress Relief and Self Care Cards offers 52 mindfulness, meditation, anxiety relief, stress management and self-care exercises that can be done nearly anywhere.
- Encourage your loved one to stay hydrated with this CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, which comes in more than 10 colors.
- These Jessica Simpson Metal Aviator Sunglasses offer a chic, stylish look but still provide 100% UV protection.
Popular gift ideas under $50
Elite 3-in-1 Waffle and Sandwich Maker
This handy little appliance will help anyone in a hurry prepare waffles and sandwiches in minutes. It comes with interchangeable waffle and sandwich cooking plates that are easy to remove, replace, and clean. The trim design doesn’t take up much storage space.
Not only is this beauty-lovers collection packed with a nice selection of makeup in beautiful colors, but it also comes with an attractive aluminum case that can be reused. Brushes are included for flawless application.
2019 1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
What could be a better gift for a wine lover than a flavorful Cabernet? Bottled in Napa Valley, the robust notes of this delicious red wine will have your favorite wine connoisseur guessing that you spent much more than $50 for the bottle.
Sur la table Professional Carbon Steel Wok
Stir fry is just one tasty dish that can be made in a wok. From eggs to fish to vegetables, this wok is built to prepare numerous foods thanks to the durable stainless steel construction that distributes heat evenly for outstanding results.
JLB Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
The Go 3 Bluetooth speaker is made for music lovers on the go, as it has a compact design and carrying loop. Although small, it delivers impressive sound. The waterproof construction makes it perfect for including on trips to the beach or pool.
You can give the gift of a whiter smile with the AquaSonic toothbrush that gently whitens with 40,000 vibrations per minute. It’s an affordable, rechargeable model that offers four operational modes and comes with eight brush heads.
Anyone who loves to brew coffee from K-Cups will appreciate a simple way to store them. This carousel features a tiered design that rotates and will accommodate 36 K-Cups. The attractive design looks nice next to any single-serve coffee machine.
Amazon Basic Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet
The avid home cook will love the possibilities of cooking with an enameled cast iron skillet. Amazon’s model boasts a 3.3-quart capacity with convenient loop-style handles and a lid. It can accommodate temperatures up to 400 degrees F. You have a choice of several stylish colors.
Other top gift ideas under $50
- The Echo Dot 5th Gen Smart Speaker was released this year and delivers clear sound with notable bass.
- With a Disney theme and cosmetics that are made with clean ingredients, the Disney Edition Beauty Box makes a great gift.
- These WallFlower Junior’s Insta Stretch Jeans are highly rated and feature a classic style with a comfortable fit.
- A rice cooker like this model by Aroma is a nice gift for anyone who likes to steam rice and vegetables at the same time.
- The Roku Express 4K+ makes streaming simple thanks to the easy setup and voice-controlled remote.
- The Amazfit 5 is a feature-packed activity tracker that’s available at a fraction of the price of high-end brands.
- The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler dries and styles hair for salon-quality looks.
- Annovero Ice Cream Bowls have festive designs that look great in any kitchen.
- Home cooks can always use new utensils. The Umite Chef Set contains 33 practical pieces for every cooking need.
- The Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Jacket is available in numerous sizes and stylish colors.
- The Magic Bullet Blender is a great gift for anyone who likes to make smoothies and shakes. The kit includes three cups and matching lids.
- This Hot Wheels Track Set sports a shark theme that’s appealing to youngsters.
- It’s easy to pamper curls with Briogeo’s Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Hair Mask that’s made with quality ingredients that nourish hair.
- Black Diamond’s Wooltech Gloves are lightweight and comfortable yet toasty warm.
- Nagaliving Organic Bath Bombs will make any gift recipient feel pampered. It includes 50 bath bombs that come nicely packaged in a pretty box.
- It’s ceramic and ionic technology that makes it possible for the Hot Tools Pro Signature Hair Dryer to create gorgeous blowouts.
- Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets are soft and cozy. This set comes in a choice of patterns.
- DRQQ Earbuds are affordable but emit excellent sound.
- The Black + Decker 2-Slice Toaster has wide slots that can accommodate bagels and artisan breads.
- The ProForm Kettlebell Kit includes weights in 5, 10, and 15 pounds plus an instructional DVD with workout ideas.
- Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless Headphones are designed to be comfortable and fun for kids.
- BioPEDIC Bed Pillows provide comfortable support. The collection includes four pillows.
- This unique LEGO Set is perfect for Harry Potter fans.
- This Apollo Tool Set is packed with 135 tools that are colored pink.
- The Prestige Waiters Wine Bottle Opener is an awesome gift for the wine lover on your list.
Popular gift ideas under $100
Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker
A coffee lover will appreciate having the option of brewing a single cup or a full pot with the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer. That’s because one side is a single-serve coffee maker while the other is a classic 12-cup brewing machine.
Dakota Fields Heated Throw Blanket
The combination of soft material and multiple heat settings make this heated blanket a cozy gift. Auto shutoff adds peace of mind during use. It’s also machine-washable in the cold cycle for easy care.
Classic Gourmet Favorites Gift Basket
Tea, cookies, popcorn, and more – a gourmet gift basket is a present that keeps giving as the recipient indulges in the treats it contains. The best option will include a nice selection of goodies, like the Classic Gourmet Favorites Gift Basket.
Sharper Image Acupressure Foot Massager
You can help that special person ease the stress of the day with this foot massager. It offers a combination of heat, vibration, and acupressure to relieve sore, tired feet while providing a relaxing experience.
Columbia Men’s Hatana Breathe Hiking Shoes
Any guy who spends time venturing off-trail will love this pair of hiking shoes. Their rugged soles are paired with breathable material, so they are ideal for hiking rough terrain in warm weather. They are good looking too, and available in numerous sizes.
JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One Soundbar
You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to convert a TV into an entertainment hub. The JBL 2.0 soundbar produces theater-quality sound that any audiophile will appreciate. Bluetooth connectivity means there are no wires to get in the way of quality entertainment.
If you are shopping for someone who wants to stay fit but has limited space, the InStride Cycle XL is the answer. This compact exerciser can be used from any chair as a cycle or can be placed on a table to exercise the upper body.
Other top gift ideas under $100
- The Deluxe Brush Set by Sephora is a comprehensive collection that any beauty enthusiast will appreciate.
- In addition to a 20-volt cordless drill, the Black + Decker Project Kit includes useful hand tools. It’s an ideal gift for any DIYer.
- An air fryer is a thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to try innovative small kitchen appliances, The GoWISE USA 7-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer features a sleek touch panel with one-touch presets for simple meals in minutes.
- Urban Decay’s Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette contains beautiful shades that are ideal for creating subtle and dramatic eye looks.
- The Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is a top-rated pick that features a removable fleece cover.
- In addition to being warm, the Michael Kors Big Girls Heavy Weight Stadium Jacket offers an attractive design that’s always in style.
- The Journey Girls Kitchen and Bakery Accessories Set will encourage hours of play. It includes numerous accessories for a well-stocked play kitchen.
- Made by a top brand in the industry, this Holy Stone RC Drone is great for beginners and experienced hobbyists.
- The Hamilton Beach Set and Forget Programmable Slow Cooker is a compact model that’s great for cooks on the go.
- Grilling indoors is easy with the Mueller Ultra Gourmet Electric Grill which heats quickly, has a non-stick cooking surface, and doesn’t produce annoying smoke.
- The Echo Show 5 is a good choice for anyone who prefers a smart speaker with a vivid screen.
- Not sure which cologne to buy as a gift for a special person on your list? Sephora’s Cologne Sampler contains 12 enticing fragrances for them to try.
- Your favorite tea drinker will be thrilled to display the Le Creuset Demi Tea Kettle that’s as beautiful as it is functional.
- Dash’s Delish Stand Mixer is an affordable model that mixes with ease.
- Levi’s Mens Trucker Denim Jacket has timeless appeal and comes in several fashionable colors.
- Any young Batman fan will be thrilled to open the LEGO Technic Batmobile which includes 1,360 pieces for an epic building experience.
- The All New Kindle is the brand’s most compact and affordable model yet. The slim, 6-inch design is easy to stash in a bag and go.
- A small air purifier like this model by Honeywell is perfect for cleaning the air in small spaces.
- The stylish Aislinn Metal Desk Lamp by Mercury Row is a nice gift for that special person who works from home.
- The Red Carpet Manicure LED Soft Gel Starter Kit is easy for beginners to use to create beautiful gel manicures.
- The Fire HD Tablet is a feature-packed device for a low price. It works with Alexa for hands-free control.
- If you are shopping for someone who loves to bake, NutriChef’s 8-Piece Kitchen Deluxe Set comes with all of the must-have pieces.
- With soft material and an attractive fit, The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket is a gift that will keep giving every time they slip it on.
- Koolaburra by UGG Slip-On Mule Slippers are warm, comfortable, and easy to wear.
- The Leap Frog Magic Adventures Microscope will make any kid excited to learn.
