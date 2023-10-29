DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly led to a shooting in Lackawanna County early Sunday morning.

According to the Lackawanna County Communications Center, police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 100 block of University Drive, Dunmore, at 3:00 a.m.

Officials said police were on the scene of the stabbing when they reported shots fired to the communications center.

The investigation led police to find two gunshot victims who, in addition to the stabbing victim, were transported to a nearby hospital according to 911 officials.

The extent of these injuries is unknown at this time.

First responder representatives said Dunmore Police are handling the investigation.