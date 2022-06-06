Which pink blush dress is best?

A pink blush dress is an excellent choice because pink is a subtle hue that exudes femininity and sophistication. This benefit is heightened when you add a flattering silhouette versatile enough to become your go-to pick for any occasion. If you are looking for the perfect pink blush dress, with an ultra-feminine flair, the Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pink blush dress

Hue

Blush is a muted, neutral shade of medium pink. For reference, think of Jennifer Grey’s light pink “Dirty Dancing” finale dress rather than Reese Witherspoon’s bright bubblegum hues in “Legally Blonde.”

Neckline

The best neckline for your pink blush dress depends on the look you’re trying to achieve, your body’s shape and your comfort zone. Here are five popular necklines with descriptions of what they do for your figure:

V-neck : Makes a V at the center of your chest to elongate the neck and draw eyes to the bustline.

: Makes a V at the center of your chest to elongate the neck and draw eyes to the bustline. Scoop neck : Rounds at the chest to emphasize the neck and collarbone.

: Rounds at the chest to emphasize the neck and collarbone. Crew neck : Rounds at the neck to shorten the neck and fill out the chest.

: Rounds at the neck to shorten the neck and fill out the chest. Square neck : Squares at the bust with a line straight across the chest to elongate the neck and narrow the shoulders.

: Squares at the bust with a line straight across the chest to elongate the neck and narrow the shoulders. Sweetheart neck: Forms a heart shape at the top of the chest to draw attention to the bustline.

Silhouette

When deciding on the best silhouette for your pink blush dress, consider the style you’re going for and what parts of your body you want to accentuate. These are five of the most popular styles with their respective fit descriptions:

A-line : Hugs the bustline, pulls in at the waist and flares out at the hip to create an hourglass shape.

: Hugs the bustline, pulls in at the waist and flares out at the hip to create an hourglass shape. Empire waist : Commonly seen on maxi dresses, it hugs the bust and flares out at the bottom bra line to create a long, lean look.

: Commonly seen on maxi dresses, it hugs the bust and flares out at the bottom bra line to create a long, lean look. Pencil : Often seen on T-shirt dresses, it skims the body with a straight, narrow fit for a slightly boxy but stylish and comfortable look.

: Often seen on T-shirt dresses, it skims the body with a straight, narrow fit for a slightly boxy but stylish and comfortable look. Sheath : Hugs the entire body to show off your curves.

: Hugs the entire body to show off your curves. Trumpet: Hugs your body to the knee and flares out at the bottom to highlight your shape and add a touch of drama.

What to look for in a quality pink blush dress

Personalized details

The best pink blush dresses boast pieces that let you show off your sense of style. Some added details you might look for are floral stitching, cute ruffles, textured fabrics, flowy chiffon or ultra-slimming wrap designs.

Versatility

The ideal go-to dress is versatile enough to take you from one event to another with a few choice accessory changes. For example, fantastic work-to-play dresses often boast a professional hemline, covered bust and sexy silhouette. This is a perfect work outfit when paired with kitten heels and a cardigan or blazer. Then it transforms into the perfect after-work ensemble when you ditch the covering and pop on high heels.

Easy care instructions

Selecting a pink blush dress in a fine fabric that requires dry cleaning can be very high maintenance. Instead, consider a high-quality but machine-washable alternative that mimics fine textiles, such as chiffon or silk. You will wear it more often, and your price per wear will be a lot lower.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink blush dress

Depending on the brand, design and material you select, you will typically spend $25-$200.

Pink blush dress FAQ

What is the most universally flattering fit?

A. An A-line shape that fits at the waist and flares at the hip flatters most bodies.

What color shoes go best with a pink blush dress?

A. While there are no rules here, some of the most complementary shoe colors are nude, gold, rose gold and gray.

What’s the best pink blush dress to buy?

Top pink blush dress

Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Dress

What you need to know: This dress’s deep V-neck, tie waist and flared hem give it a very flattering fit.

What you’ll love: This faux wrap dress boasts a chiffon-like fabric and ruffles at the hem. You can select from long or short sleeves in sizes XS-2XL, and it should hit you on your mid-thigh. It is a great choice for any occasion, day or night.

What you should consider: Its hemline ranges from 34.3-36.2 inches long, which might be short for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink blush dress for the money

Sonoma Goods For Life Puckered Tiered Dress

What you need to know: This is the perfect casual dress you can transform with the right accessories.

What you’ll love: Its puckered texture, floral design at the neckline and ruffled edges add a feminine flair to this adorable sleeveless dress. It features a scooped neck with a hem that lands just above the knee, and it comes in sizes SM-2XL.

What you should consider: Its puckered design might look a little too wrinkled for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

DressTells Fit Flare Midi Dress

What you need to know: It boasts a flattering A-line shape with a hemline that lands just below the knee, a cap sleeve and a high scooped neckline. It also is available with a three-quarter-length sleeve.

What you’ll love: This is a wardrobe staple you can wear to work or special events. It’s 94% nylon, 6% spandex and features a zipper closure for a contoured but comfortable fit. It comes in sizes XS-3XL with easy care instructions.

What you should consider: Some reviewers claim it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

