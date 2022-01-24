15 best Valentine’s Day outfits

Valentine’s Day has been around for longer than you might think — it’s been tied to ideas of romance since the 14th century.

Which Valentine’s Day outfits are best?

Whether you’re looking to dress to the nines this Valentine’s Day or you want some cozy Valentine-inspired pajamas to spend the day lounging around in, there are plenty of fun themed and un-themed outfits to get you through the season of love. First, you have to decide what kind of Valentine’s Day you want to have. Will it be romantic? Family-oriented? Chocolate-based? Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, so whether you’re celebrating early over the weekend or on the day of, these outfits have you covered.

What are the best Valentine’s Day outfits to buy?

Top fancy date night Valentine’s Day outfits

Berydress Women’s Vintage V-Neck Faux Wrap Dress

This dress is a great staple for all body types, available in a wide variety of colors as well as a signature, timeless black. It’s made from a stretchy polyester/cotton blend in the faux wrap style with cap sleeves and a hemline that falls around the knee. Sexy yet simple, this dress pairs beautifully with a pair of heels and a tasteful clutch.

Sold by Amazon

Society of Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Solid Dress Shirt

Available in five rich and varied colors, this polyester button-down has a spread collar and tapered sleeves. It’s stylish but practical as it’s machine-washable with no ironing required. It pairs smoothly with a slim fit dress pant and a pair of cap-toe oxfords.

Sold by Macy’s

Miusol Women’s Retro Floral Lace Slim Evening Cocktail Dress

Feel elegant and glamorous in this beautiful knee-length lace dress with floral detailing and wispy cap sleeves. It’s a rayon/nylon/spandex blend and comes in nine colors, though the red is particularly fitting for the occasion. It pairs perfectly with open-toe heels and a classic pair of stud earrings.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Flex Oxford Custom-Fit Button-Down Shirt

This stretchy cotton button-down has long sleeves with fitted cuffs and is perfect for when you need something dressier that’s still a little bit casual. Available in five colors, it’s respectable with a buttoned collar and a breast pocket without being too formal. It would look great with jeans or dress pants.

Sold by Kohl’s

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jackets

If you want to look sharp this Valentine’s Day, there’s this modern fit fully lined jacket with a notched lapel, two-button closure, side vents and pockets. There are six color choices, though blue sharkskin looks particularly sharp. A matching pant and vest can be purchased separately.

Sold by Macy’s

Top casual Valentine’s Day outfits

Valentine’s Day Shirts V Is For Video Games T-Shirt

For the gamer, there’s this cotton T-shirt that says “V is for Valentine” across the front with “Valentine” crossed out and “Video Games” written below it with some cartoon game controllers and plenty of hearts. The shirt comes in men’s, women’s and youth sizes as well as in five dark color schemes. It’s a fun, comfortable shirt that goes great with jeans or sweatpants.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Men’s R2-D2 You R2 Awesome Graphic Tee

This blue crewneck T-shirt is blue with “You R2 awesome” written across the front and an illustration of the popular “Star Wars” character R2-D2 below it. The shirt comes in a wide variety of sizes and is machine-washable. It would look great with a good pair of jeans and some sneakers.

Sold by Kohl’s

Welaken Unicorn Heart Sweatshirt

This 100% cotton pullover sweatshirt has a white backdrop with hearts in all colors and sizes covering it. The sweatshirt comes in eight sizes with a convenient open pocket in the front. It would pair well with jeans or a pair of solid color leggings.

Sold by Amazon

7 ate 9 Apparel Kids Dinosaur Happy Valentine’s Day Red Raglan

This cute three-quarter sleeve gray and red shirt features a T-rex silhouette across the front with a red heart and “RAWR” text. It comes in a wide variety of infant to children’s sizes and looks great with jeans.

Sold by Amazon

Shermie Women’s Cute Heart Pattern Elbow Patchwork Casual Sweater

Available in several colors, this acrylic-polyester crewneck knitted sweater features heart-shaped patchwork on each elbow. It’s a versatile piece that can be worn with jeans, leggings, dress pants or even a skirt.

Sold by Amazon

Top pajamas for Valentine’s Day

Little Hand Kids Hearts Long Sleeve Pajamas

Available in red or blue, this 100% cotton set features a long-sleeve crewneck shirt and a matching pair of pajama pants. The shirt has one big heart on the front while the pants have smaller hearts all over.

Sold by Amazon

Little Fancy Baby Boys’ Mommy’s Little Valentine Outfit

This three-piece cotton/spandex set comes with a long-sleeve baby bodysuit, pants and a fitted cap. The bodysuit is black with “Mommy’s Little Valentine” printed across the front. The pants and hat are both white with a red and black love/heart print. The entire set is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Roshop Women’s Printed Ruffle Short Pajamas Set

This cotton blend set features a red long-sleeve shirt with decorative buttons on top and the word “love” printed across the front in cursive. The matching shorts are soft with a drawstring closure.

Sold by Amazon

Roshop Women’s Pajama Set

These pajamas are black with a matching red heart print on both the top and bottom pieces. The shirt has long sleeves and the pants are long as well, making for a very cozy Valentine’s Day outfit if you’re working from home or looking to stay comfy all day long.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Men’s Flannel Pajama Set

This cotton/polyester set comes with a crewneck short-sleeve T-shirt, plus flannel pants with a drawstring closure and pockets. Both pieces are soft, comfortable and machine-washable. It comes in several color schemes, but the dark blue crew neck with red flannel pants is particularly fitting for the season.

Sold by Macy’s

