As the season of giving approaches, you’re probably running through a list of people you want to give presents to, but your travel-obsessed friends may have you stumped. Because what can you possibly get for someone whose whole lifestyle centers around not owning a lot of stuff?

However, don’t worry. Even digital nomads appreciate a thoughtful gift. All it takes is some creativity and a willingness to give something atypical.

Best mobile hotspot

Life as a digital nomad means you’re always on the move, soaking in beautiful sights and experiencing unique cultures. Unfortunately, it also means you’re consistently seeking reliable internet with varying degrees of success. If service is spotty (or nonexistent), then you can’t get work done. In situations like these, a mobile hotspot is a lifesaver.

Top mobile hotspot

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot 4G LTE Router

What you need to know: With reliable, fast service, the Netgear Nighthawk is suitable for rural and city travelers.

What you’ll love: With 4G LTE speeds, manufacturers optimized this mobile hotspot for AT&T and T-Mobile. It can connect with up to 20 devices with shareable storage. Offering 20-hour battery life and easy USB charging, any digital nomad would love this gift.

What you should consider: This hotspot is on the pricier side and the display is not a touchscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mobile hotspot for the money

RoamWiFi Mobile Hotspot 4G LTE Router

What you need to know: This sleek mobile hotspot offers reliable 4G LTE speeds and is suitable for global travelers.

What you’ll love: This mobile hotspot works in over 160 countries, so it’s perfect for your international nomadic travelers. It has several no-contract data plans to choose from, so you can use it on an as-needed basis.

What you should consider: Some users say the signal is weak and the settings are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best filtered water bottle

The best water bottle with filtration technology improves the taste of water while removing harmful bacteria. Freshwater isn’t readily accessible everywhere, so a filtration system on a water bottle can help make a digital nomad’s life easier and safer. It’s also an easy way to reduce single-use plastic water bottles.

Top filtered water bottle

Grayl UltraPress Water Purifier and Filter Bottle

What you need to know: This filtered water bottle offers top-of-the-line purification, making it perfect for hikers and digital nomads.

What you’ll love: Easy to fill and drink, this filtered water bottle improves water taste while removing harmful viruses and bacteria. It offers a smooth drinking experience.

What you should consider: It’s a pricey water bottle, and some users find that pushing the filter down can take effort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top filtered water bottle for the money

Philips Water GoZero Active Bottle

What you need to know: This functional filtered water bottle suits anyone looking to cut the chlorine taste from their water.

What you’ll love: Manufacturers equipped this bottle with two filters and a built-in monitor to alert you when the filter needs replacing. One filter provides supreme taste and the other eliminates contaminants, all with a lightweight, flexible design.

What you should consider: Some users say they had to remove the loop on their water bottle since it caused the bottle to leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best journal

You don’t have to be an avid writer to enjoy documenting your travels and nomadic experiences. A journal is a creative gift for a digital nomad since it offers them a safe place to take notes, jot down memories and even spill their innermost secrets.

Top journal

Leuchtturm 1917 Medium, A5, Dotted Paper

What you need to know: With a hardback cover and an elastic closure, this durable journal is perfect for all the turbulence involved in travel.

What you’ll love: It includes a pocket for keepsakes and creamy paper that prevents ink from bleeding through. You can easily use this book as a journal, calendar or even an appointment organizer with its helpful index and numbered pages.

What you should consider: Some users don’t prefer the dotted paper or the index, especially if used for just journaling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top journal for the money

Moleskin Classic Notebook

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a straightforward, no-nonsense notebook for clear journaling and note-taking, this classic notebook is perfect.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent inexpensive option for travel journaling or note-taking. It’s durable enough to handle on-the-go writing with smooth paper and an elastic band to keep everything closed.

What you should consider: There are no pockets or pen loops, and some users say standard ink bleeds through the pages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best backpack

A new, durable backpack is a practical gift for any digital nomad wanting to keep all their essentials with them. Backpacks are great for cramming a lot into a small space while staying organized and lightweight. Consider what size is best for your digital nomad and what material type will suit them best (many outdoorsy travelers may prefer a waterproof fabric). It’s also important that the backpack be comfortable to wear.

Top backpack

Samsonite Tectonic 2 Large Backpack

What you need to know: This well-performing backpack is large enough to fit a laptop and a weekend’s worth of clothes.

What you’ll love: A thick, padded back makes this backpack comfortable to carry. It has a 45-liter capacity, including a laptop compartment to fit a 17-inch laptop. With weather-resistant fabric, it’s great for anyone on the go.

What you should consider: The bottom of this backpack isn’t padded, so be strategic when packing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top backpack for the money

JanSport SuperBreak One

What you need to know: This is the backpack of choice for anyone wanting a classic design, variety of color options and sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: This backpack has a 25-liter capacity. It’s perfect for storing a small laptop and other travel essentials. With a water-resistant polyester shell and padding for back comfort, it’s great for carrying and traveling.

What you should consider: There is no compartment dedicated to storing a laptop, so the inner pocket can get a bit disorganized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

