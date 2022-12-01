If the recipient collects a particular pattern in china or silverware, you may find baking accessories from the same collection.

Top gifts for people who love to bake

Finding the perfect gift for a passionate baker can be challenging, especially if they already have a lot of bakeware and baking tools. If you’re willing to think outside the bread box, you’ll come up with a gift that surprises and delights: just as much as their baked goods do.

One popular option is to give premium or luxury baking accessories, such as serveware or stand mixers. Alternatively, you can cater gifts to the baker’s favorite recipes, whether it’s cakes, cookies, pastries or pies. Of course, you can’t go wrong with practical gifts like rolling pins or mixing bowls.

How to shop for bakers

Popular baking gifts

There’s a broad range of baking products, tools, cookware, essentials and appliances. It can be overwhelming to narrow down a list of options, so it’s helpful to consider gifts based on popular categories.

Baking gadgets include any small devices that make cooking quicker or easier, such as cake turntables or digital food scales.

Baking essentials, often considered practical gifts, include tools and bakeware necessary for everyday baking, such as cookie sheets, mixing bowls or rolling pins.

Decorating accessories are tools that embellish cakes, donuts and other baked goods. Popular options in this category include cake decorating kits and deluxe sprinkle sets.

Baking serveware includes any pieces that would be used for entertaining or presentation, such as tiered cupcake stands or high-end cake cutters.

Baking cookbooks are also popular gift choices. Many focus on regional baking or specific baked goods, while others feature recipes from famous bakers or celebrities. This British baking cookbook by Mary Berry is a classic, and this southern baking cookbook by Reese Witherspoon is a bestseller.

Best baking appliances

Consider the preferred baking appliance of your recipient. While many bakers remain partial to traditional convection ovens, some prefer using toaster ovens or air fryers for certain types of baking.

Toaster ovens accommodate small or medium bakeware, including cookie sheets, cupcake pans and ramekins. These baking vessels can be hard to find, which makes them well-received gifts.

Air fryers can be used to bake bread, donuts, cinnamon rolls and other treats. There are handy baking sets for air fryers that include specially designed cake tins, baking molds, and cooling racks.

Counter space and storage

Before you pull the trigger on a high-ticket baking gift, like a premium stand mixer or fancy waffle iron, determine whether the recipient has the room for it. Some bakers, for example, have limited counter space and storage options. Other bakers with room to spare may appreciate these gifts, especially if they’re just starting a new home.

Check wishlists

If you’re shopping for a baking enthusiast for their wedding, baby shower or birthday, check wish lists and registries to see whether they include any baking items. At the very least, you may be able to draw inspiration from other kitchen or dining items to point you in the right direction for baking-themed gifts.

How much gifts for bakers cost

There are gifts for bakers available at price points to suit every budget. Small gifts, like measuring cups, start at $10. Mid-range options between $25-$60 include a wealth of bakeware essentials, while high-end options, like quality serveware and mixers, start at $100.

The best gifts for bakers

A deluxe cake decorating kit

Quality cake-decorating supplies aren’t cheap, which is why the Wilton Ultimate Cake Decorating Tools Set is an ideal gift. The 263-piece set includes fondant tools, metal piping tips and spatulas. All pieces can be stored in the set’s tool box organizer.

A dusting wand

Dusting wands make it easy for bakers to flour pans or sprinkle powdered sugar over brownies. OXO Good Grips Baker’s Dusting Wand is a well-made, clever tool that offers bakers considerable control over sprinkling. It’s easy to load up and dust flour, sugar or spices.

A high-end stand mixer

For those who enjoy big-batch baking, a high-end stand mixer often tops wish lists: KitchenAid’s Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer, a perennial favorite, comes with a dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield. It’s compatible with KitchenAid’s diverse range of mixer attachments.

Premium vanilla bean paste

High-quality baking ingredients are practical gifts that save bakers money on supplies. Heilala Pure Vanilla Paste, for example, is an excellent version of a baking essential. Reviews rave about its syrupy texture and rich, smokey-sweet flavor.

A mini donut maker

Mini donuts reign supreme as a favorite comfort food and the Dash Mini Donut Maker lets bakers whip them up within minutes. The device features non-stick, PFOA-free plates for easy release and cleanup.

A brown sugar saver

Brown sugar can dry out and become difficult to measure, which is why JBK’s Maple Leaf Terra Cotta Brown Sugar Saver is a thoughtful, practical gift. It keeps brown sugar soft for up to six months in a sealed container.

An elegant cake stand

Homemade cakes are Instagram-worthy, especially when placed upon the Lenox French Perle Medium Cake Stand. The antique-inspired design offers the modern convenience of being both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

A set of stainless steel mixing bowls

Stainless steel mixing bowls are a must-have for any baker. OXO Non-Skid Mixing Bowls, a premium set of three, have a sleek white exterior and slip-resistant bottoms. Their nesting design makes for easy storage.

Space-savvy cooling racks

A baker’s kitchen never seems to have enough counter space to cool batches of baked goods. The Wilton Perfect Results Cooling Rack is a space-savvy solution with three tiers and over 150 square inches of cooling space.

A premium hand mixer

Hand mixers take the hard work out of many recipes and make whipping up icing or meringue a breeze. Cuisinart’s Power Advantage Handheld Mixer is a powerful option equipped with a 220-watt motor and nine speed options. It comes with a chef’s whisk, dough hooks and spatula.

A bread making kit

Bread making has become increasingly popular, and it’s no surprise that bread-making kits have become in-demand gifts. The Breadsmart Artisan Bread Making Kit is an ideal introductory set and comes with all the tools necessary to bake a loaf of homemade bread.

