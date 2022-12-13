If you’re buying your partner a great high-end gift online, check to see if you qualify for a complimentary note or even gift wrap.

Which high-end gift for your husband is best?

Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused a thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top of that, choosing a gift with a unique touch has its own set of stressors. You may even feel that getting something with even a bit of taste is just too much of a risk. What if they don’t like it?

To help you navigate the daunting world of men’s giftware, try this list of high-end gifts for all types of husbands.

High-end gifts for an outdoorsy husband

Whether your husband is honing their home-landscaping skills, an avid adventurer or a traditional tailgater, these high-end gifts are great for all-things outside. However, the last thing you want to do is spend a lot of money on a high-end gift only for it to be ruined by the outdoor elements. Be on the lookout for high-end gifts with rugged designs and durable materials.

YETI Tundra 65 Hard Cooler

From camping trips to beach days, this YETI cooler can do it all. Featuring up to 3 inches of PermaFrost insulation for cold retention, this cooler keeps food and drinks cold all day long. Plus, it also has a bear resistance certification, so there’s no worry about getting raided by a curious cub.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

GoPro HERO9 Camera Bundle

This GoPro bundle has every type of mount you can imagine. This neat little camera can shoot video in 5K definition and is a great companion to any outdoor activity, whether it be shredding the slopes at a ski mountain or snapping pics with family and friends around a bonfire. Thanks to GoPro’s proprietary built-in hyper-stabilization technology, videos turn out smooth no matter how bumpy the journey is.

Sold by Amazon

Arc’teryx Granville Backpack

Arc’teryx is renowned for its outdoor technology, and the Granville bag is packed with premium outdoor innovations that will keep your husband’s essentials safe and dry during any activity. Constructed from highly waterproof composite fabric and held together with double-taped seams, electronics like a laptop or a camera can be stored during a downpour without having to worry about water damage. This backpack is also versatile and is just as useful as an everyday commuter as it is a hiking backpack.

Sold by Amazon

High-end gifts for a gadget-obsessed husband

When it comes to gifts, it’s hard to go wrong with a cool gadget. No matter what your husband is passionate about, there’s a gadget out there.

LARQ PureVis Water Bottle

It’s hard to find a high-end gift with more universal appeal than the LARQ PureVis self-cleaning water bottle. Water bottles are notoriously difficult to clean, and unseen bacteria can build up over time, eventually changing the taste of your water for the worse. The LARQ bottle uses patented UV technology to sanitize the water contents in less than a minute. Plus, the UV light self-activates every two hours in case you’re occupied when it’s time to sanitize. This is a great high-end water bottle that will make your husband’s water taste better.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is the newest product in Apple’s beloved headphone collection, and they deliver crisp, high-fidelity audio in a pleasing minimalist package. Apple thoughtfully redesigned almost every aspect of the traditional over-ear headphone to create the ultimate in premium portable audio technology. The most important development is the introduction of Apple’s acoustically engineered memory foam to the ear cushions. The new foam easily molds to anyone’s face to create an immersive experience that completely cancels exterior noise for the sake of pure musical enjoyment.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun PRO

The Theragun PRO delivers professional performance in an easy-to-use, ergonomic design. With a rotating arm, two 2.5-hour batteries, customizable speed range, six unique attachments and a handy digital screen with force meter, the Theragun PRO is the flagship massage gun on the market. The Theragun PRO is the perfect high-end gift for any husband that needs to release tension and relax at the end of the day. It also doesn’t hurt that the PRO is endorsed by famous athletes like soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, tennis player Maria Sharapova and golfer Collin Morikawa.

Sold by Amazon

