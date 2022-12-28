Which men’s winter hiking boot is best?

Spring, summer and fall are often considered the best seasons to hike. The colors are vivid, the weather is agreeable, and clothing can be light. So why would anyone want to trek in winter? Many people enjoy the challenge of winter hiking, the snowy scenery is unique and enticing and winter hiking means less crowded trails.

However, bear in mind that winter trekking requires closer attention paid to attire. The highly durable Danner Mountain 600 Men’s Hiking Boot will keep your feet comfortable, warm, dry and protected in icy conditions.

What to know before you buy men’s winter hiking boots

Winter boots are not only for hiking. Outdoor workers, winter athletes and even winter pedestrians can gain a lot from buying a pair of good winter boots.

Boot height

Trekking in snowy and icy conditions with low boot height may be OK if the snow is not deep. However, deeper snowy conditions require higher boot height to prevent the snow from getting in. Melting snow may force you to encounter deep puddles or streams, so higher hiking boots are recommended for most wintry conditions.

Trail difficulty

Leisurely strolls through wintry forests and other such hikes require warm boots. Serious hikers going to high altitudes or trekking in extreme conditions need their feet to have more flexibility, less weight and excellent protection.

Conditions

Icy conditions require your boot to have excellent treads. A rubber outsole coupled with deep grips is perfect for slippery conditions. However, it is recommended you pair your boots with a trekking pole for excellent balance and grip.

What to look for in a quality men’s winter hiking boot

Foot protection

A sturdy TPU shank or heel frame offers excellent protection against rocks and debris hidden in deep snow and provides excellent flexibility. Rubber toe caps give adequate protection and are more lightweight and comfortable than their steel counterparts.

Insulation

Brand names such as Thinsulate or PrimaLoft offer quality insulation in wintry conditions. Insulation levels are measured in grams, from 100-gram regular winter protection to 600-gram insulation for extreme conditions. Generally, 200 grams of insulation is sufficient for most winter trekking, but 400-gram insulation should not be ruled out if you expect highly frigid conditions on your hike.

Waterproofing

Waterproofing of winter hiking boots is essential so pay close attention to this. Gore-Tex is the most popular brand-name waterproof membrane. However, most winter hiking boots have an effective waterproof membrane, which may be differently branded.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s winter hiking boots

Casual hikers can find winter hiking boots for less than $20. However, their effectiveness will be minimal. Hiking boots used for mountaineering can cost more than $500. However, good-quality hiking boots are more likely to cost you $100-$250 depending on quality and size.

Men’s winter hiking boot FAQ

Are budget-friendly winter hiking boots good for challenging treks?

A. It’s unlikely that economical boots will have the required features to satisfy your feet. Treads may not grip well, shanks and frames are not as flexible as needed, and the waterproofing and insulation will likely be insufficient. Serious winter hikers need serious hiking boots.

What other items do you need for winter trekking?

A. Pay close attention to all attire when trekking in winter. Quality base layers, a lightweight fleece and a windbreaker may be good choices. Focus on the material of the clothing. Material such as nylon or merino wool works best because they are breathable, light and warm. Hats, scarves and gloves are necessary, as are good-quality hiking socks. Lastly, high-quality sunglasses help prevent snow blindness in bright and white conditions.

What’s the best men’s winter hiking boot to buy?

Top men’s winter hiking boot

Danner Mountain 600 Men’s Hiking Boot

What you need to know: Danner has partnered with Vibram to offer high-quality boots for men.

What you’ll love: The Vibram midsole and tread give better comfort, grip and durability. This and the TPU heel framework work simultaneously for excellent comfort and protection. The leather upper is insulated with 200-gram PrimaLoft Gold to keep your feet sufficiently warm.

What you should consider: Some may disapprove of the 100% leather upper and should consider another boot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s winter hiking boot for the money

Vasque Men’s Snowburban II Ultradry Snow Boot

What you need to know: This durable boot for men keeps feet dry in wintry conditions.

What you’ll love: The 8-inch boot shaft and ultra-dry waterproofing system keep feet toasty and dry. The Thinsulate 400-gram insulation is suitable for just about all but the most extreme winter conditions. The rubber soles and TPU shanks give flexibility and comfort.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned the sizes run a little small or narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merrell Thermo Overlook 2

What you need to know: These lightweight men’s boots keep toes warm in frigid conditions.

What you’ll love: This boot features an impact-absorbing air cushion in the heel. Couple this with the Vibram sole and you have an excellent protective yet comfortable boot. The extra fleece lining gives better warmth, and the tread is designed for all winter conditions.

What you should consider: A few reports suggested it may not grip as well on ice as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.