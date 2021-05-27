Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Long’s Park in Lancaster closed until further notice
Top Stories
Memorial Day weekend travel almost back to normal, even with COVID protocols in place
Video
Local group asks for community help to restore and preserve historically black cemetery
Video
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes afternoon congestion on Harvey Taylor Bridge
Video
Cool Car: Volkswagen Arteon Sedan SEL R-line
Video
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Facebook will no longer remove COVID-19 related posts during investigation
Top Stories
Wolf Administration hosts webinar for women questioning COVID-19 vaccine
Ahead of Memorial Day, Airbnb extends party ban through the summer
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 941 new cases, 1,199,536 total as of May 27, 2021
Lancaster County vaccination center to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccination in three-day clinic
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
Indy 500
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Penn Mile returning to Midstate for first time since 2019
Video
Top Stories
Episode 6: College recruiting secrets, TikTok & tight ends with ASU’s Adam Breneman
Video
Trinity claims district lacrosse gold, Hempfield postponed at halftime
Video
Halifax strikes first against Millersburg before softball postponement
Video
Northeastern comes back at Cumberland Valley, clinches district title berth
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Local group asks for community help to restore and preserve historically black cemetery
Video
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: HACC Nursing Students
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Amy Potter, CRNP
Video
We Salute You: Glenn Dick
Video
Hometown Hero: Dauphin County CASA
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Author Spotlight : Sheryl Ickes
Video
Top Stories
Speech & Language Services from Capital Area Intermediate Unit
Video
Top Stories
Family Promise Hosts “A Night Without a Bed”
Video
Spring & Summer Pet Allergies
Video
Retirement Income Planning with 1st Choice Financial Services
Video
A Latta Sweet Stuff : Red, White, & Blue Fruit Kabobs
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Loungewear & Undergarments
Best affordable loungewear for hot weather
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps