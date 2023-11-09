Slip into new athleisure from a high-end brand that’s stylish and socially responsible

If you’re looking for the perfect outfit for your next hot yoga or gym session, take a cue from the growing list of celebrities and supermodels rocking activewear from Alo. The brand’s high-end, fashion-forward leggings, sports bras and more create effortlessly comfortable outfits while also providing the support you need for a good workout. Whether you’re building the perfectly matched set for the studio or upgrading your loungewear, Alo lets you dress like the stars in comfort.

Shop this article: Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, Alo Wild Thing Bra and Alo Muse Hoodie

What is Alo?

Worn by the likes of Blake Lively, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Garner, Alo has garnered a following of fashion editors and style-conscious shoppers. The Los Angeles-based company offers an ever-growing range of activewear, including studio basics such as leggings and bras, as well as stylish, versatile options such as dresses, jackets and onesies.

Alo lets you create your perfect activewear set by shopping by color or fabric preference. You’ll find dozens of options in Alo’s core colors, which include black, white and ivory, but limited-edition colors, such as Teal Agate, Espresso and Golden Olive Branch are also available across a range of styles.

Alo sustainability efforts

Alo is sweatshop-free, achieving platinum certification from Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production, a global independent certification program for the fashion industry. The brand’s sewing facilities in China, Turkey, Vietnam, the U.S. and more are monitored by Alo staff to ensure safe and fair working environments.

To help protect the environment, Alo uses low-water dyes and relies on solar power at its Los Angeles headquarters and its flagship store in Beverly Hills. Alo is taking further advantage of Southern California’s sunny conditions by constructing a solar farm on its roof, sending 1 million watts of power into the local grid when the sun is shining.

Alo fabric types

Alo athleisure clothing is made from signature performance fabrics with different attributes. All of Alo’s signature fabrics are fully opaque and sculpt and smooth the body so you’ll look and feel comfortable during any workout.

Alo Airlift

Made from a soft, breathable double-knit that helps create a contoured look, the moisture-wicking Alo Airlift collection is great for more intense workouts, as well as yoga or simply relaxing. Airlift fabric is high-compression yet soft, with a slight sheen.

Alo Airbrush

Lightweight yet slightly compressive, Alo Airbrush delivers a sculpted look that still feels breathable and comfortable. Its four-way stretch provides support during workouts. The Airbrush collection is great for light studio exercise, as well as hiking and other outdoor activities. Airbrush fabric has a matte, cotton-like finish that’s soft to the touch.

Alo Alosoft

If you’re more into the “leisure” component of “athleisure,” Alosoft is the fabric for you. Made from a lightweight, highly breathable stretchy knit, Alosoft has a velvety feel that’s perfect for hot yoga, as well as lounging.

Best Alo yoga sets

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

These must-have Alo leggings offer sculpting high compression, a supportive double-layered waistband and a subtle sheen. The leggings come in three core neutrals and a rainbow of 18 limited-edition color choices.

Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra

Top off Airlift leggings with a matching Intrigue bra for low-intensity workouts. It features light support and elegant style touches, such as a keyhole cutout, crisscross straps and 18 total color choices.

Alo Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra

Another popular bra to match with Airlift leggings, this light-support sports bra offers thicker straps and a smoothing design. This sleek bra comes in core colors Black and Espresso and seven limited-edition colors.

Alo Muse Hoodie

Pair this on-trend cropped hoodie with matching Muse sweats for a relaxed look that works from lounge to street. The Muse collection is made from a plush ribbed fabric and comes in five colors.

Alo Airbrush 7/8 High-Waist Flutter Legging

These popular pants feature trendy flared legs with a front split. Airbrush fabric creates a sculpting effect while front seams and a thin waistband elevate your style. Choose from two core colors and four limited-edition shades of brown.

Alo Ribbed Aspire Full-Length Tank

Offering full-length coverage, a built-in bra and a sporty racerback, this ribbed tank top is great for light workouts, yoga and everyday wear. It’ll go with everything in your wardrobe in choices of black, white and heather gray.

Alo Wellness Bra

This medium-support sports bra is soft and comfortable yet substantial enough to wear on its own. It’s made from a stretchy, ribbed fabric blend and comes in eight colors.

Alo Accolade Sweatpant

Relaxed yet stylish, these unisex sweats feature classic elastic cuffs and a trendy, slouchy fit. Choose from four core neutrals or seven limited-edition shades. Pair it with the Accolade Crew Neck Pullover or Hoodie for a complete look.

Alo Wild Thing Bra

Part gently supportive bra, part crop top, this ruched, longline bra is great for yoga or everyday style. It’s made from Airbrush fabric, making it a perfect match for Alo’s Airbrush leggings or shorts. It comes in four core colors, plus six limited-edition neutrals.

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Beloved by customers and celebrities alike, these comfy leggings feature flat-lock seams and a trendy high waist. They’re suitable for medium-intensity workouts and come in two core colors and 12 limited-edition colors.

Alo Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging

Pair these sporty leggings with the Suit Up Bra for a complete workout look. The collection, available in five colors, takes style cues from boxing with a logo elastic waistband and contrast piping.

Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket

Layer up your Alo matching set en route to the studio with this eye-catching and versatile sherpa jacket. It’s made with a trendy cropped, relaxed style and features a removable hood and tall collar. Choose from four neutral colors.

