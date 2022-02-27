Which Joker hoodie is best?

The Joker is known for his outrageous behavior and evil clown aesthetics. He’s been the thorn in Batman’s side for decades and has tried to turn Gotham into a crime-riddled vision of a city. He’s, without a doubt, one of DC Comics’ most infamous characters. He’s appeared in several Batman films and even a standalone movie for the character. His iconic face has shown up on every product imaginable, including hooded sweatshirts.

The best one is Chaos World’s Joker Hoodie which is covered from top to bottom in “HA HA” to represent the villain’s maniacal laughter.

What to know before you buy a Joker hoodie

Joker’s origin story

There are a few different iterations of the Joker’s backstory, but the original one is by far the most compelling. The Joker grew up as an orphan who was bullied and abused by other children. While this may be enough to turn a sane man into a mad man, according to the 1988 comic “Batman: The Killing Joke,” Joker would then grow up to become a failed comedian who just didn’t have what it takes to make it in the world of stand up comedy. He would also suffer the loss of his pregnant wife, which would be the final straw that would turn him insane and ultimately lead to a life of crime as the Joker.

Joker movies

Most of the Joker hoodies you find will represent a certain Batman or Joker film. These are the most popular forms of media in which the Joker appears. Though he originally appeared in DC Comics, he’s even more infamous on the big screen. The Dark Knight is the most well-known version of the Joker in cinema history. Heath Ledger’s portrayal was dark, deep and intense. More recently in 2019, a new movie about his origin story was released simply titled “Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix played him this time around as fans watched him fail as a comedian and turn to crime.

Harley Quinn

The Joker is often seen side by side with his favorite companion, Harley Quinn. This is especially true in recent years since “Suicide Squad,” and other spin-offs were released. Harley Quinn has become a star in her own right and not just as Joker’s favorite muse. Harley Quinn can be spotted on many Joker hoodies wearing her signature jester outfit with a white, black and red one-piece and pointy jester hat.

What to look for in a quality Joker hoodie

DC Comics approval

Finding a good quality Joker hoodie can sometimes be difficult. However, you can’t miss with an officially licensed hoodie from DC Comics or one of their affiliate companies. These hoodies will always be made with high-quality cotton and polyester and come with images or graphics directly pulled from their films. For example, “The Dark Knight” hoodie features a direct image from the film showing Heath Ledger with full Joker makeup on and wearing his distressed purple suit.

Graphic hoodies

Aside from images from the Joker in films, most Joker hoodies show artwork in the form of digitally-created graphics. The best part about graphic prints is that they can still represent the character while having more creative freedom than what’s represented in the film. The most popular Joker hoodie features an all-over “HA HA” print. This is a creative addition to the character that puts you as close to the Joker’s evil laugh as possible.

Suicide Squad Joker

The Joker has changed hands many times on the big screen, but the latest portrayal came from Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad.” You can find these newer hoodies that show Leto’s Joker in the character’s new and improved form. While past portrayals were quite dark, “Suicide Squad” had Joker covered in tattoos with slicked back green hair. He even drove a purple sports car that looked like a Lamborghini. Leto also sported a gold grill over his teeth. Some “Suicide Squad” hoodies show this updated and trendy version of the Joker we know and love.

How much you can expect to spend on a Joker hoodie

Joker hoodies cost $23-$37.

Joker hoodie FAQ

Are most Joker hoodies unisex sizing?

A. The majority of Joker hoodies you find on Amazon are in unisex sizing. This is beneficial because the sizing is more universal and less specific to one body type.

Is it okay to put graphic hoodies in the washer?

A. Yes, most graphic hoodies will be fine in the washer. If it’s of a decent enough quality, the print will stay firmly to the material throughout a virtually unlimited number of washes. Be sure to check the garment’s tag and follow all washing instructions.

What’s the best Joker hoodie to buy?

Top Joker hoodie

Chaos World Joker Hoodie

What you need to know: Chaos World has created a truly chaotic and colorful hoodie to match the personality of the Joker.

What you’ll love: The main graphic on the front and back is an oversized image of the Joker’s iconic smile. While the base of the hoodie is black, “HA HA” is pasted all over the hoodie in various colors. The graphic is even printed inside the hood.

What you should consider: This hoodie doesn’t feature the Joker’s actual face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Joker hoodie for the money

Live Free His and Hers Joker & Harley Hoodies

What you need to know: If you and your partner are equally big fans of DC Comics, you’ll appreciate this set of hoodies that feature the Joker and muse Harley Quinn.

What you’ll love: These hoodies are simple in design and feature minimal graphics. The Joker hoodie is all black with a red and white graphic on the front featuring the Joker’s face and the caption “Her Joker.” The other hoodie is all white and comes in similarly colored graphics of Harley Quinn that says “His Harley.”

What you should consider: While the hoodies are offered together, they are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Dark Knight Joker Hoodie

What you need to know: This hoodie features a realistic graphic of Heath Ledger playing Joker in the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.”

What you’ll love: The hoodie is all black and made with a soft polyester and cotton blend. In the image, he’s holding up a joker card with an image of Batman on it and a smile drawn in blood.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in unisex sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.