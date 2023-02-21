Which Sherpa cardigans are best?

The word “Sherpa” evokes the feeling of luxury and comfort, and for a good reason. Sherpa cardigans, as well as other items that use Sherpa, are warm, fuzzy and soft. The fabric is perfect for cool or cold weather. Plus, Sherpa cardigans are typically lightweight and versatile enough to look great with other layers of clothing. If you want something that’ll keep you cozy and feeling great, check out the Merokeety Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Cardigan.

What to know before you buy a Sherpa cardigan

What Sherpa is

Sometimes called “faux-shearling” or “faux-sheepskin,” Sherpa is made from synthetic fibers such as polyester, cotton or a blend of both. While it may not be real fur or wool, it can look and feel like the real deal.

Sherpa cardigans usually have two distinct sides. The outer side may be either bumpy or soft, while the inner side is usually soft and smooth. On the whole, Sherpa cardigans are comfortable, warm and long-lasting.

Warmth

Sherpa is a great insulator. While it’s not quite as warm as wool, it retains body heat well to keep you warm when it’s cold outside. Plus, the Sherpa lining commonly found in cardigans and other clothes is extremely soft.

Layering

Sherpa cardigans are incredibly versatile. You can wear them over other clothes for warmth or fashion. In warmer weather, you can layer them over a V-neck or crew neck T-shirt. In colder temperatures, you can layer up with a long-sleeved shirt or a lightweight sweater.

Open-faced vs. closed cardigans

Open-faced cardigans are cardigans that do not close in the front. To wear one of these, you’ll need to layer up.

The other option is a closed cardigan. These cardigans have either zippers, buttons or a combination of both all the way down the front. Depending on your preference and the temperature, you can wear them either completely or partially open. Cardigans with a closure work well on their own or with layers.

Cleaning

To keep a Sherpa cardigan in the best shape and lasting for years to come, you may need to put extra care into cleaning it. Check for a tag that tells how to wash it. Usually, Sherpa is machine-washable, but you should only wash it on a gentle cycle with a fragrance-free detergent. Also, Sherpa can pill easily, so make sure to use cold water. Either tumble dry it on low heat or let it air dry.

What to look for in a quality Sherpa cardigan

Size and fit

Cardigans may be either form-fitting or on the larger side. Larger cardigans are especially good if you’re going for a certain style or want extra fabric to wrap around yourself. Some fall below the waist, while others stop just above the waistline. Most have long sleeves that may be either puffy or have a more standard fit.

In general, Sherpa cardigans follow the standard sizing chart, with options ranging from extra-small (XS) to extra-extra-large (XXL). By nature, they are semi-stretchy, which allows for a more flexible fit.

Weight

Despite being warm, Sherpa cardigans are usually lightweight. They aren’t nearly as bulky as coats or thick sweaters. Instead, the fabric may feel almost delicate, though it’s durable.

Style

As a versatile fabric, Sherpa comes in various colors and designs. Most often, you’ll find these cardigans in solid colors or plaid. Some have one pattern or color on the outside and a different, secondary color or pattern on the underside.

Some Sherpa cardigans are smooth, while others are fuzzy. A more textured look can add more dimension to your style, while a smooth cardigan can give you a sleeker appearance.

Moisture-wicking properties

Sherpa does a great job of wicking away moisture. Plus, it’s breathable and dries quickly. Some fabrics, like Sherpa fleece, are also water-resistant.

Other features

Sherpa cardigans have a variety of features, including plunging necklines, thick collars, front or side pockets and hoods. Some of these features, such as a hood, can keep you warm and cozy. Others, like the pockets, are useful if you like to carry a few small items with you.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sherpa cardigan

Sherpa cardigans cost $20-$50, on average.

Sherpa cardigan FAQ

When should I wear a Sherpa cardigan?

A. Sherpa cardigans are versatile and lightweight enough to be worn in nearly any season. Most people prefer to wear them in cooler seasons, though. If you want to wear a cardigan in spring or summer, consider an open-faced one.

Who can wear a Sherpa cardigan?

A. Sherpa cardigans are available for men, women and children. Some are even unisex.

What’s the best Sherpa cardigan to buy?

Top Sherpa cardigan

Merokeety Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: The cozy Sherpa finish makes this a great cold-weather cardigan.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors, including taro, mustard and maroon. It has a relaxed fit and is machine-washable. It’s also extremely comfortable, soft and warm.

What you should consider: It can shed slightly in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sherpa cardigan for the money

Dokotoo Womens Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

What you need to know: It’s ultrasoft and comes with a loosefitting hoodie to keep you warm on chilly days or nights.

What you’ll love: Great for any occasion, this lightweight cardigan has two side pockets and soft, poofy sleeves. It comes in 26 colors and has an open front.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a zipper or buttons, so it won’t keep you as warm as closed cardigans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Asvivid Womens Button Down Cable Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This hooded cardigan is fashionable, comfortable and warm.

What you’ll love: It has six buttons and a zipper in front, making it easy to put on and take- off. Besides that, it has a convenient hood and pockets for added warmth and style.

What you should consider: It’s a bit too long for those with a shorter frame. The pockets are on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

