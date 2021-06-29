Considerations like size, door storage, reversible door options and your personal style will help you choose the best vintage mini-fridge for your space.

Which retro mini-fridge is best?

Whether you’re looking to bring flashy retro vibes into your space or want a new mini-fridge to complement your home decor, there is a retro mini-fridge out there for you. Several vintage-inspired designs offer a fun and fresh take on the mini-fridge.

When shopping for a stylish retro mini-fridge, you may be shopping for style first, function second. That said, any retro fridge worth buying can perform all the functions of a regular fridge, so long as items fit in the smaller size. Think about how you plan to use your fridge and what items you want to store inside. Considerations such as size, door storage, reversible door options and your individual taste help you choose the best vintage mini-fridge for your space.

Best retro mini-fridge with freezer

Bossin Compact Refrigerator

This 3.2 cubic foot mini-fridge comes in glossy red or glossy black to add a sleek retro style to your space. It has plenty of storage room with three interior glass shelves, door storage for cans and larger items and a separate freezer door. At 3 feet tall, this retro mini-fridge is a statement piece.

Sold by Amazon

Magic Chef Retro 2-Door Mini-Fridge

This fridge is a solid appliance that adds a hefty dose of style with 3.2 cubic feet of storage space. Two shelves and a crisper drawer offer solid fridge space, along with can storage and more shelving in the door. The separate freezer offers a large frozen compartment with a door shelf. The fridge comes in crimson red, black, mint green and white.

Sold by Amazon

Galanz 3.1 Cubic Foot Retro Compact Mini-Fridge with Dual Doors

If you’re looking for a bold mini-fridge with a rounded top, this retro fridge is a throwback. It has an adjustable thermostat, a crisper drawer, a fridge light and multiple door shelves. In addition, this retro mini-fridge comes in five different colors, including blue, green and red.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Best compact retro mini-fridge

Frigidaire Retro Bar Fridge with Side Bottle Opener

Elevate any small space with this fiery red retro mini-fridge. Store your drinks and enjoy them anytime with a built-in bottle opener. Sliding shelves make the interior customizable and two door shelves offer even more storage space. A small freezer compartment provides enough room to hold an ice cube tray.

Sold by Amazon

Koolatron Retro Countertop Mini-Fridge

If you love a blast from the past, you can dedicate a whole mini-fridge to a bygone era with this 2.2 cubic foot retro mini-fridge featuring a vintage Coca-Cola design. Two removable shelves and storage in the door can hold 18 12-ounce cans or various other snacks and goodies. Enjoy it indoors, outdoors or on the go with 12-volt DC and 110-volt AC power capabilities.

Sold by Wayfair

Marshall Fridges Retro Freestanding Mini-Fridge

This music-inspired mini-fridge mimics a Marshall amplifier with decorative knobs, buttons and inputs. A compressor-based cooling system, reversible door and mechanical temperature control offer customizability. Four shelves inside and three removable trays offer ample space. The unique design is great for any music lover or rehearsal space.

Sold by Staples and Wayfair

Galanz Retro Compact Refrigerator

For a low-energy option, this retro-inspired single-door mini-fridge offers style on a budget. Four movable interior shelves and three shelves on the door offer 2.5 cubic feet of storage. Manual temperature control lets you adjust the temperature as needed. It comes in four classic retro colors.

Sold by Amazon

Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator in Mint Green

The smooth, curved edges of this mint green mini-fridge give off chic mid-century kitchen vibes. Two shelves, a crisper drawer, four-door compartments and a freezer section offer 4.4 cubic feet of storage space. This compact retro fridge is Energy Star compliant with LED lighting and adjustable tempered glass shelves.

Sold by Amazon

Best portable retro mini-fridge

Cooluli Coca-Cola Americana Retro Mini-Fridge

The vintage vibes are unmistakable from this glossy Americana mini-fridge with a throwback Coca-Cola design. Two removable shelves offer flexible storage space, holding up to 12 12-ounce cans or a mix of snacks. The semiconductor operation makes it quiet and energy-efficient. An AC/DC power cord lets you take this mini-fridge on the road.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Frigidaire 12-can Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge/Cooler

The window on the front of this retro mini-fridge lets you peek inside to check out what drinks are in stock. Behind the glossy colored finish, this portable mini-fridge can chill 12 cans or six bottles. When taking this vintage portable fridge on the road, you can plug it in with a DC power cord and secure the latch to keep the door shut.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Koolatron Retro Portable Mini-Fridge

At just 10 inches tall, this vintage portable mini-fridge is still a showstopper with a small window and three different color options. It can hold six 12-ounce cans and has a removable shelf. An AC/DC power cord and lightweight design make it easy to take with you wherever you go. Choose between aqua blue, black or pink.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

AstroAI Mini-Fridge

This portable fridge has a carrying handle, car adapter and can hold up to six 12-ounce cans for a no-nonsense retro mini-fridge. The portable mini-fridge can also store hot items once the fridge is off. It comes in a variety of five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Uber Appliance 4 Litre Portable Mini-Fridge

As one of the smallest retro mini-fridges available, this portable mini-fridge is an excellent option for taking cold drinks on the road. It holds up to six canned beverages and has one interior shelf. AC and DC power cables let you plug in no matter where you are. It comes in six retro-inspired colors and finishes.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.