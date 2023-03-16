Top-load washing machines are a popular choice among consumers. These washers are typically less expensive than their front-load cousins, and they are easier to load, especially for people with physical limitations, such as a bad back.

There are many brands of top-load washers, and each has its own claims as to what makes its washers the best. But there are eight washer brands that consistently receive high praise from consumers.

What makes top-load washers popular

More affordable: This is the most popular feature of top-load washers compared to front load washers. The agitators and overall design are less costly to manufacture than those of high-efficiency front load models.

This is the most popular feature of top-load washers compared to front load washers. The agitators and overall design are less costly to manufacture than those of high-efficiency front load models. Short run cycles: Top load washers often have shorter run cycles that can be stopped to add clothes.

Top load washers often have shorter run cycles that can be stopped to add clothes. A drier process: There are rarely mold or mildew issues, since water evaporates upward.

There are rarely mold or mildew issues, since water evaporates upward. Easier loading: For people with physical limitations, the best feature of top-load washers is that you don’t have to stoop over to load them. You can remain upright and simply drop clothes into the drum from arm level.

Potential drawbacks of top-load washers

Most top-load washers use an agitator mechanism that has several limitations.

Smaller loads: Agitator-style washers have less room for clothes. They also can struggle with bulky items such as comforters and blankets.

Agitator-style washers have less room for clothes. They also can struggle with bulky items such as comforters and blankets. Rougher but less effective: The twisting motion of agitators may not clean clothes as completely as front-load models that use a tumbling approach. This style also can be rougher on delicate fabrics.

The twisting motion of agitators may not clean clothes as completely as front-load models that use a tumbling approach. This style also can be rougher on delicate fabrics. Less efficient: Top-load washers typically use more energy and water.

Each brand’s pros and cons

Frigidaire top-load washers have a sanitization feature, but aren’t smart technology capable.

top-load washers have a sanitization feature, but aren’t smart technology capable. General Electric is one of the leading brands for smart technology that connects with your phone. The washers offer a high number of cycle options. For some consumers, there are too many options to learn and navigate.

is one of the leading brands for smart technology that connects with your phone. The washers offer a high number of cycle options. For some consumers, there are too many options to learn and navigate. Hotpoint washers are the most basic on the market. They are excellent options for anyone on a limited budget who still wants a reliable appliance that will last many years. The style is simple, and they only come in white.

washers are the most basic on the market. They are excellent options for anyone on a limited budget who still wants a reliable appliance that will last many years. The style is simple, and they only come in white. Kenmore has a long-standing reputation for durability, but still has a design from many years past that may not be modern enough for some users.

has a long-standing reputation for durability, but still has a design from many years past that may not be modern enough for some users. LG is known for its technology and advanced wash cycles. Some LG washers have smaller capacities than those of competing brands.

is known for its technology and advanced wash cycles. Some LG washers have smaller capacities than those of competing brands. Maytag top-load washers consistently are ranked high for their quality, but they have a small number of models to choose from.

top-load washers consistently are ranked high for their quality, but they have a small number of models to choose from. Samsung washers typically have a long, reliable life. They are some of the more expensive washers, and they have a short return period if you are dissatisfied.

washers typically have a long, reliable life. They are some of the more expensive washers, and they have a short return period if you are dissatisfied. Whirlpool top-load washers have a reputation for thorough cleaning of clothes, and there are a lot of models to choose from. They have a lower spin speed than their competitors but that is not usually a top priority for consumers.

Best top-load washers

Kenmore 28-Inch Top-Load Washer

With a 4.2-cubic foot capacity, it can wash clothes and bedding. It features a triple-action agitator and has 12 wash cycles, including an express wash and bulky bedding option.

General Electric 5-Cubic-Foot Capacity Smart Washer

This washer features the Smart FlexDispense technology that holds up to 48 loads of detergent and dispenses automatically with each cycle. The washer is extra quiet and has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities.

Frigidaire High-Capacity Top-Load Washer

This 4.1-cubic foot washer features a maximum fill option. It has five soil levels and a quick wash cycle when you’re in a hurry. The stainless steel drum provides durability.

Maytag 4.5-Cubic Foot Top-Load Washer

The power agitator moves clothes 360 degrees to remove tough stains. There are two extra rinse cycles for extra cleaning and a sturdy three-knob console. It has a limited 10-year parts warranty.

Samsung 4.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Load Washer

This washer has built-in technology to reduce noise and vibration. There are 10 preset washing cycles and five temperature levels. It has smartphone accessibility and a built-in water faucet for pretreating clothes.

LG Large-Capacity Top-Load Washer

This 4.8-cubic-foot washer has TurboDrum technology for gentler cleaning. It has six motion selections for making clothes last longer. The SmartDiagnosis feature automatically connects to customer service.

Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top-Load Washing Machine

This washer features a dual-action agitator and a stainless steel wash basket that prevents snagging. It has a 30-minute quick wash cycle, and you can select the water level for each wash.

Hotpoint Top-Load Washer

With 10 wash cycles, this versatile washer is affordable and reliable. It has a deep rinse option, sturdy rotary electronic controls, bleach dispenser and four water levels. The heavy-duty agitator gets clothes clean.

General Electric Profile High-Efficiency Top-Load Smart Washer

This advanced technology smart washer has sensors for detecting soil and detergent levels. It has dedicated detergent dispensers and built-in Microban sanitizing technology. It has a 10-year limited warranty.

Maytag Top-Load Washer with Deep Fill Option

You can customize the water level and the rinse cycle, and a drawer dispenser pre-mixes detergent with water so it cleans more thoroughly. The impeller rubs clothes together to clean without needing an agitator.

