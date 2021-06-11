A comprehensive RV road trip planner

RV road trip planner

RVs are a great way to camp comfortably and can even be your ticket to living a nomadic lifestyle, but there is a lot that goes into maintaining them. Before setting out for your first long-term trip, you’ll want to ensure that your RV is road trip-ready. This can mean checking your tires, knowing the weight and size, inspecting your appliances and more.

If you’re planning on taking your RV on the road, make sure you fully understand what goes into getting your rig ready for the trip before you get behind the wheel.

How to plan an RV road trip

Researching destinations

Coming up with fun destinations to take your RV is the first step to planning your trip. You’ve likely already thought of various states you’d like to visit and things you’d like to experience while in those locations. Still, you’ll need to find a campsite that can support your rig.

RVs that are 40 feet or longer will not fit in some of the RV parks you come across. Some RV parks may have only two or three spots that can accommodate these larger rigs, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead and book your place at least a month in advance, maybe even more if you’re going to a popular destination, such as Florida in the wintertime.

It’s essential to make sure you get a spot with an electric hookup that matches your rig (30 AMP or 50 AMP). You should use an RV surge protector at any campsite you end up staying at, as you never know how dependable their hookups will be.

If you own a portable generator, you also have the option to “boondock.” Boondocking is when you stay somewhere that has no electric, water or sewer hookups. Many RVers find themselves staying in parking lots overnight, whereas others opt for going completely off-grid. If you’re interested in boondocking, check out the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for more details on where you’re allowed to stay.

How to rent an RV for a road trip

Just because you don’t have an RV doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the RV lifestyle. Nowadays, you can rent RVs for the weekend or long term. Companies like Outdoorsy rent RVs for as little as $100 a night, depending on the size and amenities you desire. Many RV rentals come with roadside assistance and insurance for an added fee. It’s essential to understand the fine print for any RV rental company you decide to use.

RV road trip planner: All the essentials

AstroAI Air Compressor Portable Air Pump

Underinflated tires can be a serious road hazard, and correcting a blowout with a large rig can be difficult. Checking and correcting the air pressure on your rig and your truck if you’re towing a travel trailer or fifth wheel is an absolute must before you set out on your adventure. The AstroAI Portable Air Pump is capable of filling your tires up to 100 PSI in minutes.

Curt MV Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch

Weight distribution hitches are a vital piece of safety equipment, especially if you’re towing a large travel trailer. Without a weight-distribution hitch, your trailer’s load will transfer to the vehicle in the center, but it will distribute the load across the axles of the trailer and vehicle with the specialized hitch. This even load distribution results in less trailer-sway and easier braking. Although it doesn’t include the ball, the CURT MV Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch is made by a trusted name in towing accessories and rated for up to 14,000 pounds, making it an ideal choice if you’re towing a large trailer.

Buyers Products WC1467A Wheel Chock

Chocking your tires is one of the first things you’ll do when you arrive at your destination. Wheel chocks are small wedges that you place underneath either side of your tires to prevent accidental movement. Buyers Products Wheel Chocks do a great job of keeping your trailer in place, although you only get one in a set so that can get pricey.

Camco Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins

Ensure you have toilet chemicals to break down your waste and eliminate unwanted odors properly. Camco Ultra-Concentrated RV Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins are an excellent choice for keeping your waste tank fresh.

Camco RhinoFlex Sewer Hose Kit

At some point, you’ll have to empty your RV’s waste tank. Make sure you have a set of sturdy, dependable hoses to handle the job. When choosing a sewer hose, it’s a good idea to not settle for “good enough,” as you may end up with an undesirable mess. The Camco 20-feet RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Hose Kit is what you need to empty your tanks with peace of mind.

Twinkle Star RV Water Pressure Regulator Valve

Water pressure can vary from park to park and is often so high it can damage your pipes. Water pressure regulators help reduce the pressure to a level safe for your RV and are an essential item at many RV parks. The Twinkle Star RV Water Pressure Regulator does a great job of reducing water pressure and even features a gauge to let you know what the park’s water pressure is.

Valterra AquaFresh High-Pressure Drinking Water Hose

You’ll need a hose to get water from the campsite’s water source to your RV. The Camco 50-feet Premium Drinking Water Hose is sturdy and dependable, although you may want to opt for a shorter hose if you don’t plan on being far from your water source. The Valterra AquaFresh High-Pressure Drinking Water Hose is a capable 25-foot hose for your RV.

Kohree 2 Packs Camper Leveling Ramp Blocks

Your RV will often need to be raised or lowered on one side to get it level. Leveling blocks allow you to get your RV level in no time at all by simply driving up onto them. The Kohree RV Lever Two-Pack has a unique design that quickly levels your rig. Still, you may prefer the traditional style blocks, such as the Camco 44510 Heavy Duty Leveling Blocks.

Mission Automotive Hitch-ball lubricant

If you’re towing a pull-behind trailer, greasing your hitch before you leave is a good habit to build. Greasing your hitch prevents the ball and trailer from getting stuck together, making setup even faster. Mission Automotive Trailer Hitch Ball Lubricant does an excellent job of keeping your hitch lubricated.

