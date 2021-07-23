Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
Destination PA
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, results tracker
Top Stories
Mitch Stahl achieves Olympic dream in Tokyo on Team USA Men’s Volleyball roster, looks to represent Pennsylvania
Video
York State Fair: Pa. native excited to bring her “Floridian” children for the first time
Video
Axe to grind at the York State Fair: This worked out better than feared
Video
York State Fair lesson: Trick to calculating pig gestation? 3-3-3
Video
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Wolf Administration continues advocating mental health services for minorities in Pa.
Top Stories
‘Beyond persuasion’: Most unvaccinated Americans likely won’t get shots, poll finds
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 557 new cases, 1,218,975 total as of July 23, 2021
Biden Administration gives over $600,000 to Pa. rural health clinics for COVID vaccine efforts
Vaccinations begin to rise in some states with soaring COVID cases
Should fully vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, results tracker
Top Stories
Mitch Stahl achieves Olympic dream in Tokyo on Team USA Men’s Volleyball roster, looks to represent Pennsylvania
Video
Skateboarding to make its debut at Tokyo Olympics: How the sport has transformed
Hershey Bears release 2021-22 season schedule, return of Thanksgiving Eve game
Midstate players sign MLB contracts, Montgomery inks $5 million signing bonus
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Fourth of July
Golf Card
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Karns BBQ
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: 5K Hero Walk and Run
We Salute You: Ricky R. Archer
Video
Hometown Hero: Forklifts
Video
Dauphin County borough pool not to open until 2022 summer; repairs needed before doors open
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Vibrant Living : York State Fair
Video
Top Stories
Live from the York State Fair : Friday, July 23
Video
Top Stories
PA Breast Cancer Coalition Hosts “Toasting a Cure”
Video
The CEO Soak for the ALS Association
Video
Veve Medspa in Hershey
Video
The Jurassic Encounter: Drive Thru Dinos is Coming to Harrisburg
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Oils & Fluids
The best manual transmission fluid
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos