Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Al día con abc27
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Top Stories
Where do the stuffed animals go after the Teddy Bear Toss?
Video
Top Stories
Fake vaccine cards used at Bills playoff game land felony charges for NY couple
Tax Time: How child tax credits, stimulus checks could impact Pennsylvanians’ returns
Video
Emergency rental assistance? Not if your income didn’t decline, even if it’s low
Video
Midstate could be past the worst of Omicron surge
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Midstate could be past the worst of Omicron surge
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 10,549 new cases, 183 new deaths as of Jan. 26, 2022
Top Stories
How to perform CPR during the pandemic
Are itchy eyes an omicron symptom?
CDC adds 15 destinations to 'high risk' travel list
Plan to give free N95 masks hurts US manufacturers
Consumer
Don’t Waste Your Money
Tech Bytes
Cool Car Auto Reviews
BestReviews
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Where do the stuffed animals go after the Teddy Bear Toss?
Video
Top Stories
Fake vaccine cards used at Bills playoff game land felony charges for NY couple
Harrisburg native Micah Parsons named PFWA Rookie Of The Year
Will PIAA winter championships be normal amid Omicron surge?
Video
Hershey Bears, Capitals rally behind Jordan Subban after taunting incident
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Winter in Central Pa.
Honoring Black History
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Lancaster Barnstormers ‘Pack the Park’
Video
Top Stories
Karns Meal Deals: Beef and Broccoli
Video
Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit reducing service due to employee shortages
Video
We Salute You: Oscar Bechtel
Video
Mommy Minute: Can you catch a cold if you don’t wear a coat; busting winter illness myths
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Author Spotlight : Marie LaPres
Video
Top Stories
Perry County Youth Art Day
Video
Top Stories
The Tivo R. Lee Memorial Fund from Bro2Go
Video
My Bath Guy
Video
Studio Session : Jake Mach
Video
A Different Approach to Managing Risk with WealthKare Investment Center
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Car Seats & Boosters
Best high-end booster seat
Best Evenflo booster seat
Best backless booster seat
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos