Best chew necklace

Chew necklaces are easy for the user to carry around and are more discreet than chew toys.

Which chew necklace is best?

Some people exhibit oral sensory-seeking behaviors — which often translates to chewing everything in sight. Chew necklaces provide something safe and appropriate to chew on, avoiding potential choking hazards or mouth injuries from chewing items that shouldn’t be chewed.

It’s important to choose a chew necklace that’s safe, durable and easy to clean. The Chewigem Chewable Necklace is the top choice of chew necklace.

What to know before you buy a chew necklace

Durability and lifespan

Not all chew necklaces are equally durable. Softer chews are generally less durable than harder ones, so they’re better suited to milder chewers. Harder chewing parts last longer, but not everyone likes the firmer texture. However, even the toughest chews aren’t indestructible and will have a limited lifespan. Some dedicated chewers can get through a chew necklace in under a week.

Design

Although chew necklaces are similar in concept to teething toys, they’re meant for older kids and adults, so the design should reflect this. While younger users might not mind wearing something that’s obviously a chew necklace, older wearers may prefer a more discreet design that could pass for a regular necklace. Some chew necklaces look as though they feature glass beads or gemstones, while others have more kid-focused designs, such as doughnuts, Lego bricks or dinosaurs.

Materials

Silicone is one of the most popular materials for chew necklaces because it’s relatively durable but is squishy enough to make it satisfying to chew on. What’s more, it’s easy to clean and food-grade and medical-grade silicone are safe and non-toxic. You can also find some chew necklaces made from plastics, which are firmer than silicone, and fabrics, which are ideal for people who like to chew on clothing.

Whatever material you choose, it’s essential that it’s safe to be chewed on. Pick an option free from controversial substances, such as BPA, BPS and phthalates.

What to look for in a quality chew necklace

Ease of cleaning

It’s important to keep chew necklaces clean so that they remain hygienic to chew on and don’t become bacterial breeding grounds. Make sure your chosen chew necklace is easy to clean. Silicone and plastic ones can be cleaned with hot, soapy water, and some are even dishwasher safe. Fabric chew necklaces can be trickier to keep clean, but some are machine washable.

Adjustability

Some chew necklaces have adjustable-length cords so that they fit wearers of a range of sizes. If you’re buying a necklace to fit a young kid or an adult, look for ones with adjustable cords, as an average-length cord may be too long or too short. Adjustable cords are also great for wearers who are particular about their necklace’s length.

Breakaway clasp

When buying for a child, choose a chew necklace with a breakaway clasp. With one, the necklace will undo if it gets caught on anything, rather than pulling on your child’s neck and posing a strangulation risk. That said, breakaway clasps can occasionally be too responsive, so the necklace falls off at the slightest tug, or not responsive enough, so the necklace is dangerous to wear. You may wish to test the breakaway clasp before letting your child wear the necklace.

How much you can expect to spend on a chew necklace

Expect to pay $10-$25 for a good chew necklace. While you can find cheaper options, these are usually of questionable quality and may not be safe.

Chew necklace FAQ

Are chew necklaces safe?

A. Don’t buy chew necklaces for teething babies or for children under 5 years of age due to the risk or strangulation from wearing a necklace, even one with a breakaway clasp. For older kids, chew necklaces are generally safe, but always opt for ones from a reputable brand. This way, you know that they won’t contain any nasty substances and will be strong enough that large chunks can’t break off and pose a choking hazard.

Can adults use chew necklaces?

A. While chew necklaces are usually geared towards kids, adults can absolutely use them. Just make sure that the cord is long enough and the chewable part of the necklace is large and durable enough.

What are the best chew necklaces to buy?

Top chew necklace

Chewigem Chewable Necklace

What you need to know: This durable necklace is designed so the chewable part looks like a large glass pendant.

What you’ll love: The discreet design makes it ideal for older users who might be self-conscious about wearing a chew necklace. It’s made from safe, nontoxic medical-grade silicone and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: It dosen’t last all that long for heavy chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chew necklace for money

Munchables Dino Skull Sensory Chew Necklace

What you need to know: With its dinosaur design, this reasonably-priced chew necklace is ideal for dino-loving wearers.

What you’ll love: The chewable part of the necklace is made from a safe silicone material free from additives such as BPA and BPS. It’s tear-resistant and safe for mild and moderate chewers. The cord has a breakaway clasp.

What you should consider: It may be too long and heavy for young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ark Brick Stick XXT Textured Chew Necklace

What you need to know: This very firm chew necklace is suitable for moderate to heavy chewing.

What you’ll love: The Lego brick design is great for both kids and adult Lego fans, plus it gives the pendant texture to make it more satisfying to chew on. The cord is adjustable and has a breakaway clasp. It’s made in the USA and free from lead, phthalates, PVC, BPA and latex.

What you should consider: Some users find it a little too hard for comfortable chewing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.