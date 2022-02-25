Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
44°
Harrisburg
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Al día con abc27
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Investigators
Daybreak
National
International
Coronavirus
Border Report
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Top Stories
Florida woman stranded in Russia after flight forced …
Video
Top Stories
What is Ash Wednesday?
Buttigieg curbs funds for widening roads, citing …
Five takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union address
Censorship? Russian radio station off air over Ukraine …
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Politics
Who’s Running for Governor of Pennsylvania?
Who’s running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022?
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Florida abortion ban: Dads would have to pay child …
Top Stories
Biden admin to implement nursing home reforms
Video
Top Stories
Pa. school districts deciding on mask requirements …
Video
COVID in Pa. daily update, March 1: Cases up, hospitalizations …
Alexa, get me a doctor: Amazon’s voice assistant …
More baby formula recalled after infant death: FDA
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships
Video
Top Stories
MLB opening day has been canceled before: Here’s …
MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout …
Former UFC champ, WWE star arrested on attempted …
Pennsylvania names Big 33 team to face Maryland
Video
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Winter in Central Pa.
Honoring Black History
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Fred E. McKeon
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Jackson Elementary purchases book …
Video
LVC sorority collecting Dress for Success donations
Video
We Salute You: Colonel Forrest Kissinger
Hometown Hero: The Hometown Foundation, Inc.
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
National Peanut Butter Lovers Day
Video
Top Stories
Mortgage Loan Interest Rates with Members 1st
Video
Top Stories
PMI is Now Hiring
Video
Visit Cumberland Valley : Meal Madness
Video
Vibrant Living : Crazy for Quilting
Video
What to do with your Mismatched Socks
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Live Newscasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs at abc27
PR Newswire
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Please enter a search term.
High Chairs & Booster Seats
Best dining booster seat
Top High Chairs & Booster Seats Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos