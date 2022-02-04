Best makeup for contouring

Contouring can help you highlight your best features, bring attention to your cheekbones and balance your face, so choose a flattering tone for outstanding results.

Which makeup for contouring is best?

Contouring can bring a look that’s just fine up to an 11 by highlighting your best features, evening out your proportions and simulating natural shadows. But attempting to contour your face can seem daunting. We’ve all seen contouring done badly, and no one wants to have a stark wash of orange on their face. The good news is that with the right products, contouring is surprisingly easy to master. If you’re looking for versatile, high-quality makeup for contouring, Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit is the top choice.

What to know before you buy makeup for contouring

Your skin’s undertones

If you’ve ever seen contouring that looked stark or unnatural, chances are that was the wrong tone for the wearer. While tone is important when picking eyeshadows and lipsticks, it becomes crucial when deciding on skin covers like foundation and contour. It can make the difference between contour that blends in like a natural shadow and one that looks streaky or obvious. Check your tones by thinking of clothing colors that look best on you. If yellows and oranges look good on you, you most likely have a warm undertone. On the other hand, if you look best in jewel tones, you should likely stick to cool-toned makeup for contouring.

Cream vs. Powder

The widest selection of contours are offered in powder, so if you need a variety of options to get the tone and color just right, consider powder. If you have dry or mature skin, cream can be a great choice, because it hydrates and doesn’t accentuate fine lines.

Your skin’s type

Do you have oily skin? Dry skin that flakes easily? This should also be a factor in deciding on your contour. A tendency to shine can be exacerbated by an oil-based cream contour, while dry skin patches can be accentuated by powder. So be sure to pick a contour that works with your skin’s needs.

What to look for in quality makeup for contouring

Easy blend

The key to natural-looking contour is making sure it blends seamlessly into your foundation and any other products you choose to use, like blush and highlighter. Obvious delineations between all three cause the dreaded “streak” look, so find a contour that goes on light and blends well.

Brush-friendly

Once you’ve picked the perfect shade, the next most important thing is choosing your tools. Get a high-quality, flat contour brush for application, and a soft, puffy blending brush to soften the edges. Test to make sure your brush picks up the right amount of product to deposit enough on your skin without oversaturating. And don’t use your brushes for both liquid and powder application, as this will lead to streaking.

Sheer enough to build

Heavily pigmented contour is hard to correct, so you’re better off with makeup for contouring that goes on somewhat sheer. Then, layer it on with your contour brush carefully until you’ve reached your preferred level of contour.

How much you can expect to spend on makeup for contouring

Expect to pay anywhere from $20-$40 for good makeup for contouring, with drugstore options coming in under $20.

Makeup for contouring FAQ

Is powder or cream contour best?

A. The answer depends on your skin: oily or breakout prone skin does best with powder, while dry and mature skin reacts well to cream. There are also gel options available, which straddle the line between the two.

In what order should I apply contour?

A. Makeup for contouring should come near the end of the process. After you go through your skincare routine and let your moisturizer soak in, apply primer, concealer and foundation. Some people like to use a setting powder and then use contour, blush and highlighter, while others suggest setting powder works best at the end. Experiment and see what looks best on you. For an evening out, use setting spray to keep the look in place longer.

Is it OK to contour without foundation?

A. Absolutely. If you’re just looking for a bit of cheekbone definition without a “full face” of makeup, a bit of contouring without foundation is fine, especially during the day. Note that foundation’s job is to even out skin tone, so if you’ve got dry patches or blotchy skin, contouring without foundation can highlight some of that. For a polished, finished look, you’ll probably want foundation under your contour.

What’s the best makeup for contouring to buy?

Top makeup for contouring

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

What you need to know: Arguably the kit that started the contouring revolution, this well-balanced palette of six shades has something for everyone.

What you’ll love: Luxurious and highly blendable, you’ll love how this powder feels going on your face.

What you should consider: These shades are on the more pigmented side, so it takes a light hand to not overdo it.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top makeup for contouring for the money

CoverGirl Trublend Contour Palette

What you need to know: This drugstore favorite is great for beginners, with its light color that’s hard to get wrong.

What you’ll love: Designed by famed makeup artist Pat McGrath, the colors are flattering and go on smooth. Blendable and easy to layer, this subtle trio of colors gives you everything you need not just to contour but to highlight as well.

What you should consider: If you’re more experienced with contouring, you may find these colors too sheer for your purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Face Palette

What you need to know: Eight contouring and highlighting shades give you plenty to work with and mix and match.

What you’ll love: This palette is refillable, so if you find yourself using one color more than the others, you won’t have to toss the whole thing when your favorite runs out.

What you should consider: Those with dry skin may find this palette too powdery.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

