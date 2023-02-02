Which conditioners for frizzy hair are best?

Many issues can cause frizzy hair, but it’s fairly common for people with wavy, curly or coily hair. For anyone, it’s usually a sign that their hair is lacking moisture and is too dry. There are many ways to re-moisturize your hair and make it shiny and less frizzy. One of the best things you can do is invest in the right kind of conditioner. Shampoo dries hair out because it strips the natural oils, and conditioner adds that factor back in. To restore natural oils and add moisture, try Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner.

What to know before you buy a conditioner for frizzy hair

Hair type

Knowing your hair type helps you figure out what kinds of conditioner will work for your hair. This includes whether your hair is wavy, curly or coily, as well as how porous it is. If your hair has high porosity, that means it will absorb moisture very easily. If it has low porosity, it won’t absorb moisture well at all. Research how to do a hair porosity test, then research what products work best for your hair type.

General care

With frizz-prone hair, it’s a good idea to switch up your routine beyond just finding the right conditioner. Instead of using a towel to dry your hair when you get out of the shower, use an old, soft T-shirt to gently scrunch excess water out. You can also sleep on satin pillowcases, as cotton and other materials tend to absorb all the product from your hair, leaving it even drier. Whenever possible, air-dry your hair, rather than exposing it to excessive heat.

Conditioning

For people with frizzy hair, you might need more than one kind of conditioner. Especially if your hair is curly or coily, you may want to consider getting both a shower conditioner and a leave-in. If your hair is particularly coarse, consider adding some kind of styling creme or light oil as well.

What to look for in a quality conditioner for frizzy hair

Ingredients

Check product ingredients to see if they contain things that are good for your hair type. Try to avoid sulfates — sulfates are detergents that strip your hair of natural oils, and hair prone to frizz does better with a certain amount of natural oil. Check that the product doesn’t contain silicones — although these can work well on frizzy hair, they’re not good for water or the environment.

Scent

For some people, the smell of their hair products doesn’t matter that much, but it can be a bigger consideration for others. If you’re using a leave-in conditioner, you’re going to be smelling your hair until the next time you wash it. Be aware of which scents you’re sensitive to and avoid products that contain any of those in the ingredients list.

Purpose

Some conditioners are meant to repair damaged hair, while others are meant to be applied and then left in. Others should be left in for some time and then rinsed out later. Still others protect your hair from heat if you use a diffuser or want to straighten it. Check the label and product description to see what purpose each conditioner is meant to serve to ensure you’re buying the right one for your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on conditioner for frizzy hair

Conditioner for frizzy hair can cost from $16-$28, depending on the product.

Conditioner for frizzy hair FAQ

What causes frizz?

A. Many things can cause frizz, but usually it’s because your hair follicles aren’t retaining enough moisture. Checking the porosity of your hair and finding products that work specifically with your hair type, as well as switching to satin pillowcases or using a satin bonnet to sleep in can help limit the frizz.

Is it possible to get rid of all frizz?

A. Probably not. If your hair is prone to some frizz, there’s almost always going to be at least a little. Frizz is not inherently bad, and you don’t want to go to the opposite extreme of over-conditioning your hair to try and get rid of it. Just focus on keeping your hair and scalp healthy.

What’s the best conditioner for frizzy hair to buy?

Top conditioner for frizzy hair

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner

What you need to know: This delicious-smelling superfood conditioner contains ingredients that nourish dry, frizzy hair and leave it soft and shiny.

What you’ll love: Cruelty-free, vegan and free of sulfates, silicones and other harmful ingredients, this conditioner is a breeze to use. Simply apply it after shampooing, leave it in for a few minutes, and then rinse it out with cool to cold water.

What you should consider: It works best when used with the coordinating shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top conditioner for frizzy hair for the money

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner

What you need to know: Formulated for all hair types but particularly curly ones, this deep conditioner repairs dry, damaged hair.

What you’ll love: It works well if you heat style your hair. It adds moisture and strengthens weak strands, all while detangling. Those with coarse, curly hair will love how soft this makes their curls.

What you should consider: It isn’t recommended for relaxed or permed hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Smoothing Conditioner

What you need to know: This leave-in conditioner can work for anyone with frizzy hair who needs some extra moisture.

What you’ll love: It’s full of hair-friendly ingredients, and you can use it on wet or dry hair. It smells nice, is cruelty-free and contains no silicones, parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

What you should consider: It works best when used with other conditioning, rather than as a standalone product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

