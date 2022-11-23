What are the top skin care products of 2022 according to experts?

Falling in love with your skin is the beauty trend of 2022, and everyone has two feet on board, from skin care brands to influencers to dermatologists. A relaxing meander down the beauty aisle will promise a quick fix for any concern, including acne, melasma and rosacea. But investing in a skin care routine can be intimidating, especially with the sheer number of products available. So, to help you narrow your list, we turned to our skin care expert and dermatology resident physician, Dr. Alina Zufall, as well as our beauty expert, Oscar Molinar. Here are the 12 most popular and expert-approved skin care products of 2022.

Top skin care trends of 2022

In 2022, the beauty world shifted from focusing on full-glam makeup to caring about our skin. Minimalism, hydration and planet-conscious skin care were among the top trends. According to beauty expert Molinar, “We need to start leaning towards more sustainable habits in all aspects of living. The beauty industry is guilty of a large carbon footprint, so it’s good to see the wave of green living enter every aspect of the skin care world.”

Understanding skin types

The reason most skin care products list a recommended skin type is that not all products are ideal for every skin type. While these recommendations aren’t a law, understanding your skin type will help you determine which products are best for your skin:

Dry : Those with dry skin will notice that it feels tight, especially after showering or washing. It may frequently have flakes or look dull. Dry skin doesn’t produce enough sebum.

: Those with dry skin will notice that it feels tight, especially after showering or washing. It may frequently have flakes or look dull. Dry skin doesn’t produce enough sebum. Oily : Oily skin produces excess sebum. It is prone to acne and may often feel greasy or look shiny.

: Oily skin produces excess sebum. It is prone to acne and may often feel greasy or look shiny. Combination : When some areas are dry and other areas feel oily, that is combination skin. The most common oily areas are the T-zone.

: When some areas are dry and other areas feel oily, that is combination skin. The most common oily areas are the T-zone. Sensitive : Sensitive skin becomes irritated easily and may burn when applying certain products.

: Sensitive skin becomes irritated easily and may burn when applying certain products. Normal: Normal skin is neither too dry nor too oily. It doesn’t experience too many breakouts or extreme skin texture and doesn’t require specialty products.

Expert-approved skin care products of 2022

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Improve the look of pimples overnight with this medical-grade hydrocolloid patch that absorbs the fluid and gunk in just six to eight hours. The all-night adhesion is strong enough to stay on through tossing, turning and pillow-squishing. Plus, the clear design is even approved for wearing in the daytime or during video chats.

EltaMD UV Restore Tinted Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Tinted sunscreen is recommended over other options for those concerned about dark spots or melasma. Since it’s oil-free, noncomedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, it’s also ideal for sensitive skin. Plus, it contains ginger root and other hydrating ingredients to improve skin tone, texture and smoothness.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Quality skin care doesn’t have to be expensive. This chemical exfoliating toner works by removing dead skin cells without physically scrubbing and potentially damaging the skin. It’s formulated to reduce hyperpigmentation, improve skin texture and unclog pores. Plus, it’s a clean skin care product that’s cruelty-free and vegan.

Elemis Cleanse and Tone Supersized Duo

Leave your skin looking and feeling its best with this gentle cleanser and toner duo. The pro-collagen energizing marine cleanser contains a trio of anti-aging ingredients to break down the bonds between dead skin cells and leave skin hydrated and luminous. The toner stimulates the complexion, moisturizes and rebalances pH levels.

Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster

Azelaic acid is one of the top skin care ingredients, and this product contains the highest percentage available over the counter. It’s also formulated with salicylic acid, which is known to help unclog pores and smooth out texture. Plus, those with sensitive skin will love the inclusion of licorice root, which can calm redness.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment for Acne-Prone Skin with Benzoyl Peroxide

One of the go-to ingredients for acne-prone skin is benzoyl peroxide, which has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. This product works to prevent both whiteheads and blackheads, as well as promote skin turnover. It’s also fragrance-free, noncomedogenic and allergy-tested.

TheraFace Pro Handheld Facial Massage Device

Facial tools can make a big impact, especially when combined with skin care products. This device has six attachment heads and uses microcurrents to leave skin looking healthy and radiant. It’s designed to ease muscle tension that causes migraines, firm the skin, improve muscle tone and reduce wrinkles around the eyes.

Supergoop SPF Best Sellers Sunscreen and Lotion Starter Kit

Don’t get caught outdoors without sunscreen. This bestselling starter kit comes with Supergoop’s three most popular sunscreens, including the Unseen Sunscreen, the Glow Screen and the Play everyday lotion. Plus, all of these products are formulated without synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens, oxybenzone and octinoxate, making them reef-friendly.

Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Sensitive skin is tough to care for, so Aveeno developed a calming skin care line ideal for rosacea, eczema or those who just need a break from harsh products. This moisturizer is formulated with prebiotic oat flour and calming feverfew to soothe dryness and nourish the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Skinmedica SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex 1.0

While retinol products can sometimes leave the skin irritated, this splurge product is formulated with an antioxidant complex to enhance the skin’s texture and minimize irritation. This retinol is ideal for improving skin tone, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin texture. Plus, it contains niacinamide and peptides to nourish the skin.

Eau Thermale Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

For a stronger product or those not seeing benefits from retinol, consider this cream, which contains retinaldehyde. It’s weaker and less irritating than retinoic acid, but still delivers results, such as reducing the appearance of deep furrows and improving the skin’s firmness. It’s also fragrance-free and silicone-free.

Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer

This gentle yet hydrating moisturizer is free of added chemicals and fragrances, making it ideal for sensitive skin. It also includes hyaluronic acid, five essential ceramides, squalane and glycerin for added moisturizing benefits.

