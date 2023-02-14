Which mouthwashes for dry mouths are best?

Dry mouth is an uncomfortable condition that can be caused by medication, diet, or other health and lifestyle factors. In many cases, however, dry mouth can be significantly improved with the right mouthwash.

Mouthwash is known for freshening breath and improving oral health, but mouthwash designed specifically to combat dry mouth increases saliva production and can provide some much-needed and soothing relief. The best is Biotene Oral Rinse Mouthwash for Dry Mouth, which users love for its alcohol- and sugar-free formula.

What to know before you buy mouthwash for dry mouth

Dry mouth treatment

Dry mouth isn’t just an uncomfortable condition. If severe enough and left untreated, dry mouth can lead to other chronic conditions, such as bad breath, mouth irritation, infection, and teeth and gum damage.

Often snoring and lifestyle choices, such as tobacco and alcohol use, contribute to dry mouth. Eliminating these potential causes can be the best form of treatment.

If there are no outside contributing factors, it’s often the lack of natural saliva production that causes dry mouth. The ingredients in mouthwash are formulated to simulate saliva to moisten the mouth and help fight bacteria.

Ingredients

The one thing that mouthwashes specifically for dry mouth don’t have that many others do is alcohol, because this can exacerbate the issue. For some, simply switching to alcohol-free mouthwash can alleviate dry mouth symptoms.

One of the most common ingredients used to combat dry mouth is xylitol, a refined sweetener that helps kill harmful bacteria and produce saliva.

Types of mouthwash

When selecting the type of mouthwash, you typically have three choices:

Liquid: This is the most common and most popular type. It’s also the most effective at covering, moisturizing and soothing the entire mouth.

This is the most common and most popular type. It’s also the most effective at covering, moisturizing and soothing the entire mouth. Tablet: Chewable tablets are a good temporary solution when on the go to relieve dry mouth symptoms.

Chewable tablets are a good temporary solution when on the go to relieve dry mouth symptoms. Spray: Similar to tablets, sprays are good to use throughout the day but are not as thorough or effective as a liquid mouthwash.

What to look for in a quality mouthwash for dry mouth

Flavor

Mouthwashes come in a variety of flavors to make them pleasant to use and leave your breath smelling fresh. Since mouthwashes designed for dry mouth don’t contain alcohol, they often include natural ingredients to help trigger saliva production. This can affect their consistency and taste. If flavor is going to be an issue for you, be sure to check the reviews before purchasing.

All-natural

Some mouthwashes for dry mouth rely on natural enzymes and extracts instead of dyes or artificial flavors. Some of these natural ingredients can create a chunky texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a mouthwash for dry mouth

You can find mouthwash for dry mouth for as little as $5, and you can spend over $30 for some of the best products. Most quality products can be found for $20-$30.

If you find a product that you like and feel is effective, you may be able to buy packs of two or more to cut down on the cost.

Mouthwash for dry mouth FAQ

What if I try mouthwash for dry mouth and it doesn’t work?

A. If you’ve ruled out other causes, such as lifestyle choices and medication, speak with a doctor who can prescribe treatment. Aside from potentially leading to tooth decay in more extreme cases, the Mayo Clinic says dry mouth might be an indication of a more serious condition, such as diabetes or an autoimmune disorder.

Can mouthwash for dry mouth damage my teeth or dental work?

A. Often the most harmful ingredient in mouthwash is alcohol, which can have a negative effect on oral health after extended use. Mouthwashes for dry mouth don’t contain alcohol, and are designed to increase saliva production, which can improve your overall oral health.

What’s the best mouthwash to buy for dry mouth?

Top mouthwash for dry mouth

Biotene Oral Rinse Mouthwash for Dry Mouth

What you need to know: This alcohol and sugar-free oral rinse moisturizes, soothes and lubricates your mouth, while leaving breath smelling minty fresh.

What you’ll love: This mouthwash acts immediately to moisturize your mouth and will give you up to four hours of dry-mouth relief after every use. It freshens breath and balances the pH in the mouth.

What you should consider: Some customers preferred the old formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mouthwash for dry mouth for the money

ACT Total Care Dry Soothing Mouthwash

What you need to know: Not only does this mouthwash help soothe dry mouth, it also moisturizes, prevents cavities, strengthens teeth and freshens breath all for a price lower than other popular brands.

What you’ll love: ACT is the number-one dentist-recommended fluoride brand. It contains zero alcohol, so it won’t burn, and is made with xylitol to help relieve dry mouth.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t like the taste, saying it’s too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges

What you need to know: These lozenges are designed to help with mouth dryness and halitosis.

What you’ll love: From a trusted brand since 1994, these lozenges are designed to maintain moisture with a proprietary blend of natural flavors and 3 milligrams of zinc. It comes in a crisp, tart berry flavor.

What you should consider: Some reviewers don’t care for the taste or texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

