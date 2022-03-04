Which Drunk Elephant skin care product is best?

Drunk Elephant is a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand dedicated to all-natural, pH-balanced skin care. Though more expensive than average skin care, it can leave a long-lasting, positive effect on skin. The philosophy of this brand is that when you strip products of six specific harmful chemicals and fragrances, you’re left with balanced formulas that help perfect the look of skin in the present while providing anti-aging effects over time.

If you are looking for an all-natural, age-defying moisturizer with vital nutrients and proteins that replenish the skin, the Protini Polypeptide Cream is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Drunk Elephant skin care product

Ingredients

One of the most important things to consider when purchasing a product that will be directly applied to your skin is the ingredients. Located on the side of the packaging, the ingredients will tell users if the product contains chemicals or substances that won’t benefit their skin type. Drunk Elephant is very transparent with the ingredients used in their products and do their best to formulate them without chemicals and skin-harming ingredients such as parabens, sulphates, fragrances and SLS. It’s still a good idea to be aware of each ingredient going on your skin.

Formulas

Products formulated as a cream will typically be oil-based. These products tend to provide a smooth application but take longer to absorb into the skin. They are extensively moisturizing and can benefit those in need of repairing dry or damaged skin depending on the ingredients. These products can leave streaks and are usually white in color.

Products that are water-based are typically more lightweight and safer for use on oily and combination skin types. With this type of product, there is less chance for clogged pores and build-up of product on the skin, however, it does not deeply moisturize as well as a product that uses a creamy formula. These products are typically colorless and absorb quickly into the skin while hydrating.

Skin type

Purchasing the right product and formula for your skin type will ensure that your skin remains hydrated as needed. People with dry skin will want to consider a cream formula. When applied to dry skin, this formula will deeply hydrate. Lightweight water-based formulas may not moisturize as effectively if a user has extra dry skin.

People with oily skin should consider an oil-free, lightweight and water-based skin care product. This will lessen the chances of the pores getting clogged and the skin looking extra shiny. If you have oily skin, avoid products that are heavy and contain many oils.

It’s trickier for people with combination skin types to find products that match their skin needs. This skin type does well with hydrating formulas that are oil-free. Users with this skin type will experience oil in their T-zone (forehead, nose and chin) and can use different types of formulas accordingly. To find the right product for you, test a few different formulas out.

Those with sensitive skin should avoid any use of chemical fragrances. Drunk Elephant doesn’t use sulfates or parabens in their products making them safer for use on sensitive skin and less likely to cause irritation. If a product is particularly good for sensitive skin, it will likely be mentioned in the product description.

What to look for in a quality Drunk Elephant skin care product

Cruelty-free

Most brands have adopted a more natural, eco-friendly way of life, including a reduction of animal testing on products. Just because a product claims to be natural and organic does not mean that it is cruelty-free. Drunk Elephant has run an entirely vegan and cruelty-free operation since opening their doors in 2013. To make sure an item is not tested on animals look for a PETA-approved bunny, a leaping bunny or the words “not tested on animals” directly on the packaging.

Mission

Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that directly benefit the health of the skin. They source ingredients based on biocompatibility, meaning the product is effective without affecting the skin’s physiology and causing a negative reaction. Drunk Elephant uses an ingredient elimination philosophy. Less is more for the maximum results in skin care. They run a campaign called #BareWithUs where users can post selfies of themselves after using their Drunk Elephant skin products to promote confidence in one’s own skin and beauty. A few of their products directly support the International Elephant Foundation.

Skin smoothies

Skin smoothies are unique to the Drunk Elephant brand. A skin smoothie is a specific skin care routine put together by the experts at Drunk Elephant to aid whatever skin problems you’re trying to target. This idea got its smoothie name because you add ingredients to a smoothie to benefit specific regions of heath, just as you should do for your skin. Each different skin smoothie has a different purpose.

Because the products are silicone-free and biocompatible, they mix together easily and absorb into the skin. The only product contained in a skin smoothie that does not absorb into the skin is their sunscreen, as the zinc used sits on the face as a protective barrier against the sun. In the skin smoothie glossary section of the Drunk Elephant website, users can find out what products mix and for what purpose.

How much you can expect to spend on Drunk Elephant skin care products

Drunk Elephant products range in price depending on the quantity and ingredients of the products. You can find less-expensive skin care products for around $18, midrange products for $40, and high-end products with added benefits for your skin around $140.

Drunk Elephant skin care products FAQ

How do I know when these products expire?

A. On the bottom or the side of the products container there will be a small jar graphic. Inside this jar will be a number. That number will specify the time that the product can be used effectively before the ingredients expire. For example, if the product that you purchase says 12 inside of the jar graphic, that means that the product expires after 12 months and should no longer be used. You can also find the expiration date in the product FAQ on the website listing.

How do I know how much I am paying per ounce for the product?

A. To know how much money you’re paying per ounce and to discover if it is a good deal, take the price and divide it by the number of ounces that the product contains. For example, if a product is $40 and it is four ounces, then you are paying $10 per ounce of the product. This is important to know when comparing the product to similar products when trying to find the best deal.

What’s the best Drunk Elephant skin care product to buy?

Top Drunk Elephant skin care product

Protini Polypeptide Cream

What you need to know: Protini’s formula restores skin and provides a youthful appearance. It reduces signs of aging, fine lines and sun damage.

What you’ll love: This product contains an abundance of proteins and nutrients to replenish the skin barrier and is formulated at a 4.0 pH. Its 100% free of essential oils, silicones and fragrances, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free with proceeds supporting the International Elephant Foundation.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to get the cream out of the dispenser for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant skin care product for the money

Lippe Balm

What you need to know: This product contains an antioxidant-rich blend of avocado and mongongo nut oils plus a tripeptide and sea fern algae. The formula is buttery and absorbs while leaving lasting shine.

What you’ll love: This product plumps while providing hydration to the lips and softens coarse lips with vitamin C and green tea extracts. You can use this product under your eyes to prevent crows’ feet as well as to soften the cuticles.

What you should consider: There isn’t a lot of product for the money, and it runs out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

A-Passioni Retinol Cream

What you need to know: This product uses retinol and peptides to restore bounce within the skin and brighten. It evens the skin tone without causing redness and irritation and improves the texture of the skin.

What you’ll love: The ingredients replenish essential lipids and moisture while antioxidants fight environmental stressors. This formula is lightweight and proceeds benefit the International Elephant Foundation.

What you should consider: This product has been known to cause burning on those with extra-dry skin in rare cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

