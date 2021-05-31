The best wrinkle filler of 2021

Wrinkle fillers may cause flakiness, sensitivity and dry skin, so make sure to use a moisturizer and sunscreen to protect your skin.

Wrinkle fillers 2021

It’s natural to develop wrinkles as we age. Wrinkles are lines and creases that form on our faces due to a decrease in elastin and repeated facial motions. Lack of moisture, dehydration and breaking of the skin barrier can also cause wrinkles.

A wrinkle filler is a facial treatment that can instantly plump your skin and make your face appear smoother. Instead of visiting a plastic surgeon for Botox, investing in a wrinkle filler can help diminish fine lines at home. The best filler is the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Filler, which has a creamy formula and can help prevent further wrinkles.

What to know before you buy a wrinkle filler

Instant results

Most wrinkle fillers provide instant plumping and smoothing of the skin. You may have to wait up to 30 minutes for the product to dry to complete the rest of your routine or apply makeup.

Long-term benefits

Wrinkle fillers with hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite can reduce fine lines and keep your skin looking firmer for longer. Read the label to check the strength of the active ingredient in the product.

Potential irritation

Most wrinkle fillers have some type of silicone, as it helps fill in fine lines, plump skin and reduce the appearance of pores, but it can also irritate some skin types.

What to look for in a quality wrinkle filler

SPF

SPF is important in your skincare routine to prevent lines. You can choose a wrinkle filler with SPF to give you extra protection.

Color

Most fillers are clear and can be used under makeup. You can also try a tinted filler to do the work of a filler and even your skin tone instantly.

Drying time

Most fillers need time to dry once applied so they can soak into the skin. If you don’t wait for the filler to dry to apply moisturizer or makeup on top, it may not work as effectively.

How much you can expect to spend on a wrinkle filler

You can expect to pay from $20-$150 and up for a wrinkle filler. Drugstore brands are in the $20-$39 price range, or you can find ones with long-term benefits for $40-$149. If you don’t mind splurging, you can find luxury brands for $150 or more.

Wrinkle filler FAQ

How can I prevent wrinkles?

A. Genetics can affect how your skin ages, but incorporating healthy habits like using SPF, exercising and not smoking can delay the onset of wrinkles.

How long does it take for wrinkle fillers to work?

A. A wrinkle filler can work within minutes, but only temporarily. Most can take 8-12 weeks to show visible long-term results.

Can I permanently get rid of wrinkles?

A. It can be difficult to permanently get rid of wrinkles, but procedures like laser resurfacing and products with retinoids can lessen their appearance.

What’s the best wrinkle filler to buy?

Top wrinkle filler

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Filler

What you need to know: Helps to diminish wrinkles instantly and over time with its creamy formula.

What you’ll love: Dermatologist tested. Reduces fine lines in 4 weeks while deeply hydrating your skin.

What you should consider: Not effective for very deep wrinkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top wrinkle filler for the money

OLAY Regenerist Instant Fix Wrinkle and Pore Vanisher

What you need to know: Instantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pore size to give you a long-lasting smooth complexion.

What you’ll love: Contains light-diffusing particles to blur all imperfections. Works as well as pricey fillers.

What you should consider: Causes flaking over makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

StriVectin High-Potency Wrinkle Filler

What you need to know: Immediately smooths skin, diminishes deep wrinkles over time and prevents more noticeable wrinkles in the future.

What you’ll love: Works well on fine lines and deep wrinkles. Silicone-free.

What you should consider: Doesn’t work well under makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, LovelySkin and Ulta Beauty

Anjana Rajbhandary is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.