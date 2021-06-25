How to protect your skin from the sun during summer and beyond

The potency of a sunscreen’s active ingredients is reduced when exposed to extreme heat. That means the longer that bottle of sunscreen sits out in the sun, the less effective it will be over time.

What you need to protect yourself from the sun

Swimming, hiking, biking, surfing, boating or just a day out at the beach are all great ways to enjoy the sunshine during the summer. But everyone knows the dangerous effect of being out in the sun too long. Sometimes even staying out of the sun isn’t enough to avoid sunburn and potential long-term sun damage. Water, snow, sand and concrete can reflect the sun’s rays and cause skin damage.

After a day out in the sun, it’s essential that you take care of your skin. An after sun mask, after sun cream , sun recovery lotion, aloe vera and sunburn relief are all excellent ways to treat your skin if you wind up outside too long. However, the best protection is prevention and not getting burned in the first place. To do that, you want to make sure you have the right products for any outdoor occasion.

How to protect yourself from the sun

Sunscreen

If you know you’re going to be outside in the direct sunlight, sunscreen is essential. The Mayo Clinic recommends using water-resistant, broad-spectrum coverage with an SPF of at least 30. You should apply thoroughly every 2 hours, and even more often if you’re sweating or in the water.

Umbrellas and sun shades

Summer is the time for cookouts and pool parties. However, just because you’re outside doesn’t mean you have to be in the sun. A sun umbrella or a sun shade is a great way to cool off your deck or patio and give yourself a break from the sun without having to go inside.

Clothing

Masks, hats, headbands and cooling armbands are all excellent options to further protect yourself from the sun when outside. UV clothing is another great way to stay cool when outdoors this summer.

Car accessories

Even your car window can’t block all harmful UV rays, and it’s still possible to get a sunburn when driving. If you plan to spend a lot of time in your car this summer, it’s worth investing in a proper sun shade.

The best sunscreen

Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder

This award-winning mineral powder broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen comes recommended by dermatologists. The enviroscreen technology is a customized blend of ingredients and patented sunscreen that creates a strong barrier to protect skin from the sun.

EltaMD UV Clear Face SPF 46 Sunscreen

A fragrance-free sunscreen containing sodium hyaluronate and lactic acid, it’s made to clean pores and reduce shine. It provides ideal sun protection for those who are acne prone. This product should be used liberally 15 minutes before entering the sun and reapplied every 2 hours.

Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer, SPF 30

A great option for sun protection, this sunscreen is also a moisturizer. As a mineral sunscreen, it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin or who experience burning from chemical sunscreens. It also includes skin-healthy ingredients niacinamide and vitamin B3.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid

This 100% mineral-based SPF 50 sunscreen leaves the skin feeling hydrated. It has a matte-tinted finish that is perfect for wearing under makeup. Since it’s oil free, dermatologist tested, allergy tested and paraben and fragrance-free, it’s great for those with sensitive skin.

COOLA Organic Sunscreen Sun Silk Drops

These full-spectrum SPF 30 organic silk drops work well for both indoor and outdoor UVA and UVB protection. The plant-derived formula and 360-degree technology helps reduce the effects of high energy visible light, infrared and pollution to keep your skin looking radiant while protected from the sun.

The best sun shades

PolyTEAK 9-Foot Outdoor Umbrella

Enjoy the outdoors with this 100% polyester patio sun umbrella that is waterproof and UV resistant. The 9-foot shade can cover any shaped table with up to eight chairs underneath. It can work well for both homes and commercial properties.

Lejorain 68-Inch Windproof UV Protection Umbrella

This oversized silver-coated pongee fabric umbrella is effective in blocking over 99% of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. The wind-resistant fiberglass ribs are used for increased durability and super strength to eliminate breakage, no matter how harsh the weather outside. The oversized design is perfect to cover one to three people.

Baby Beach Tent with Pool

Keep the little ones protected from UV rays in this fun shark tent that has a fully enclosed roof and back. This tent has the ability to turn into a splash pool by adding water and can keep your kids extra cool.

The best UV repellent clothing

Little Donkey Andy Men’s UPF 50+ UV Protection Shirt

The breathable, lightweight nylon fabric that makes up this long sleeve shirt not only dries quickly, but has UPF 50+ and ultraviolet ray protection. The addition of a mesh line in sweat-prone areas allows for extra coolness on warm weather days.

DEMOZU Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Protection Long Sleeve Shirt

This ultra-comfortable polyester raglan top has built-in UPF 50 protection to shield you from the sun, while you enjoy all of your outdoor activities. The high neckline and long sleeves offer full coverage and protection, and the lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool all day.

The best UV protection accessories

Muryobao Women’s Ponytail Sun Hat

This casual sun hat comes in multiple colors and has a brim large enough to shade your forehead from the sun’s rays. The ponytail opening in the back is perfect for pulling your hair back during outside activities.

Tough Outdoors Store UV Sun Protection Arm Sleeves

Keep your arms cool and UVA and UVB protected with these cooling sleeves. They are durable and stretch to fit most arm sizes, and they won’t leave you itchy or with imprints on your arms.

BUFF Coolnet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear and Face Mask

A face shield created from all recycled materials is a great option for keeping you protected from harmful sun rays. You can wear it on your head, neck or face. It contains a bug repellant, HeiQ cooling technology and polygiene odor control.

kinder Fluff Car Window Sunshades

The only car window sunshade on the market proved to block over 99% of UVA and UVB rays. This compact design has been constructed with an updated fit that will overlap to cover car windows of any size so there are no gaps.

Coolibar UPF 50+ Unisex Sawyer UV Sun Gloves

Protect your hands (especially when driving) with gloves that have UPF 50+ protection to block 98% of UV rays. The four-way, micro-mesh stretch fabric and Cooltech technology make for increased durability, comfort and dexterity.

