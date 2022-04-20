Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
54°
LIVE NOW
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race …
Harrisburg
54°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
This Week in Pennsylvania
National
International
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Al día con abc27
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Border Report
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter …
‘Should I still wear a mask on the plane?’ Doctors …
L.A. County to keep mask mandate at airports, on …
Queen Elizabeth gets her own Barbie to mark 70 years …
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Debates
Pennsylvania Governor Debate
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Politics
Candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Candidates for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
‘Should I still wear a mask on the plane?’ Doctors …
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, croup, mono
Video
Top Stories
Will recreational pot be legal in Pa. by 4/20 of …
Video
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask …
Penn State Health releases app for medical marijuana …
Video
Poll: Amid surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates
Video
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter …
Top Stories
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over …
Embiid sinks Raptors in final second to take 3-0 …
2 schools, 6 sets of sports teams: NCAA gives OK …
Video
911 call: Dwayne Haskins’ car had run out of gas
Video
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Central Pa.’s Remarkable Women 2022
Hometown Hero
Spring in Central Pa.
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Cops for K.O.P.S.
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: Ben Cunningham
Video
Harrisburg University to host ceremony for three …
Video
Hometown Hero: Upper Dauphin School District
Video
Dauphin County officials address rise in overdoses …
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Weather Experiments with Dan
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Get It Together: Green Kitchen Upgrades
Video
Top Stories
Studio Session : DMC Duo
Video
Top Stories
Give Local York : Affordable Housing Advocates
Video
Demuth Foundation Artist Studio Tour
Video
Earth Month at Weis Markets
Video
Chambersburg Spring Food Truck Festival
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Live Newscasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs at abc27
PR Newswire
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lighting & Mirrors
Best lighted medicine cabinet
Top Lighting & Mirrors Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos