Choosing a full XL mattresses

Finding the right mattress is vital to enjoying a restful night’s sleep and waking up invigorated and ready for what’s ahead. A variety of factors go into finding the perfect fit, including space available and whether you’re sleeping alone or with others.

With the length of a queen-size and the width of a full, the full XL mattress provides a happy medium for taller individuals seeking solitary respite in their bed. This luxury hybrid model by BedStory is our best pick. Read ahead for key aspects of what you need to know before buying the perfect full XL mattress to sleep well at night.

What to know before you buy a full XL mattress

Dimensions of the mattress

Full XL mattresses measure 54 x 80 inches. As such, these are the right size for taller individuals, especially growing teens. Due to the width, they’re not recommended for couples. This size is suitable for kid’s bedrooms, dorms or guest rooms.

Innerspring, foam or hybrid base

There are three main types of mattress, all of which come in full XL sizes.

Innerspring mattresses feature internal coils or springs that provide a relatively firm sleep at an affordable price. Coils vary in design and durability, with individually pocketed ones providing the most longevity and focused support.

Foam mattresses come in at a higher price and are relatively soft, conforming to the sleeper’s body. They tend to provide the “sleep-in” feel many users desire. Foam materials include memory foam, cooling gel foam or latex, which is a more durable and sustainable material.

Hybrid mattresses combine an innerspring base with one or more layers of foam on top for a luxury mattress that provides both comfort and support to all sleepers. The number of layers and materials included varies across brands and is the costliest of the three types.

Firmness of the mattress

How soft or firm a mattress is informs to what extent you’re comforted and supported when you sleep. Firmness is measured on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest; common choices fall around 5 or 6. Those who sleep on their back want a slightly firmer mattress, since their neck and spine are in alignment. Anyone who sleeps on their side or stomach should opt for a slightly softer option that gives a bit while still supporting your hips and shoulders.

Thickness of the mattress

The average thickness of a mattress ranges from 8-10 inches, and users should go thicker or thinner depending on their weight and size. If you have a mattress that’s too thin for your body, you’ll sink in excessively and wear out the materials more quickly. However, a mattress that’s too thick may find you sleeping atop the mattress instead of properly sinking in and enjoying the comfort features.

What to look for in a quality full XL mattress

Breathability

It’s recommended to seek out mattresses that are breathable and promote increased airflow, particularly for those who sleep warm or sleep in hotter, more humid conditions. Memory foam tends to trap in heat — this is often offset by infusing gel or graphite to cool the material. Latex is another cooler material option, while individually pocketed coils in innerspring mattresses allow for quality airflow.

Motion transfer

Some mattresses are equipped to absorb and isolate movements; these also are typically quieter than other options. This is useful if you sleep with a pet, or if you regularly use a laptop or other device on your mattress.

Edge support

Certain mattresses reinforce the edges to assist users in more easily getting into and out of bed. This is useful for anyone who may sit at the edge of the bed, taking their time to get ready in the morning or night. Particularly if you’re placing your full XL mattress in the corner of a room, look for supportive edges.

Cost of a full XL mattress

Most full XL mattresses cost $200-$400, with hybrid options on the higher end of the range.

Full XL mattress FAQ

How do I best maintain a full XL mattress?

A. A mattress protector is one of the best ways to keep your mattress healthy, particularly if the mattress is being used by a teenager. The protector can prevent dirt, dust and bacteria from seeping in, and most block out liquids too, which is especially important for foam top layers. It’s recommended to air out and rotate the mattress every few months for more even usage.

How important is the right mattress type for children and teens?

A. Quality sleep is important for all ages, especially young ones, as a restful night can enhance energy, focus and motivation. Conversely, poor sleep can lead to lethargy, poor eating habits and a lack of concentration. Preteens and teens require lengthy, adequate sleep to stay healthy, according to Healthline.

Best full XL mattresses

Top full XL mattress

BedStory 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: Luxury hybrid mattress great for all sleep positions and needs, particularly those who sleep warm.

What you’ll love: Strong, pocketed coil base and two foam layers provide both support and comfort. Gel-infused foam sleeps cool. Isolates motion and relieves pressure on sore joints.

What you should consider: Expensive. Not for thinner, slighter individuals.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top full XL mattress for the money

Linenspa 6-Inch Innerspring Mattress

What you need to know: Simple yet effective mattress comfortable for young ones; it also comes at a great price.

What you’ll love: Medium firmness caters to most sleepers. Steel coils provide support and longevity. Features a soft, comfortable top. Includes 10-year warranty. Inexpensive.

What you should consider: Thickness is not best for adults.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

LUCID 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: Medium-firm memory foam mattress with comfort, surprising cooling features and durability.

What you’ll love: Gel-infused layer helps cool the body, providing a better sleep. Charcoal-infused base foam is strong, supportive and therapeutic. Average thickness accommodates most users.

What you should consider: Takes time for full decompression and odor dissipation.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.