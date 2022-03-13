Which insulated tent is the best?

Most tents do not naturally control temperature. For trips that turn into camping pilgrimages during any season, you’ll want an insulated tent. An insulated tent provides the year-round coverage you need to enjoy nature while being protected from all of the elements. When you purchase an insulated tent, consider the material, ventilation and number of people that will sleep in the tent.

The Crua Outdoors Duo Combo 2-Person Temperature Regulating Tent is a favorite among many due to its breathable water-resistant fabric, easy setup and dual insulation chamber.

What to know before you buy an insulated tent

Material

The material a tent is made out of is what is going to protect you from the elements and determine other necessary qualities. Some fabric is waterproof and other fabrics work to shield bugs and insulate the tent. The most popular material is polyester. This material is lightweight, which makes it easy to take on backpacking trips and provides you the right amount of coverage. If the tent uses materials such as poly-cotton and nylon, it will be heavier in feel and likely provide more insulation.

Group size

Consider the size of your group when you choose an insulated tent. The product description will state how many people the tent sleeps but it does not account for the gear that everyone will bring. Buy a tent that will comfortably fit your group (and everyone’s belongings).

Ventilation

Ventilation is as important as the lightweight material. Consider tents with velcro or zipper windows to provide good airflow and the best camping experience. Tents that are not ventilated pose the risk of condensation. This can cause discomfort and make the tent damp on the inside. Most tent windows will feature mesh backing to keep bugs out while still allowing air to enter.

Season

Insulated tents are not just for the winter. With temperature-locking technology, they work to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. If the tent does not provide enough heat in the winter months due to its lightweight fabric and mesh features, pack extra thermal gear or blankets to add more insulation. If the tent has good ventilation it will provide the necessary temperature and coverage you need year-round.

Insulated tent features

Noise blocking

If you are camping at a particularly noisy place, then an insulated tent may benefit you. You may not hear rustling leaves and howling wind in an insulated tent.

Portability

A good lightweight insulated tent will come with a carrying case. This makes it easy for the tent to be hooked onto a backpack and saves space for other camping items. The product description on the website will tell you if the tent is entirely portable and comes with a bag accessory or if it is too large to fit in a backpack.

Waterproof

Most insulated tents will have taped seams to ensure that rain will leak into the tent. If a tent is waterproof it will be coated with a chemical that does not let the tent get wet. When paired with silicon in the production process, nylon and polyester become waterproof. Consider purchasing a waterproof tent to keep you and all of your camping gear dry for the best camping experience.

Insulated tent cost

Insulated tents are available in a variety of price ranges. Budget-friendly insulated tents are $70-$150. Tents in the $200-$500 price range have durable, lightweight fabric with climate controlling abilities. Premium insulated tents that include all of the best features and insulation are $550-$1,000.

Insulated tent FAQ

How do I add more insulation to my tent for winter camping?

A. To add more insulation, pack extra blankets and extra insulated sleeping bags. You could also use duct tape to attach a blanket to the inside of the canopy. This will act as an inner layer and trap heat.

What is a rain fly and why is it beneficial for an insulated tent?

A. A rainfly is the waterproof outer layer of a double-wall tent. This camping accessory spans the top of the tent to prevent rain and snow from leaking in and causing condensation inside of the tent. Adding a rain fly can also make the tent warmer in the winter months.

Which insulated tent should I get?

Best of the best insulated tent

Crua Outdoors Duo Combo 2-Person Temperature Regulating Tent

Our take: This tent is made with breathable polyester and is water-resistant. It requires a quick setup and has a lightweight frame structure.

What we like: It keeps you warm in winter and cool in the summer. It is adaptable and the inner cocoon fits inside of any tent to give instant insulation.

What to consider: Some users have experienced water leaks after only one use of this tent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck insulated tent

FLYTOP Double Layer Backpacking Tent

Our take: This tent is suitable for all seasons and setup is easy.

What we like: The silver coating around this tent can effectively block up to 98 percent of the sun’s UV rays. This surface reflects heat so users remain cool even if direct sunlight hits the tent. It is portable and waterproof.

What to consider: There have been problems with the zipper breaking easily and though it claims to sleep two people, it likely only sleeps one comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention insulated tent

Ayamaya Pop Up Tent

Our take: The interior of this tent is spacious and sleeps up to six adults. There are storage pockets and an electrical cord access port.

What we like: This tent has a double layer to effectively prevent condensation. The pre-assembled poles allow you to set up this tent within minutes. It comes in a small portable carrying bag and features mesh windows.

What to consider: The poles are not very sturdy, so they could give out. The material is too lightweight for winter use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

