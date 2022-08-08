If you’re giving a digital photo frame to a friend or family member, throw in a surprise by adding your favorite images ahead of time.

Aluratek vs. Aura: Which digital photo frame is best?

People walk around every day with cutting-edge technology at their fingertips. Smartphones are capable of capturing once-in-a-lifetime memories in high resolution and storing thousands of photos to revisit whenever you’re feeling nostalgic. However, these handheld devices lack one simple feature — displaying unforgettable moments on a work desk or fireplace mantel for all to see.

The technology of digital photo frames has advanced, replacing its once pixelated images with HD screens that feature speakers and Wi-Fi capability. With a digital photo frame, you’ll never need to visit the dusty photo center in your local pharmacy or huddle around a miniature smartphone screen to share your memories.

We tested the Aluratek 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame and the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Photo Frame for several weeks to see how they performed. Here’s what we found.

Key features to consider when shopping for a digital photo frame

Design

Because a digital frame is displayed in the open, appearance is a huge factor when choosing one. For instance, some have a distressed wood exterior to blend in with decor or are designed to look like a picture frame, while others look like a smart device. Regardless, most digital frames come in multiple color options.

Stand setup and orientation

Decide where you want to display your digital photo frame and how it will be oriented. The majority of digital photo frames feature a landscape orientation. However, a few options have stands that can be placed horizontally or vertically and the picture will automatically rotate. Proximity to an outlet is also a consideration, as well as how far it will stick out from the wall (if it’s wall-mounted).

Screen

From size to resolution to viewing angles, the features of a digital photo frame screen vary widely. When considering size, bigger isn’t always better, as the resolution may be sacrificed — the quality of the image is based primarily on resolution and pixels. Viewing angle is also an important feature of the screen, as it determines whether a photo can be clearly viewed from all angles in a room.

Wi-Fi and app capability

If you want to be able to send pictures to the digital frame from a smartphone or on the other side of the world, it needs to have Wi-Fi capability that supports an app. Those with Wi-Fi also tend to have more storage — some can hold up to 10,000 photos.

Loading photos and storage

For digital photo frames that don’t have Wi-Fi or an app, determine how the photos are loaded. Some options include a memory card or USB flash drive. It’s also worth noting the amount of storage on these frames.

Digital photo frames worth considering

Our experience with Aluratek 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame

The Aluratek Digital Photo Frame is a top budget choice and a very straightforward frame to operate. It supports various formats including USB hard drives, USB flash drives and SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards up to 32GB. With a distressed wood frame exterior, it looks stylish with almost any decor, whether at the office or in your home.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Why we recommend the Aluratek 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame

We recommend the Aluratek Digital Photo Frame to anyone searching for an affordable way to showcase photos without having to use complicated technology. It’s straightforward to set up and the formats — memory card and USB flash drive — are easy to use. We tested it on our fireplace mantel and mounted on the wall, and both worked well and looked charming, especially with the frame’s distressed wood style.

Aluratek 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame cons

While the Aluratek Digital Frame doesn’t have as many features as other products we tested, it’s not designed to be a high-tech, smart photo frame. For example, the response lagged a little after pushing the buttons for transitions or the next photo. We were also slightly disappointed in the resolution and viewing angle, as you couldn’t see the images standing outside 45 degrees. Further, the transitions between photos were noticeably clunky.

What is the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Photo Frame?

The Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Photo Frame surpasses other brands in terms of available features and quality. It features a 10.1-inch screen in full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution with an 89-degree viewing angle, making images crystal clear from any angle. By using the app, anyone in the world with access can instantly share memories to your frame.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Macy’s

Why we recommend the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Photo Frame

The feature of the Aura Carver we appreciated most is the ability to instantly share memories from anywhere in the world. We tested it by sharing photos with family members in a different state, and the images showed up in less than a minute. The app is intuitive, the photos are high-resolution with an impressive viewing angle and it’s compatible with Alexa.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Photo Frame cons

While the Aura Carver is an excellent smart digital photo frame, it has a few quirks. For instance, we had difficulty getting the interactive touchbar to do what we wanted, and the video’s audio wasn’t the highest quality.

Other products to consider

Pix Star Digital Photo Frame

With the ability to manage the frame remotely and connect up to 25 frames, this smart photo frame is a top choice. It displays high-resolution photos and videos that can be shared instantly via email or the app.

Sold by Amazon

Nixplay Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame

This versatile digital picture frame can be wall-mounted and displayed in portrait or landscape and the images will automatically rotate. With the touchscreen, anyone can “heart” pictures and they’ll be seen more often.

Sold by Amazon

Feelcare Smart Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

For an affordable option, this smart picture frame is loaded with features including Wi-Fi, a touchscreen and app control. Send photos to loved ones anywhere in the world and enjoy memories together.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.