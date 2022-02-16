Best Targus docking station

Targus stands behind its docking stations with an impressive, industry-leading three-year warranty on most models.

Which Targus docking stations are best?

While it might not be ideal, the modern workforce is depending more and more on laptops. These portable devices let an employee work in nearly any situation from home to hoteling to hot-desking. To get the most out of a laptop, however, you need a docking station.

Targus’ focus is on creating universal solutions. The company has docking stations for Windows, Chrome OS, Linux, MacOS and Android operating systems. Targus’ Universal Dual Video 4K Laptop Docking Station is a versatile option that supports dual 4K Ultra HD monitors, making it a superb choice for the person who values increased productivity.

What to know before you buy a Targus docking station

Why you need a docking station

With laptops growing ever slimmer and lighter, there’s little room for ports. This makes it difficult to work with any sort of efficiency because you are constantly swapping out plugs — you can’t print, charge your device and backup data at the same time. A laptop docking station solves this problem. It is a central hub for all of your power and any peripherals you want to connect to your laptop. Essentially, it turns your laptop into a desktop. It also consolidates your cords and allows you to work virtually anywhere.

Targus makes docking stations for all major operating systems

Targus was founded on a basic principle: No matter what type of tech gear you own, you need to “carry, connect, and protect it.” For over 35 years, the company has been helping people do exactly that. To be the best, the company doesn’t limit its products to meet the needs of one or two vendors. Instead, Targus works closely with companies such as Dell, HP and Lenovo, and tests its docking stations to be certain they work with Mac, Windows, Chrome, Linux and Android operating systems.

What to look for in a quality Targus docking station

Compatible operating system

While Targus makes docking stations for all major operating systems, not all docking stations work with all operating systems. Before choosing your favorite model, make sure it is compatible with your laptop.

Number and type of ports

You buy a docking station because it has ports that let you be more productive while working on a laptop. You must consider every peripheral that you will connect to your laptop and purchase a docking station that can accommodate your needs. These ports include USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA.

Number of monitors supported

Just because a docking station has two video ports, it doesn’t mean it can support two monitors. You need to read the product’s description to determine how many monitors it supports. Targus has models that support one, two, three or four monitors. While you are reading about monitors, it is also a good idea to check what resolution the docking station offers as well.

Power delivery

Targus docking stations let you connect and charge peripherals. Most models can charge your laptop as well. The company calls this “power delivery.” Your options are 60 watts, 85 watts or 100 watts.

Ethernet

If you would like to have a wired internet connection, look for a Targus docking station that has an Ethernet port.

Stereo audio

Not all docking stations offer stereo audio. If sound is important, make sure the model you are considering has this feature.

How much you can expect to spend on a Targus docking station

Targus docking stations range in price from $75-$483. As you climb the price ladder, the docking station gives you a wider variety of port options and higher screen resolution capabilities.

Targus docking station FAQ

Can I use my Targus docking station as a laptop stand?

A. If you purchase a Targus docking station that has an “ergonomic wedge design” with a textured top, you can place it under your laptop to function as a laptop stand.

Can a Targus docking station help alleviate my back pain?

A. The main reason laptops cause so much pain for people is the screen and the keyboard are too close together. When you use a laptop, you either hold your hands too high or you round your shoulders and hunch your back to see the screen. When you use a docking station, you can connect to a monitor, which lets you sit in a better position: back straight, elbows at a 90-degree angle, chin up and feet flat on the floor. This can help reduce the strain that causes back, shoulder, arm and wrist pain.

What’s the best Targus docking station to buy?

Top Targus docking station

Targus Universal Dual Video 4K Laptop Docking Station

What you need to know: This docking station gives you a lot of features that are not available on lower-priced models.

What you’ll love: You get one USB-C port for data and four USB 3.0 ports for peripherals. This model delivers up to 60 watts of charging power and has two HDMI ports that support dual 4K Ultra HD monitors. The wedge design lets you place the docking station under your laptop for greater comfort.

What you should consider: Overall, reviewers give this Targus docking station a thumbs up. However, some note there can be compatibility challenges with Mac laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Targus docking station for the money

Targus Single Video 4K Docking Station

What you need to know: This docking station offers just enough to give you all you need to get the most out of your laptop.

What you’ll love: This is one of Targus’ more affordable models. It supports either one VGA display or one HDMI display. The docking station is powerful enough to charge your laptop and features two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Chrome operating systems.

What you should consider: This station is not for people who prefer to work with two monitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Worth checking out

Targus Travel Universal Docking Station

What you need to know: This versatile docking station lets you turn your laptop into a workstation or use it to make presentations.

What you’ll love: The station offers connectivity with VGA, HDMI and Mini DisplayPort ports. It has an integrated USB power cable that is stored inside the dock. The 1 Gb Ethernet port lets you have high-speed internet without passwords, while the compact size makes it easy to transport.

What you should consider: The minor drawback to this model is it only has three USB ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

