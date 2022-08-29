Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
56°
LIVE NOW
ABC27 News Daybreak
Harrisburg
56°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
abc27 Newsletter Signup
abc27 News Live Stream
Al día con abc27
Consumer
Health
Investigators
National
Automotive
Top Stories
Carlisle PD investigating shooting near Memorial …
Top Stories
Central Penn College’s ‘Burgers and Brews’ festival
Animal tranquilizer linked to more overdose deaths
Video
Need to know before Penn State opens season vs. Purdue
Video
New recovery house for women opens in Mechanicsburg
Video
Pennsylvania Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Candidates for U.S. Senate
Candidates for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee
Top Stories
Donald Trump rally in Pa. this weekend
Top Stories
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply
Video
PA lawmakers agree to sexual assault survivor amendment
Video
PA plans to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions
Video
Fetterman continuing to recover from stroke
Video
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
River Levels
Weather Experiments with Dan
Local Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia 76ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Orioles
Top Stories
Susquehanna Township gets first win since 2020
Video
Top Stories
ELCO stuns Annville-Cleona with second half comeback
Video
Penn State QB Drew Allar enters game vs. Purdue
Need to know before Penn State opens season vs. Purdue
Video
LIVE UPDATES: Penn State opens season on road at …
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Destination PA
Healthy Living
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Central Penn College’s ‘Burgers and Brews’ festival
Hometown Hero: Representative Carol Hill-Evans
Video
We Salute You: Robert Glenney
Video
Upper Allen Police remind drivers of school bus safety
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Weather Experiments with Dan
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Keystone Capital Chorus is Celebrating 75 Years!
Video
Top Stories
HB Home Services
Video
Top Stories
Penn State Health Takeover: Sports Medicine
Video
American Heart Association’s Heart Walks
Video
CCA: 20 Years of Experience
Video
Get It Together: School Supplies
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
abc27 News Live Stream
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Jobs Near Me
Employer Spotlight
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos