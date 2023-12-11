Our favorite finds
It seems like November came and went quickly because of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but many products are still on sale. With that in mind, we thought it was a good idea to round up our Testing Lab’s favorite November products to help you with your holiday shopping.
New products are constantly hitting shelves, so we thoroughly test many of them to analyze performance and identify potential issues to give you optimal shopping advice and product recommendations.
Our testing team ran a handful of popular products through the lab, including customer favorites such as the Dyson Airwrap and the Samsung S95C 65-inch OLED TV. We also tested several others, including headphones, smart speakers, laptops, air fryers and video doorbells.
The 50 best Christmas gift ideas of 2023
How the BestReviews Testing Lab works
The BestReviews Testing Lab is a team consisting of everyday people, and although some of our testers may be more knowledgeable about specific products than others, most only have a general idea of a product before testing it.
Instead of having experts test products, we can unbox, analyze and test products the same way the average consumer would, giving a more relatable insight into factors such as ease of use, performance, build quality and durability.
We’re also committed to green practices and do our best to give back to the community wherever possible and we often donate tested products to organizations like the Lighthouse Community Public School near our main testing center.
The Dyson Airwrap is an advanced-engineered hairstyling tool for achieving various hairstyles without using extreme heat, which can damage your hair. The Testing Lab appreciates that it offers multiple heat and airflow settings and includes several attachments for different hair types and styles.
The testing team found these headphones excellent for listening to music genres with pronounced bass and highs. They offer outstanding call quality, and the battery life is impressive, lasting up to 35 hours during testing, which was five more hours than advertised.
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones
These headphones have a broad soundstage that delivers exceptional sound quality and battery life that can last up to two days on a full charge. The controls are highly responsive, and built-in voice commands are accurate. Plus, the app lets you customize the sound profile based on your preference.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Our testing team found these headphones deliver rich, natural sound, and the battery life lasts long even with active noise-canceling enabled. They’re also among the most comfortable headphones our team has tested, making them suitable for extended listening sessions.
The testing team was more than pleased with this laptop’s performance, powered by a blazing-fast Intel i7 core processor. The OLED screen looks fantastic when streaming high-definition content or graphic editing, and the lightweight build makes it perfect for traveling.
TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV
According to our testing team, the best thing about this TV is that there’s no noticeable input lag while gaming, and it supports 4K visuals at a 144-hertz refresh rate, making it an excellent budget TV for gamers who want a solid TV for playing graphics-intensive games. It also reproduces vibrant colors and the voice remote works well for searching for content.
Our testing team was impressed with this TV’s picture quality, color contrast and saturation, which was tested by watching an old horror movie. Brightness is stunning, details are vivid in bright or dark scenes, and there’s no downgrade in quality when viewing from an angle.
All 4K and HDR content look fantastic on this OLED TV, and it’s easy to set up with all the ports you need for a satisfactory home theater experience. Sports look fluid and crisp, dark scenes display deep blacks and viewing from an angle doesn’t downgrade the experience, making it suitable for large rooms.
Our Testing Lab was impressed with this TV’s Google smart TV setup right out of the box, which makes it easy to download apps and search for content. Blacks are inky and deep and colors are vivid, making it one of the best budget TVs for sports and newer HD content.
The HP Spectre x360 was a hit in our Testing Lab thanks to its compact, lightweight build, vibrant display, solid sound and webcam quality. Unlike other two-in-one laptops, it has a full-size keyboard, is easy to set up, and many users who upgraded from older Spectre laptops like this model.
Other products our Testing Lab loved
- The Samsung S23 Ultra has a bright screen, a powerful processor, spacious memory and an intuitive user interface.
- Testers love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ for its polished and refined feel, elite performance and excellent battery life that lasts all day, even with heavy usage.
- The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery has a built-in stand, but is super easy to mount to a wall, and video quality is solid with a reliable live feed.
- The testing lab was impressed with the video quality, live-stream speed and app customizability of the Ring Battery Door Plus.
- The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus’ video clarity and night vision effectiveness are outstanding, making it one of the best home security cameras.
- Our testing team found the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet easy to use and was particularly pleased by its vibrant display and compact design.
- The Testing Lab loved the fast performance, premium design and user-friendly interface of the iPad Air 5th Generation.
- Our testing team highly recommends the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for those who want to make crispy foods in no time and have cooking versatility with 13 preset modes.
- The Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation is easy to plug in and play and offers solid sound quality for its size.
- The Fitbit Charge 6 was a hit in our Testing Lab because of its sleek, lightweight build, battery life that lasts several days and accurate health and fitness tracking sensors.
- The Roomba i4 works well on all carpets, is unfazed during floor transitions and provides outstanding suction power without leaving residue.
- Our testing team was pleased with the National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit’s quiet operation and high-quality results when polishing gems.
- Our Testing Lab liked the Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder and its ability to make different brews, making it suitable for avid coffee drinkers.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.