The dust may have already settled after the whirlwind of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. However, the good news for tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike is that the savings train hasn’t left the station just yet — especially if you’re in the market for Samsung gear.

If you missed out on the shopping extravaganza or are searching for incredible deals, we’ve got the inside scoop for you. The “Shop Samsung” app is your ticket to ongoing discounts that extend well beyond the traditional holiday shopping window. Whether you’re in the market for cutting-edge electronics, sleek appliances, or the latest in wearable tech, Samsung’s exclusive offers will help you save big and make life more convenient.

Plus, an extra incentive for first-time app users is a cool $25 off when you spend $250 or more on your inaugural purchase. But don’t hesitate – these deals are set to expire on December 10, so time is of the essence!

TV & Home Theater: Elevate Your Entertainment Space

Upgrade your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. The Shop Samsung app offers unbeatable discounts of up to $2,200 on select Neo QLED TVs and home theater systems. The app has you covered if you’re eyeing a QLED TV for stunning visuals. The clock is ticking, so seize the opportunity to transform your space into a cutting-edge entertainment hub before December 10, when this deal ends.

Samsung 65-Inch QN90C Neo QLED Smart TV

40% OFF

A model we tested, the Samsung S90C series boasts an OLED screen that takes full advantage of its HDR10 capabilities, plus wide viewing angles that are great for large groups. Gaming and 4K content looked stellar when we evaluated it, and setting it up was a breeze.

Samsung 55-Inch QN85C Neo QLED Smart TV

27% OFF

For those on a tighter budget, we recommend the QN85C, which is Samsung’s entry-level Neo QLED TV that boasts bright mini-LED technology to deliver a more immersive, detailed picture. The TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it enticing for the gamer or audiophile on your shopping list.

What’s even more enticing are the substantial savings: $400 on the 55-inch variant, a generous $500 off on the 65-inch size, an impressive $900 discount on the 75-inch model, and a whopping $1,500 discount on the expansive 85-inch variant.

Appliances: Streamline Your Daily Routine

It’s not just about entertainment – the Shop Samsung app is a treasure trove for those seeking smarter and more efficient household solutions. From innovative refrigerators and cooking appliances to laundry machines that make chores a breeze, now is the time to invest in top-notch appliances that elevate your lifestyle. With savings up to 30% off on select refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, it’s the perfect moment to revamp your kitchen or laundry room. Act fast, though – these exclusive offers aren’t expected to last.

Samsung WA49B5205AW 4.9 cubic-foot Capacity Top Load Washer

24% OFF

With its generous 4.9 cubic-foot capacity, you can fit a king-sized comforter or a week’s worth of clothes in this sleek Samsung washer. It features an integrated water faucet that lets you easily pretreat heavily stained clothes before washing them. Thanks to the Shop Samsung app, you can save more than $200 on this appliance that has received more than 3,000 positive reviews across Best Buy. The impeller- and agitator-equipped models are on sale, in addition to the matching dryer.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

53% OFF

The Samsung Bespoke is a luxurious-looking refrigerator with interchangeable panels, so you can customize its look to match your kitchen perfectly. Our tester said the Bespoke keeps consistent temperatures in both its refrigerator cabinet and bottom freezer and that its crisper drawers maintain humidity to keep your produce fresh. We also love its beverage center, which includes an automatically refilling water pitcher that can even be infused with fruits.

Samsung DW80B707UG Smart Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

57% OFF

Say goodbye to pre-rinsing woes as the StormWash+ system tackles the dirtiest dishes swiftly and effectively. The dishwasher features a unique Smart Dry system and AutoRelease Door that work in tandem to circulating warm air to achieve an outstanding 2.5x improvement in drying performance, all while safeguarding your plastic ware from potential damage. Upgrade your kitchen with this advanced dishwasher, combining cutting-edge technology and substantial savings of nearly $700, available in the Shop Samsung app for a limited time.

Vacuums: Effortless Cleaning at Your Fingertips

Say goodbye to the days of wrestling with your vacuum cleaner and untangling its ginormous cord. The Shop Samsung app offers exclusive deals on cutting-edge vacuum technology, making cleaning a fun and seamless task. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the work for you or a powerful cordless stick vacuum for quick cleanups, these discounts ensure you get the best for less.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

15% OFF

Thanks to its innovative design, this stick vacuum features a clean station that lets you empty the canister with the touch of a button while simultaneously charging it with the included stand. It’s engineered to be lightweight and maneuverable to tackle any mess on carpet, tile, or hardwood floors while keeping the air in your home cleaner with a multistage filtration system, making it an excellent choice for allergy sufferers.

If you purchase through the Shop Samsung app, you can score a free extra battery and get 50% off a pack of five Clean Station Bags.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

47% OFF

This powerful robot vacuum is equipped with the same sensors self-driving cars use to navigate, helping it avoid obstacles like cables or your pet’s bowl. The cleaner works hard to rid your floors of dust bunnies and pet hair, and it’s also smart enough to automatically adjust the suction depending on what surface it’s on. Best of all, it comes with a base station that automatically empties the dustbin when the robot is full.

Smartwatches and Wireless Earbuds: Keep Connected

Whether you’re a music aficionado, addicted to audiobooks, or a podcast enthusiast, Shop Samsung’s app extends its discounts to a variety of smartwatches and earbuds that seamlessly blend style with functionality. From fitness tracking to receiving notifications on the go, these wearables have it all.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Wireless Earbuds

26% OFF

Samsung’s latest earbuds feature the company’s most comfortable design yet. Their studio-quality sound delivers an exceptional 360-degree listening experience, while the intelligent, active noise-canceling tech makes it easy to drown out your surroundings. These earbuds are currently $169.99, down from $229.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

20% OFF

If you want active noise cancellation for an even lower price, consider the more budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE, which are on sale for just $79.99. They feature a comfortable design, touch-sensitive controls, and seamlessly pair to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The buds are currently $20 off on the Shop Samsung app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

18% OFF

Get the ultimate in performance and style with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, offering additional savings of up to $90. Originally priced at $449.99, this Shop Samsung deal checks in at just $369.99. Also, if you shop the “Golf Edition,” you get a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app for free.

Wrap-Up

The Shop Samsung app is your golden ticket to exclusive discounts on various tech and appliances that promise to make life easier and more enjoyable. Don’t forget, for your first-time purchase in the app, you can score an additional $25 off if you spend $250 or more.

If you’re reading this article on your mobile device, you’re in luck! Clicking the button above will prompt you to either open the Shop Samsung app or install it from an app store if it’s not already on your device. Act quickly, though – several of these incredible offers are set to expire on December 10.

