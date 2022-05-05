Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
69°
Harrisburg
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
Al día con abc27
Investigators
Daybreak
Digital Originals
abc27 Newsletter Signup
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Border Report
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Automotive News
Top Stories
Wall Street’s losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Top Stories
May 9, 1865: Civil War declared “virtually over”
Harrisburg holding State St construction town halls
Video
Controversial Wordle puzzle is ‘outdated,’ NYT says
PUC suggests consumers compare prices ahead of June …
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Races
Pennsylvania Governor Races
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Politics
Meet the candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Meet the candidates for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat
Meet the candidates for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Workers grapple with new stresses as they return …
Top Stories
Pa. DOH provides April COVID-19 update
Video
Top Stories
Lyme disease on the rise during peak tick season
Video
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
FDA approves marketing of test for Alzheimer’s disease
Video
Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
NFL Draft
Esports
Top Stories
Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat
Top Stories
Alonso 2 HRs in 2nd game, Mets split doubleheader …
NFL Camp Notes: Dotson, Brisker, & Harrar
Bears outmatched in Game 1 vs. Pens, facing elimination
Video
Hershey Bears look to set tone in Game 1 vs. Penguins
Video
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Give Local York
Something Good
Central Pa.’s Remarkable Women 2022
Feed a Local Family
Hometown Hero
Spring in Central Pa.
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Douglas Compton
Video
Top Stories
2022 Mother’s Day events in Central Pa.
HS student creates iPad cover for visually impaired
Hometown Hero: 2022 Mother’s Day Truck Convoy
Video
We Salute You: Tom G. Richard
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Weather Experiments with Dan
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Deep Cleaning your Shower or Bath with West Shore …
Video
Top Stories
Business Women’s Forum
Video
Top Stories
Launch U at Harrisburg University
Video
Author Spotlight: Anne Howell Wood
Video
PA State Working Animal Foundation
Video
Williams Grove Steam Engine Spring Show
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Live Newscasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs at abc27
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Please enter a search term.
Umbrellas
Best sun parasols
Top Umbrellas Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos