Just in time for the season, it’s Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

Home Depot is doing something right. Just a couple of months ago, the company announced it was investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The goal is to help the store attract and retain the best talent. Not only is the Home Depot helping its employees, but yesterday was also the start of the Spring Black Friday Sale. This means customers benefit as well.

What to expect at Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale started yesterday, Thursday, April 13, and it will run until Sunday, April 23. During the 10-day savings event, customers can save on thousands of items, ranging from appliances to tools. Since the event falls at the beginning of spring when all that yard work needs to be done, it’s the perfect time to pick up those important seasonal machines, tools and essentials such as lawnmowers, rakes and mulch. Not only can you get what you need when you need it, but you can also save big.

Home Depot’s best Spring Black Friday deals

Ryobi One+ HP 18V Walk-Behind Lawn Mower

This battery-powered push mower is usually $369. During the spring sale, you can get it for $299. The two included batteries give you up to 40 minutes of runtime, and you can mulch or bag your clippings, depending on your preference.

Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil

Miracle-Gro garden soil is available for 56% off. It has continuous release plant food that will keep your plants fed for up to three months, giving them a strong start. This offering is for in-ground use for outdoor gardens only.

Gorilla Ladders 18-Foot Multi-Position Aluminum Ladder

If you need to get a little higher to perform your outdoor spring cleaning chores, this well-built ladder supports up to 300 pounds. It’s a multi-position ladder with an 18-foot reach. Normally it costs $199. During this savings event, you can get it for $149.

Ryobi 14-Inch Chainsaw

Spring yard cleaning sometimes involves removing and cutting up branches. To do that, it’s best to have a chainsaw. This battery-powered model from Ryobi features onboard tool storage for easy adjustments. Normally, it costs $279. However, during the Spring Black Friday sale, it’s just $229.

Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Grass Seed Mix

During Home Depot’s current sale, you can get 25% off of Scotts Sun and Shade Mix. This offering can tolerate full sun, dense shade and it has medium drought resistance. It’s suitable for both new lawns and overseeding.

Earthgro Bagged Brown Wood Mulch

At 50% off, Earthgro’s mulch is a must-have item. It’s made from forest products and is designed to maintain color for up to 12 months. This product helps conserve soil moisture and moderate temperature while preventing weed growth.

Ryobi Corded Electric Pressure Washer

The 13-amp motor in this powerful pressure washer delivers 1,800 PSI at 1.2 GPM. The included Turbo nozzle can clean twice as fast as a regular nozzle and the quick-connect coupler simplifies assembly. It’s on sale for $99 (regularly $139).

Other deals worth checking out

If you find any gaps or cracks that appear after the winter thaw, Great Stuff is what you need to make a quick fix.

This 47-inch bow rake is a rugged tool that you can use for cleaning up your yard this spring.

Wasps and hornets won’t have a chance against this lethal spray from Spectracide.

If you need a sturdy work platform to accomplish any of your outdoor spring cleaning tasks, this model from Gorilla Ladders supports up to 300 pounds.

These 30-gallon paper bags are great for holding your yard waste until pickup day.

