Flu season is supposed to be tough this year

For many, life is getting back to normal. Masks have been dropped, social distancing is nonexistent and going to events with large numbers of people, such as concerts and festivals, has returned. We’ve become emboldened by the fact that while each new COVID-19 variant seems to be more transmissible, it also seems to be less severe. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the flu. With two years spent dodging germs, we’re lacking in immunity. Therefore, this year’s flu season is predicted to be bad.

Not everything is the flu

With flu season kicking into high gear in the coming months, it’s easy to think every sniffle you get is the flu, but that’s not true. The flu and COVID-19 are both spread the same way, they have many of the same symptoms and they both can lead to serious complications. However, COVID-19 and the flu are caused by different viruses. We know much more about the flu and are better equipped to handle it.

COVID-19 symptoms can take two to 14 days to appear, while the flu only takes one to four days for symptoms to show. Additionally, the flu can be treated with several antiviral drugs, while treatment options for COVID-19 are severely limited.

The best way to tell the difference is to take an at-home COVID test. This will determine if it’s the flu or COVID in about 15 minutes, so you can seek the best treatment. Also, allergies are very bad right now and probably will be until the first frost. If you have allergies but you’re taking measures to reduce flu symptoms, they won’t be very effective.

7 bestselling products that can ease your flu symptoms

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle

If you’ve never tried one, a neti pot is a way to give your nasal passages a quick rinse. This model has a little more kick and can flush out undesirable elements in your nose. The one caution to remember is this unit should not be used if you’re congested.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

A humidifier puts moisture into the air to help soothe nasal membranes and promote a more restful sleep. It also makes coughing more productive, and this model is easy to fill with an automatic shut-off for safety.

Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen Tablets

If your doctor gives you the OK to take ibuprofen, it can help diminish a lot of symptoms, such as aches and pains and fever. This bottle contains 500 200-milligram coated tablets for easy swallowing.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad

A heating pad dilates blood vessels to increase blood flow so oxygen and nutrients can get to the area being treated. This extra-large model has plush fabric for comfort and six heat settings so you can customize the unit to your comfort level.

Airborne 1,000-Milligram Vitamin C with Zinc

Airborne is an immune support supplement that’s packed with vitamins, minerals and herbs. It’s formulated to help keep your body strong during cold and flu season.

Vicks VapoShower Plus Shower Tablets

This non-medicated tablet dissolves in the shower to give you a soothing shower experience with eucalyptus and menthol that can help you feel more like yourself again. Simply place the tablet on the floor of your shower under the stream and breathe the vapors to feel better.

Amazon Basic Care Tussin DM

One of the worst parts about a cold or flu is coughing. This expectorant loosens phlegm and helps relieve coughing and break up chest congestion. The non-drowsy formula is alcohol-free and non-narcotic.

