Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
Destination PA
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Pa. firefighters return home after battling Montana wildfires
Video
Top Stories
Proposal for recycling center stirs up debate in Silver Spring Township
Video
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for child sexual abuse imagery
Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say
Pa. Department of Corrections taking extra steps to protect inmates from COVID-19
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say
Top Stories
Pa. Department of Corrections taking extra steps to protect inmates from COVID-19
Top Stories
Peyton Walker Foundation reminding athletes, coaches about sudden cardiac arrest
Video
Wolf Administration announces expanding Medicaid coverage plan for postpartum mothers
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,731 new cases, 1,232,185 total as of August 5, 2021
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Episode 16: Olympian Mitch Stahl on Tokyo experience & mental health, plus best Olympic stories
Video
Top Stories
Hershey Bears hire Scott Allen as new head coach
Video
Kickoff to Friday Night Football, abc27 hosts Mid Penn Conference media day
Simone Biles reveals aunt died during Tokyo Olympics
Hershey native Valarie Allman wins gold in discus at Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
National Night Out
Back to School
Golf Card
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karn’s Meal Deals
Karns Backyard BBQ
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Sit back and relax: Black-eyed Susans
Video
Hometown Hero: Willow Valley Communities
Video
We Salute You: SMSgt Penny Alexander
Video
Hometown Hero: Tribute to Fallen Soldiers event in York
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Wells Fargo helping Small Businesses
Video
Top Stories
Lisburn Community Fire Company hosts The Olde-Time Festival
Video
Top Stories
SOS Hydration
Video
True Earth Health : Plexaderm
Video
Studio Session : The Jess Zimmerman Band
Video
1st Choice Financial Services : Enjoying your Money
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Home Diagnostics
Best smart thermometer
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos