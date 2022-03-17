Which treatment for diabetic foot pain is best?

Painful feet can cause problems throughout your body. The effect can ripple from your knees to your hips and all the way up your spinal column. It can also affect your mood and mental health, according to the National Institutes of Health. One cause of foot pain is diabetic neuropathy, the development of pain, discomfort and other related health issues because of diabetes.

Diabetic neuropathy can reveal itself by causing pain, tingling, numbness, slow-healing wounds, dry skin or even ulcers. If there is no intervention or treatment, it can eventually lead to amputation. This is why it is important to treat diabetic foot pain with the urgency it deserves.

Fit your feet for comfort

Several wearable items can help to improve your feet’s circulation and reduce pain when walking. Orthopedic shoes, socks and inserts can cushion your gait while minimizing pressure or swelling.

Shoes

Whether you are ambulatory or not, your shoes can be vital to your feet’s circulation. For those who suffer with foot pain, proper shoes can even help to prevent further foot issues such as calluses or blisters, according to the Mayo Clinic. If your shoes are too tight, circulation is restricted and when they are too loose, aside from shoes falling off, they can also cause painful blisters. So protecting your feet can be as simple as getting a new pair of quality shoes.

Socks

Another great way to reduce pain in your feet is by using socks designed to improve circulation. Specialized socks for people with diabetes offer daily relief from foot pain by keeping your feet dry, protecting them from injury and minimizing odor. They are made for comfort and increase the blood flow to your lower extremities.

Fitted orthotics

If you want to make your shoes more comfortable, purchase orthotic inserts. These can be easily placed inside your shoe to improve your gait and reduce pain. Orthotics can be purchased in stores or online, or prescribed by your podiatrist.

Keep your feet fit

The health of your feet is determined by the health of the rest of your body. Focus on keeping your diet healthy and getting regular exercise if pain is affecting your feet. If you have difficulty with exercise, talk with your doctor about workouts that fit your abilities.

Diet

What you put into your body is reflected in your total wellness. Checking your sugar intake is common practice for those with diabetes, and it can save your life. There are several great cookbooks for people with diabetes, so you can look through them and find what you’re in the mood for.

Exercise

Moving your body can improve your circulation, your immune system and your health. However, sometimes pain can hinder your ability and desire to exercise. Yoga is a low-impact workout that benefits your flexibility and balance, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be used to boost your health and reduce pain in the feet as well as the rest of your body.

Increase circulation with massage

Diabetic foot pain can be relieved with massage. If you are in need of something daily, a home foot massager can be just the thing for you. Simply settle into your favorite binge-worthy show and relax as your feet’s circulation is improved for you.

Pamper yourself

Self-care is more than just meditation, it can also be useful for pain relief. Taking the time to pamper your feet will not only reduce pain, it can also increase your joy. Consider some of your favorite self-care activities to be part of your new health regime.

Soak your feet

Treat yourself to a bubble bath just for your feet and feel the discomfort melt away. A foot massager can be used for pain relief, stress relief, or simply as a mood booster. Relax with a good book and let your feet soak up the moisture. This will prevent diabetic foot pain from getting out of control by keeping your skin soft and supple.

Epsom salts

According to the National Institutes of Health, Epsom salts can reduce pain and swelling in the body. Use them in a warm bath or foot spa to relieve the tension in your aching feet. Consult a doctor before adding them to your regimen to be sure that there are no unexpected reactions with any medications you might be taking.

Use pain relievers

When you are in pain, the initial thought is relief. Use over-the-counter medications or creams before talking with your doctor about anything stronger. Medication can help sooth diabetic foot pain while you treat problem areas and get your feet into a better condition.

OTC or prescription

Taking medication can be a quick way to eliminate pain in your lower extremities. Use a pain reliever with an anti-inflammatory, as this will help foot pain and may help heal your feet, according to the Mayo Clinic. If over-the-counter drugs don’t work well enough, discuss other pain alternatives with your doctor.

Cream

Rather than ingesting medication, you can use topical creams to manage pain. Simply massage the cream into your skin and allow it to absorb into your bloodstream. Creams can be found at your local pharmacy or prescribed by a doctor.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews.

