Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
Destination PA
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Midstate women create new brand at Three Little Birds Boutique
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 415 new cases, 1,215,767 total as of July 16, 2021
Theatre Harrisburg announces return for fall season
Pa. unemployment rate down again in June
Sailor becomes first woman to complete Navy special warfare training
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 415 new cases, 1,215,767 total as of July 16, 2021
Top Stories
2020 overdose deaths increase by 16% in Pa., 29% nationwide
Video
COVID-19 sniffing police dogs make US debut
Gallery
US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 425 new cases, 1,215,352 total as of July 15, 2021
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Penn State’s Dambach excited as Team USA chases gold in Tokyo
Video
Top Stories
Episode 13: Resilience with Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett, plus MLB All-Star Game & Draft
Video
Candace Parker to be first woman on the cover of NBA 2K
Midstate’s Penn FC soccer squad searching for U17 national title
Video
‘Inexcusable’: FBI botched Larry Nassar-USA Gymnastics sex abuse case, watchdog says
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Fourth of July
Golf Card
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Melvin Wolfe
Video
Top Stories
Special Bond in Cumberland County: Trooper Van Scyoc and Dillon Strouse
Video
Hometown Hero: Carlisle Police Department
We Salute You: Thomas Edward Garrison
Video
Hometown Hero: Christmas in July
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Weather Experiments with Dan : Thunderstorms and Pressure
Video
Top Stories
Author Spotlight : Shari Medini
Video
Top Stories
True Earth Health : Culler Beauty
Video
Telemedicine for Pets
Video
Brain Boosting Snacks with Weis Markets
Video
Tri-County OIC: Community Resource and Job Fair
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Scales
Which bathroom scale should you get?
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos