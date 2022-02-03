Best chromium supplement

Chromium supplements come in a few different forms, including chromium picolinate, hexavalent chromium and trivalent chromium. Chromium picolinate and trivalent chromium are the two forms you can safely ingest.

Which chromium supplements are best?

Chromium is a trace mineral found in our food, and many nutritionists consider it to be important for healthy body function. Most people get sufficient chromium from their diet, but others may have difficulty getting enough each day. There are some advantages to taking chromium supplements in addition to eating a healthy and balanced diet. The Thorne Research Chromium Picolinate supplement helps reduce carb cravings and supports normal blood glucose levels.

What to know before you buy a chromium supplement

Types of chromium

Chromium supplements come in a few different forms, including chromium picolinate, hexavalent chromium and trivalent chromium. Some of these forms are safe for humans to consume, and others are not.

Trivalent chromium, also known as chromium 3+, is a safe form of chromium found in food. It comes in whole foods, including wheat and other whole grains, vegetables, potatoes, some kinds of meat and brewer’s yeast, as well as tap water.

Hexavalent chromium, or chromium 6+, is a chemical used in industrial applications. This form is dangerous for humans to consume.

Chromium picolinate is a mineral form of chromium. This is used in most chromium supplements.

How much do you need?

Adult women should take 25 micrograms of chromium a day, and adult men need to take 35 micrograms per day. In the United States, the average woman consumes about 23 to 29 micrograms of chromium through their daily intake of food, while the average man consumes 39 to 54 micrograms.

Chromium deficiencies are uncommon, but seniors and those with diabetes are more likely to experience low chromium levels. Symptoms of a chromium deficiency include worsening eyesight, a delay in wound healing, poor memory, fatigue and more. And the long-term effects of low chromium levels can result in increased blood sugar and higher cholesterol, which may increase the risk of developing diabetes or heart disease.

Benefits of chromium

There are a number of benefits of taking chromium supplements, including bone loss prevention, improved energy and metabolism and improved blood sugar levels.

Chromium supplements can boost blood sugar levels, lower insulin and improve your body’s response to insulin, particularly in diabetics. Since chromium can improve your insulin response, it can also improve brain function. Taking a chromium supplement can help aging adults maintain their cognitive function.

It’s crucial to get plenty of trace minerals, including chromium, calcium and magnesium, particularly if you exercise. These supplements can also help decrease food cravings and binge eating.

Chromium supplements can also slow down your calcium loss, which, in turn, can help prevent bone loss. If you’re not sure if you’re getting enough chromium, ask your doctor for more information and advice on what supplements you may need to add to your diet.

What to look for in a quality chromium supplement

Niacin-bound

Niacin-bound chromium can improve chromium’s bioavailability. Niacin is just another name for vitamin B3, and it helps your body absorb the supplement more easily.

Cinnamon

Supplement companies often add cinnamon to chromium supplements as a natural way to enhance insulin sensitivity. This is because cinnamon naturally increases insulin sensitivity in the body, which in turn improves glucose transportation into cells.

Vegan

Some of the best chromium supplements are vegan, meaning they don’t contain any animal byproducts, including gelatin. You can also find chromium supplements that are wheat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and don’t use genetically modified organisms (GMO.)

How much you can expect to spend on a chromium supplement

Chromium supplements range in price depending on brand and quantity. They usually cost between $9-$20. The most affordable supplements go for $9-$13, while higher-end supplements cost about $14-$20.

Chromium supplement FAQ

What are foods you can eat to get chromium?

A. You can find chromium in a number of fruits and vegetables. Some excellent sources include bananas, apples, grapes, potatoes, broccoli and green beans. You can also get some chromium from poultry, beef, dairy and whole-grain products. While most people get enough chromium from food alone, others may require supplements.

Is there any risk related to taking chromium supplements?

A. Taking a chromium supplement can cause some side effects, so make sure you talk to your doctor before adding it to your diet. It may cause or contribute to issues with sleep or mood, irregular heartbeat and can affect your kidneys or liver. Chromium supplements can also interact poorly with specific medications, such as antacids, insulin, painkillers and thyroid medicine.

What’s the best chromium supplement to buy?

Top chromium supplement

Thorne Research Chromium Picolinate

What you need to know: Many people love and trust the Thorne brand, and its chromium supplement only solidifies an already sterling reputation.

What you’ll love: This product includes a large concentration of chromium in each capsule, so you might only need to take one capsule a day. The supplements don’t use any anti-caking agents, which can limit absorption.

What you should consider: Make sure to speak with your doctor before using this supplement, especially if you’re pregnant.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top chromium supplement for the money

Jarrow Formulas Chromium GTF

What you need to know: Manufacturers create this biologically active supplement by fermenting nutritional yeast with chromium.

What you’ll love: This supplement is free of common allergens and created by a brand trusted for its high-quality products. It also uses insulin to facilitate the transport of glucose into your cells.

What you should consider: This supplement provides a lower potency than some people might need.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Now Foods Chromium Picolinate

What you need to know: This vegetarian chromium supplement includes 100 capsules at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It’s free of allergens, including nuts, soy and gluten. And this vegetarian-friendly supplement comes from a respected and renowned brand.

What you should consider: There are some occasional complaints that this supplement is less potent than competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

