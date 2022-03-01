Which wax melt warmers are best?

If you’re tired of empty candle containers littering your home, a wax melt warmer might be a great product to consider. These devices are reusable, smell great and blend seamlessly into your existing decor.

For an artistic wax melt warmer that’s sure to set a relaxing mood in your living space, the AmbiEscents Vine Mosaic Accent Warmer is hard to beat.

What to know before you buy a wax melt warmer

How do wax melt warmers work?

Electric wax melt warmers typically consist of two working components: the bowl and the light. After you add cubes of wax to the bowl, the warmth from the light melts down the wax to release a pleasant aroma that can last for hours in a space. When you’re ready to try a new wax melt, you can simply scoop out the dry wax to add new scents or mix and match melts to create your own scent.

Benefits of wax melt warmers

They’re better for the environment: Wax melt warmers are a one time purchase, reducing the continuous waste caused by discarded glass candle containers.

Wax melt warmers are a one time purchase, reducing the continuous waste caused by discarded glass candle containers. They last longer: The burn time of a scented wax melt is typically five times longer than a traditional candle.

The burn time of a scented wax melt is typically five times longer than a traditional candle. No fire hazard: Thousands of house fires are caused by traditional candles every year. Wax melt warmers require no open flame, making them much safer than candles.

Thousands of house fires are caused by traditional candles every year. Wax melt warmers require no open flame, making them much safer than candles. Less chemicals: Some traditional wax candles are made from paraffin, a petroleum byproduct. When burned, studies have shown that paraffin can release potentially hazardous chemicals into the air that you and your family could breathe in.

Some traditional wax candles are made from paraffin, a petroleum byproduct. When burned, studies have shown that paraffin can release potentially hazardous chemicals into the air that you and your family could breathe in. Mix and match: Users can mix and match different wax melt cubes to make fun, creative scents.

Users can mix and match different wax melt cubes to make fun, creative scents. Design: Many wax melt warmers feature stylish designs that can turn the devices into attractive accent pieces for your home.

What to look for in a quality wax melt warmer

Materials

Wax melt warmers can be made from a wide variety of materials, including glass, ceramic and plastic. When choosing a material, consider how the heat may affect the body of the warmer. If you decide to purchase a plastic wax melt warmer, make sure it’s BPA-free and heat-resistant.

Scent

Like candles, wax melts are available in a number of different scents. If you’re interested in aromatherapy, many of these scents can be used for reducing stress, boosting your mood and even improving focus during a stressful work day.

Lights

Electric wax melt warmers typically use a standard 15-25 watt bulb to melt the wax in the bowl. These bulbs cast a gentle light and can provide additional ambiance for your living space.

Wax melt ingredients

Most wax melts are made from natural soy or beeswax and blended with essential oils and aroma-rich herbs. Avoid paraffin in your wax melts, as this is a petroleum byproduct that could be unhealthy for your lungs.

Plug-in wax melt warmers

The majority of wax melt warmers have a flat bottom and are meant to sit on a table or counter in your home. Other, more affordable models are essentially plug-in night lights with small wax bowls fixed to the top. These warmers are nondescript but typically provide less aroma than their larger counterparts.

How much you can expect to spend on a wax melt warmer

The cost of a wax melt warmer can vary depending on the size of the warmer and quality of the materials used. Plug-in warmers are typically around $10-$15, while regular-sized models range from $15-$30.

Wax melt warmer FAQ

Do wax melts lose their scent?

A. Unlike traditional candles, the wax doesn’t disappear as the warmer is used. Instead, the wax stays in the bowl and eventually loses its scent. That’s how you know it’s time to try a new wax melt!

How do I replace wax melts?

A. There are several methods to remove wax from a wax melt warmer. The most common way is through soaking up melted wax with cotton balls. A way that requires no heat is putting your warmer in the freezer for about 20 minutes. When you take it out, the wax should shrink and pop out. Do not use the freezer method if your wax warmer is made of glass, as this could break your wax warmer.

What’s the best wax melt warmer to buy?

Top wax melt warmer

AmbiEscents Vine Mosaic Accent Warmer

What you need to know: An attractive warmer that features a timeless look and a large platter for wax melts.

What you’ll love: Constructed from thick glass with a mosaic design, this wax melt warmer is sturdy and can use a 25-watt bulb to cast a soft glow in your living space. Users note how it melts the wax evenly and fast.

What you should consider: Some users received a warmer with broken parts and had to request a replacement.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Top wax melt warmer for the money

Candle Warmers Etc Plug-in Fragrance Warmer

What you need to know: A popular and affordable plug-in warmer that comes in 30 different designs.

What you’ll love: These small, plug-in wax melt warmers are constructed from high-quality materials like metal and ceramic. The device works with horizontal and vertical electric outlets, and you can rotate the warmer component as needed.

What you should consider: This plug-in warmer can easily overflow and make a mess if too much wax is added.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AmbiEscents Riva Salt Rock Accent Warmer

What you need to know: An attractive warmer that features a rock salt design.

What you’ll love: Sturdy and reliable, this wax melt warmer is constructed from metal and real salt rocks that give off a warm, amber-colored glow. Salt rocks may provide an additional aromatherapy benefit.

What you should consider: Some users received a lamp with white salt rocks instead of the advertised orange and red.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.