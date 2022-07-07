Which cozy blanket is best?

Nothing beats curling up on the couch with your favorite show and a fuzzy, cuddly blanket to unwind after a long day. With what seems like a million and one choices out there, it can be hard to pick out just the right blanket. For the ultimate in comfort, Bedsure’s Throw Blanket is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a cozy blanket

Material

The most important factor in a blanket’s overall quality, feel and longevity is the material used to make it. There are some common fabrics you’ll find that all offer their own pluses and minuses:

Cotton: Breathable and lightweight, cotton is a durable material that will last for years with proper care. It feels good on the skin and provides a comforting texture for blankets.

Breathable and lightweight, cotton is a durable material that will last for years with proper care. It feels good on the skin and provides a comforting texture for blankets. Wool : Blankets made from sheep’s wool tend to be thick and hearty. For an ultra-soft blanket, cashmere wool made from goat’s hair presents the softest (though priciest) option, though it’s quite delicate and can fray. Although many people love wool and cashmere, they may irritate the skin, and some people are even allergic.

: Blankets made from sheep’s wool tend to be thick and hearty. For an ultra-soft blanket, cashmere wool made from goat’s hair presents the softest (though priciest) option, though it’s quite delicate and can fray. Although many people love wool and cashmere, they may irritate the skin, and some people are even allergic. Polyester: Along with other synthetics like acrylic, polyester is highly durable, inexpensive and washing-machine-friendly. Polyesters come in a wider variety of colors since they’re easy to dye. However, they produce static electricity, which isn’t a pleasant feeling, and can gather hair and debris if not cleaned regularly.

Thickness

The thicker the blanket, the more insulation you’ll get when cuddling up. That may be good or bad, depending on how you look at it: too much thickness, and you may get sweaty and uncomfortable — too little, and you’ll be shivering. The best blankets combine quality fabric, breathability and proper thickness to give you the best of both worlds.

Size

Blankets are generally sized either for beds, couches or individual use. Throw blankets are typically used on top of your sheets, whereas actual blankets are sized as single, twin, queen or king to fit your bed.

Blankets also come sized as child or adult, made for a specific couch length, or simply sized according to the manufacturer’s preference. Make sure to check out the blanket’s dimensions first if you’re looking for a specific size.

What to look for in a quality cozy blanket

Weighted

Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular as a therapeutic tool. Their weighted center helps create a swaddled sensation, almost like being hugged. Many people find this soothing. On the other hand, some buyers might find them suffocating. These blankets also tend to become overly hot if used for long periods.

Washability

Whether you can machine wash your blanket or not is a significant factor for most buyers. Some materials such as cashmere should never be machine washed, only spot-treated and aired out. Other blankets are too big to fit in a standard washing machine.

If you’ll be using it with children or pets or around food or drinks, choosing a size and material that can be easily thrown into the washing machine for a quick spin cycle is smart.

Electric

Electric blankets add an extra cozy element to the mix. They plug into an outlet and use electric heat to warm you up on all sides, which even the hottest non-electric blanket can’t achieve. Many people find them soothing, especially in the winter. However, they’re not without drawbacks. They cost money to use since they run on electricity, and there are some safety concerns. Be sure to never fall asleep underneath an electric blanket. Even if the heat setting is low, you could sustain a second- or third-degree burn.

How much you can expect to spend on a cozy blanket

Blankets vary wildly in price, from $10-$250 or more. Polyester and other synthetics cost the least, typically around $10-$40. Cotton and wool cost more, ranging from $30-$100, and cashmere costs the most at $100-$250.

Cozy blanket FAQ

How often should I wash my blanket?

A. The answer depends entirely on how often you use it and the kind of material used to make it. Since synthetic materials collect dust and debris quickly, washing them every few weeks is wise. Cotton airs out easily but should still be washed at least once a month if you use it often. Some fabrics, like cashmere, shouldn’t be washed but can still be aired out, dry-cleaned and spot-treated to stay in top condition.

Can I layer an electric blanket with another blanket?

A. Unfortunately, using an electric blanket in tandem with another blanket presents a fire risk. A better idea would be layering two or more non-electric blankets to create safe, insulated heat on cold nights.

What’s the best cozy blanket to buy?

Top cozy blanket

Bedsure Throw Blanket

What you need to know: You can’t get much more cozy than this micro-fleece, plush throw.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide variety of colors (26, to be exact) to blend in with any decor. It also is available in five sizes.

What you should consider: It’s “Amazon’s Choice” for a reason.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cozy blanket for the money

Chanasya Faux Fur Bed Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This uber-soft faux fur blanket stands out among the crowd as the cuddliest and least expensive option.

What you’ll love: This blanket is available in 14 colors. Its fur-like texture is sure to soothe and delight. Since it’s pure polyester, it’s easy to keep clean and is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some buyers saw discoloration when their blankets arrived.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Easeland Luxury Fleece Super Soft Thermal Blanket

What you need to know: Lightweight, cuddle-worthy microfiber makes this blanket breathable

What you’ll love: It’s made from 330 gsm microfiber polyester, making it soft and plush but also durable and easy to wash. There are nine color options.

What you should consider: Some reviewers noted that the edges started to break down after regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

