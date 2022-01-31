Painting was so popular in the early 1900s that it actually was an Olympic sport. That’s right, from 1912 to 1948 sport-inspired paintings were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Which three-piece wall art is best?

Filling the space on a blank wall can be a daunting task. This is especially true for a well-occupied living room wall that will be seen by guests. One option is hanging a wall clock. But a great option for covering a large empty wall is to purchase a three-piece wall art set. These sets have become a popular choice for DIY designers because they are easy to hang and relatively inexpensive. Three-piece wall art is also very versatile. It can feature nearly unlimited designs, styles and environments.

The best three-piece wall art is the Abstract Ocean Set, which features three canvas pieces showing a fully abstract vision of the ocean and the clouds above.

What to know before you buy a three-piece wall art set

Abstract art

Abstract art is one of the most popular forms of wall art for the home. This form of design uses generic shapes and lines to create a wash of colors. Abstract art is also very common in places of business because it offers a calming visual that doesn’t force the individual to think about one specific thing. Overall, abstract artwork is great if you want to avoid a specific theme for your space. Choosing one or more color palettes makes this type of wall art a perfect complement to the rest of your decor.

Materials

Three-piece wall art can come in a few different forms. The most common form is canvas with a wooden frame. Canvas is the most traditional material for painting and, therefore, makes the artwork appear hand painted, even when it’s not. Canvas prints are also very lightweight and easy to hang. Other materials include metal prints, which have a shine to them, alongside metal silhouette frames that show different objects that appear as shadows on your wall. There are also wooden pieces of art that use letter carving and paint, which often show a series of phrases or quotes.

Machine-printed artwork

Canvas paintings are the most commonly purchased sets. However, nearly all of these three-piece sets are printed using a machine. Hand-painted wall art is vastly more expensive due to the amount of skill and time it takes to create it. Therefore, many people opt for mass-produced artwork that gives the illusion of real paint. These sets are very affordable and can include a huge selection of options to match any home’s decor.

What to look for in quality three-piece wall art

Framed canvas

Most canvas wall art doesn’t come with included frames. It simply hangs from the wall next to the other pieces to create a fully fledged image across three pieces. But, you can find framed canvas prints that offer a bit more style and elegance. These frames are often simple in design to allow the artwork to speak for itself. Frames are most often made with simple, straight wood pieces so it’s important to match them with the existing furniture you have in the space. If your coffee table is a dark stained wood, be sure to purchase a similar color in the framed canvas wall art.

Photography artwork

Abstract art is great, but if you really want to elevate your space, look for a real-life environment. These three-piece wall art sets often feature expanded photographs of cityscapes, mountain ranges, ocean vistas or sunsets. Photo art won’t include the elegant brush strokes of the paint-like canvas prints. However, they will bring some incredible imagery straight into your home. While machine-printed artwork is generated using a computer, photography artwork uses real-life photographs. Some of the best-quality three-piece photograph art is the nighttime skyline of New York City, which often features the famous Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground.

Easy to hang

Hanging artwork isn’t always easy. The most difficult part is keeping each piece level with the one next to it. Luckily, most three-piece wall art sets come with included wires or hooks on the back. This makes it much easier to visualize where the art will sit after you put the nail in. What’s even simpler is that some pieces come with adhesive strips. This way, all you need to do is peel back the cover and press them against your wall.

How much you can expect to spend on three-piece wall art

Three-piece wall art costs between $37-$140.

Three-piece wall art FAQ

How do you level three-piece wall art?

A. The best way to level your artwork is to use a ruler to draw a straight line on the wall using a pencil. This way you know exactly where to put each nail. Once the paintings are hung, you can use a level to ensure they’re straight.

What sizes do three-piece wall art come in?

A. The standard size for wall art is around 12 inches wide and 16 inches tall for each piece. This makes them ideal for hanging above a living room couch or bed frame. Most sets use three pieces that are the exact same size. However, you can also find mis-matched sets that allow you to create a collage of sorts.

What’s the best three-piece wall art to buy?

Top three-piece wall art

Abstract Ocean Set

What you need to know: This beautiful set features shades of blue and gray that create an abstract image of the ocean and sky.

What you’ll love: Each piece in this set of three is made on canvas, which wraps around the edges of the inside frame. The colors are mostly a mix of blue and gray, but there are also swaths of gold to represent the sunset over the sea. They’re available in four different sizes, ranging from the standard 12 by 16 inches, upwards to 48 by 24 inches.

What you should consider: This set is made using machine-printed colors on canvas over lightweight wooden frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top three-piece wall art for the money

New York City Canvas Wall Art

What you need to know: New York City comes to life in this nighttime image of the Big Apple, which spans across three canvases.

What you’ll love: This art comes with a twist. The artist has taken a black-and-white photo and covered it in a blue filter. This gives the skyline a unique color making it great for matching any blue accent pieces in your space. The image is in high resolution leaving little room for blurry details.

What you should consider: This set only comes in one 12- by 16-inch size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tropical Beach Frames Canvas Art

What you need to know: This unique art features varying sizes of canvas surrounded by exterior wooden frames.

What you’ll love: The best part about this set is each canvas is elevated by a light-colored wooden frame. The images themselves come straight from an experienced photographer and include an overhead shot of a tropical beach, alongside two different images of palm trees. Each frame is a different size and is meant to be hung in a collage format.

What you should consider: This artwork is more expensive than other machine-printed canvas pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

