Best kids’ desk and chair set

Which kids’ desk and chair set is best?

Kids’ desk and chair sets are essential investments for playrooms and learning spaces. They help kids sit and work comfortably, whether they use them for drawing, coloring or studying.

Kids’ desk and chair sets come in a variety of shapes, materials and designs. You can find desk and chair sets based on age group, making selecting an ideal size easy. For example, the Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair work best for kids ages 3-8.

What to know before you buy a kids’ desk and chair set

Pros and cons of kids’ desk and chair sets

Buying a kids’ desk and chair set is often cost-effective, mainly because you get two pieces for the price of one. It eliminates the guesswork of finding desks and chairs that coordinate to offer enough legroom. Many desk and chair sets have superior curb appeal to unmatched pieces.

Many kids’ desk and chair sets offer limited use, meaning kids will eventually outgrow them. Some sets are inconsistent in terms of construction quality, in which the chair or desk is unstable. Certain sets lack onboard storage, so you may need to purchase additional furniture.

Age range

Kids’ desk and chair sets usually state two essential pieces of information: the recommended age range and the maximum weight capacity. While this makes it easier to select a set that accommodates kids, some people find that specific designs are notably smaller or larger than expected.

Additionally, you’ll find some kids’ desk and chair sets have a pretty broad age range, such as 5 to 15. More often than not, these sets have adjustable features that grow with kids, which may render them more cost-effective investments than other options on the market.

Desktop size

Before landing on a kids’ desk and chair set, ensure its desktop size is suitable for all your kids’ activities. At the very least, there should be enough room to accommodate an open textbook or coloring book. Older kids may require larger desktops with space for laptops, other devices, notebooks and other school supplies.

What to look for in a quality kids’ desk and chair set

Adjustability

A few kids’ desk and chair sets have an adjustable height or tilt features. These details offer dynamic use, making them popular investments in all-in-one designs.

Sets with adjustable heights have legs that become progressively taller as kids grow, creating long use and more bang for your buck than non-adjustable sets. However, they tend to be more expensive than most sets.

Several kids’ desk and chair sets with adjustable tabletops that tilt to support sketching, drawing or reading. These adjustments often require adult assistance, as they have intricate mechanisms that may pinch little fingers or require special tools.

Storage

A convenient feature, seen in many kids’ chair and desk sets, is onboard storage. It takes many forms, including hidden keyboard trays, built-in pencil cups, under-chair bins or drawers. There are some desks with hutch designs whose spacious compartments are large enough to hold textbooks, art supplies or devices.

Safety features

Some safety features you’ll see in kids’ desk and chair sets include rounded details, no-pinch mechanisms and non-toxic construction. Many wooden sets have smooth lacquer coatings that prevent splinters. Other sets have chairs with non-slip details on the bottom of the legs to help stabilize them.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ desk and chair set

Kids’ desk sets with basic features and decent construction quality cost $60-$100. Good-quality wooden and plastic sets with a few premium features, like onboard storage, cost $100-$200. High-quality wood desks with fine craftsmanship run $250 and above.

Kids’ desk and chair set FAQ

How do I clean kids’ desk and chair sets?

A. For everyday cleaning, a solution of diluted water and vinegar removes most daily buildup. If you need to do a more thorough cleaning, however, use a non-toxic multi-surface cleaner. Additionally, you can sanitize the desk and chair with disinfectant spray.

Do kids’ desk and chair sets have ergonomic designs?

A. Some do, but not all of them. Certain wooden sets are rigid and may have somewhat uncomfortable chairs that benefit from chair pads or pillows. However, certain sets have contoured seats and seatbacks to support better posture.

What’s the best kids’ desk and chair to buy?

Top kids’ desk and chair set

Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair

What you need to know: An attractive design from a trusted brand, this set is a customer favorite for its solid construction.

What you’ll love: Lift-top design offers storage for textbooks, devices or art supplies. The desk and chair have reinforced legs that eliminate wobbling. The rear lip prevents markers and crayons from rolling off.

What you should consider: Some reports state that assembly took longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top kids’ desk and chair set for the money

Delta Children Chair Desk with Storage Bin

What you need to know: Suitable for kids ages 3 to 6, this colorful chair desk has built-in storage to hold plenty of art supplies.

What you’ll love: It can be moved easily between rooms, is available in several character-themed designs from popular kids’ movies and shows and the built-in cup holder makes it an ideal coloring or drawing desk.

What you should consider: The paint may chip after some wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Diroan Kids’ Functional Desk and Chair Set

What you need to know: Praised for its “grow with you” design, this modern chair and desk set adjusts to accommodate kids up to age 15.

What you’ll love: The dynamic design has an LED light, bookstand and built-in desk organizers. The slide-out keyboard tray is at an ideal height, and you can tilt the tabletop at three levels.

What you should consider: It has a clunky appearance that doesn’t appeal to everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

