Warmer weather is upon us, so now is the time to stock up on items that will help you make the most of sunnier days ahead.

From gardening equipment to cleaning gadgets to outdoor gear and more, we’ve picked out these essentials that will get you prepared for summer.

How to make cleaning as easy as possible

Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5-Amp Pressure Washer

Freshen up the exterior of your home with Sun Joe’s 2030 model. This pressure washer is powered by electricity, so no fuel is required, and it delivers 14.5 amps of power. An extension wand is included for reaching out-of-the-way areas.

Sold by Walmart and Home Depot

Dyson Ball Multifloor II Bagless Vacuum

If you’re loathe cleaning, this Dyson vacuum is well-equipped to help. Powerful suction and filtration, a large dirt canister, swivel steering, and four onboard tools mean it’s ready to make your home sparkle.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

The SmartWash lives up to its name by accomplishing several carpet cleaning tasks automatically so you don’t have to. It mixes cleaning solutions for mess-free cleaning, plus there’s no trigger to fuss with – simply push forward to dispense the cleaner and pull back to extract it.

Sold by Amazon

Custom closet

It’s easier to keep your closet tidy year-round if you optimize your storage options. Consider investing in a custom closet design from The Container Store to make sure you get the most from your cleaning efforts.

Sold by The Container Store

Gardening supplies

Scuddles Garden Tools Set

When it comes to getting your garden in shape, this collection of useful tools includes everything you need to prepare for the planting season. You’ll get gardening gloves, a small shovel, a trowel, a mini rake, a spade, a weeder, a cultivator and a storage bag with compartments to keep your items organized and ready to use.

Sold by Amazon

Barnel USA Professional Heavy-Duty Hedge Shears

Unruly hedges are no match for Barnel’s heavy-duty shears that have 11.25-inch carbon steel blades that easily cut through branches. A self-oiling center bolt and cushioned handles will make keeping your shrubbery looking its best a little easier.

Sold by Home Depot

The must-have gadgets

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 8-Quart

Chances are you’ll want to spend more time outdoors and less time cooking, and the versatile Instant Pot Duo Plus can help with that. This multi-cooker boasts nine functions along with 10 safety features, overheat protection and a safe-locking lid.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

You won’t miss your favorite sports, shows, movies, and more this season with the Fire TV Stick 4K version. In addition to providing fast performance with access to your favorite streaming services, it offers immersive image quality with Alexa available at your command.

Sold by Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Wherever the new season takes you, the SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker is ready to go, too. The Bose speaker is equipped with a durable handle, remarkable sound, and reliable Bluetooth connectivity so you can enjoy the nice weather along with your favorite music.

Sold by Amazon

Family supplies for warmer weather

Baby Jogger City Mini Stroller

If you are ready to enjoy the weather with your little one, the City Mini stroller will make your trips to the park or your walk around the neighborhood a breeze. Its durable wheels easily navigate bumpy terrain, while the compact design folds for transport. Extras like a sun shade and ample on-board storage simplify your travels.

Sold by Amazon

Hertzco 2-in-1 Dog and Cat Grooming Tool

It’s common for many pets to shed more in the warmer weather, but the right grooming tool can control the fallout before it lands on your furniture and floors. Hertzco’s 2-in-1 model possesses dual sides with a de-shedding tool and comb and can be used for grooming both dogs and cats.

Sold by Amazon

Best 2023 warm-weather fashion

Carter’s Baby Girl Easter Dress and Cardigan Set

This adorable bunny dress and cardigan set is adorned with bunnies and can be worn well beyond the holiday season. Choose from sizes for newborns to 24 months.

Sold by Kohl’s

The North Face Zipline Boys’ Rain Jacket

This lightweight boy’s jacket is made for days when there’s a slight chill in the air but a heavy coat isn’t necessary. It features wind- and water-resistant material with an attached hood and chin guard for extra protection in rainy, breezy weather.

Sold by Backcountry

Smartwool Men’s Merino Sport 150 Polo Shirt

Smartwool delivers the best of both worlds with this polo shirt – soft, breathable Merino wool and a laid-back look that’s a go-to favorite for warmer days. It’s a timeless casual style that’s suitable for work or play and goes nicely with shorts, jeans and khakis. It comes in several versatile colors, too.

Sold by Backcountry

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V-Neck Bohemian Floral Summer Dress

No style says warmer weather has arrived quite like a floral dress. This high-low design has flutter sleeves in addition to bright blooms, so it’s perfect for special occasions or casual wear.

Sold by Amazon

