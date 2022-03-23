Which hangers are best?

Unless you’re a frat boy who thinks the back of his chair is the perfect place to hang his clothes, you probably keep your tops and bottoms on a hanger in your closet. If you are that frat boy … come on, man. Get it together.

Whether you need to replace broken hangers, upgrade the ones you have or buy more to match your pandemic shopping spree, take a look at the Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers. They’re sturdy, have notches for thin straps and the velvet keeps clothes from slipping off.

What to know before you buy hangers

Common hanger types

The most common hanger types are dowel, clipped and open-ended.

Dowel hangers are the most common. They have shoulders and a bar connecting the tips of the hanger. They can hang any clothing as long as the size and features line up correctly.

Specialty hanger types

Some hangers break far outside standard parameters to achieve specific goals. Child and accessory hangers are two examples.

Child hangers resemble dowel hangers but are half the size or less.

hangers resemble dowel hangers but are half the size or less. Accessory hangers come in all manner of shapes and sizes to hang any kind of accessory. Tie and belt hangers are most common, as are necklace hangers.

Size

A properly sized hanger is one that matches the width of your shoulders. A standard hanger size is 17-18 inches. Oversized hangers are anything 19-plus inches. Youth or petite hangers are usually 15-17 inches. Child hangers are usually less than 12 inches wide.

What to look for in quality hangers

Material

Hangers are typically made of wire, plastic or wood.

Wire is the cheapest, and worst, option. It has low durability, tending to bend easily. It also rusts if exposed to moisture, including high humidity, which can stain your clothing. Clothes also tend to slide right off.

Velvet

Velvet is a common addition to plastic hangers as a way to better keep clothes from sliding off. However, cheap velvet can leave fuzz or even stain your clothes.

Notches

Notches aren’t necessary for some consumers. They are typically used to help keep thin-strapped clothes in place. They can keep standard clothes in place as well, but be careful — deep notches may snag and tear your clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on hangers

Most packages of hangers come in the same $20-$30 price range. Cheap hangers may cost $10, while massive bundles of top-quality hangers may reach $50-plus.

Hangers FAQ

Are there clothes I shouldn’t hang?

A. You shouldn’t hang anything with stretch. Gravity can cause the stretch to exceed its design, ruining your clothes. If your closet is full, as in your clothes are pressed against each other, you should only hang clothes that need to be hung to prevent wrinkles — leave your pants and T-shirts in your drawers. Tightly packed clothes can lead to wrinkles and snags that may cause rips. It also makes it difficult to see all your options.

Is it really so bad to use too small or big hangers?

A. Yes. Using hangers that are too small makes it easy for your clothes to fall off or requires bunching up to keep them in place — causing wrinkles and possible rips. Hangers that are too large will cause your clothes to stretch out, ruining the fit.

What are the best hangers to buy?

Top hangers

Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers

What you need to know: These are high-quality and high-functioning options.

What you’ll love: These come in packs of 30, 50 and 100. The hooks have a 360-degree swivel. They are rated to hold up to 10 pounds. They have contoured shoulders to preserve your clothes’ natural shape. Small notches keep thin-strapped clothes secure. The dowel is 17 inches long.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with the velvet shedding off or bleeding their color onto clothing. Some consumers struggled to swivel the hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hangers for the money

Sharpty Plastic Notched Hangers

What you need to know: These inexpensive hangers get the job done.

What you’ll love: These come in packs of 20 or 50 and in black or white. They have notched shoulders. The edges are smooth to prevent snagging and reinforced for durability. The dowel is 16 inches long. They have a one-year comprehensive warranty.

What you should consider: These aren’t the most attractive hangers. Some consumers had issues with durability owing to their thinness. Similar hangers may be available for less elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zober High-Grade Wooden Hangers

What you need to know: These hangers add an elegant touch to your closet.

What you’ll love: The hooks have a 360-degree swivel. They’re made of lotus wood. They have deep shoulder notches. The dowel is 17.5 inches long and three-fourths of an inch thick. All other portions are 1/2 inch thick. The shoulders are contoured to prevent stretching.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported a strong varnish smell. Others had issues with rough spots or poor dowel connection. They have a low functional weight limit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

