Best Moscow Mule mugs

The Moscow Mule and its signature copper mug were made popular in the 1940s at the Hollywood bar Cock ‘n Bull, where A-list stars had their names engraved on their personal drinking vessels.

Which Moscow Mule mugs are best?

One of the most popular cocktails in the world, the Moscow Mule is an easy-drinking, refreshing and delightfully boozy cocktail that puts a western spin on a Russian spirit. Made with vodka and ginger beer, the Moscow Mule can be found served at almost every nightclub and speakeasy in America. It’s an easy drink to spot in a crowd, thanks to its signature copper mug, providing a unique visual appeal while keeping the drink ice-cold.

What to know before you buy Moscow Mule mugs

Quantity

Although you can buy single Moscow Mule mugs, most sellers offer them in sets of two or four and sometimes more. If you plan on serving Mules to a large crowd, you can find sets of six or more, but it’s important not to sacrifice quality for the sake of quantity. Unless you plan on serving a menu made solely of Moscow Mules and their variations, try not to overstock.

Size

Most Moscow Mule mugs are made in 12- or 16-ounce volume capacity, but you can find even larger ones on the market, as well. Since the drink itself only calls for 2 ounces of liquor, a larger glass could lead to a more diluted drink, so consider scaling up the booze in bigger mugs.

Quality

One of the most important aspects of a good Mule mug is longevity. Because of the sensitivity of copper, thinner mugs might easily dent and handles could lose shape. Most quality copper drinking mugs are finished with a lacquer that makes them safe for drinking and less prone to tarnish, as well as a lining made from a more food-safe metal.

What to look for in a quality Moscow Mule mug

Appearance

The classic Moscow Mule mug features a number of hand-impressed dimples across the exterior, giving it the distinct look that most drinkers are familiar with, but that doesn’t limit your choices. Many manufacturers and small artisanal makers offer mugs in unique shapes or with distinctive hand-etched designs, and others come with a different exterior finish for color contrast.

Handle

It’s important to make sure you or your guests don’t lose their grip on account of cheaply attached handles. Most copper Mule mugs have either a unique blade-shaped handle or a traditional ear-shaped handle, and the best are welded on by a professional. However, some cheap mugs have handles that come detached easily, so always look for quality craftsmanship.

Extras

Some sets of Moscow Mule mugs come with useful extras like copper straws or matching measuring cups or “jiggers” for precision pours of spirits, as well as attractive packaging that makes for a perfect gift box.

How much you can expect to spend on Moscow Mule mugs

A typical set of four copper Moscow Mule mugs runs between $25-$50, with fancier sets available for $60-$70 or more.

Moscow Mule mugs FAQ

How do I make a Moscow Mule?

A. A Moscow Mule consists of 1 ½ ounces of premium vodka, ½ ounce of ginger liqueur (or simply 2 ounces of vodka), ¾ ounce of fresh lime juice and non-alcoholic ginger beer. Add the measured ingredients to the copper mug and swirl to mix. Add ice and fill to the top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of fresh mint leaves.

Are Moscow Mule mugs dishwasher-safe?

A. Because of copper’s tendency to tarnish, dishwasher detergent might be too abrasive, so you’re better off hand-washing Moscow Mule mugs with warm water and either mild soap or simply salt and vinegar.

What are the best Moscow Mule mugs to buy?

Top Moscow Mule mug

L.A. Copper Crafts Copper Moscow Mule Mug Set

What you need to know: This set is perfect for your own home bar or as a gift — it includes four mugs complete with copper straws and a measuring cup, plus four elegant artisan engraved wood coasters and a recipe book.

What you’ll love: This is set is a great value and perfect as a gift. The coasters complete a classy feel.

What you should consider: The warranty is limited to one year.

Top Moscow Mule mug for the money

iHarbort Rose Gold Moscow Mule Mug Set

What you need to know: This set comes with the whole kit and caboodle: four each of Mule mugs and copper straws, as well as a distinctive shot glass and a useful straw brush.

What you’ll love: It has a classic appearance, extra accessories, a great price and it is highly rated by purchasers.

What you should consider: It could tarnish without proper care.

Worth checking out

Kitchen Science Copper Moscow Mule Mug Set

What you need to know: This set of six mugs also includes copper straws and an attractive jigger for measuring spirits and other components.

What you’ll love: It has an authentic feel, it’s tarnish resistant and has a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: It may still tarnish over time.

Cocktail Kingdom Engraved Copper Moscow Mule Mug

What you need to know: This mug by Cocktail Kingdom is a replica of the original 1940s mug featuring the old-school “bucking donkey” logo made famous in the ‘60s.

What you’ll love: The mug is visually unique and novel and great for collectors.

What you should consider: It’s not sold as a set, it’s expensive and it may tarnish.

Staglife Antique Matte Moscow Mule Copper Cups

What you need to know: If you want to go for a more modern look, these mugs feature an antique matte black finish with a rose gold rim highlight.

What you’ll love: They feature a sleek, modern look.

What you should consider: The price is high and it’s only available in a set of two.

