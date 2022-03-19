Which avocado slicer is best?

Whether you’re an avocado-toast junkie or a guacamole lover, an avocado slicer might just prove to be an essential part of your kitchen.

The Dotala 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer is a quality, easy to use and easy to clean product. It has a handle that allows for steady and controlled gripping to ensure effortless slicing. From splitting to pitting and slicing, this three-in-one tool smoothly provides easy access to the avocado and its nutrients.

What to know before you buy an avocado slicer

Sizes vary

Because sizes vary between avocados, certain tools may be too large or small for the fruit and its core, in particular. If the pitter size is bigger or smaller than the avocado core, it may be difficult to remove. A medium-sized pitter is usually best for most avocado cores.

Frequency of use

Knowing how often you will use the tool may influence which avocado slicer you buy and how much you want to spend on it. If you only make guacamole once a year, it might not be worth buying the most expensive brand. However, buying an inexpensive brand for convenient and efficient use may serve a purpose, even if it is not used regularly.

Types of slices

Brands tend to differ in their design of avocado slicers, providing more slicing options. It is important to think about what you plan on cooking as well as how you will be serving and eating avocados. Whether you prefer thin or thick slices or just avocado halves without the skin, you can find an avocado slicer that meets your needs Check out the avocado slicer buying guide from BestReviews to see some of the top options.

What to look for in a quality avocado slicer

Convenience and effectiveness

The design of an avocado slicer determines its effectiveness and convenience. The kind of handle and sharpness of the blades also determine whether you can get a good grip to use it effectively, so that you can smoothly slice.

Extras

For certain recipes and occasions, you may not use a whole avocado. Many avocado slicers come with a saver in which you can conveniently place the rest of the avocado and then store it in the fridge for freshness.

Dishwasher safe

If you prefer to freely toss your kitchen tools in the dishwasher instead of hand washing, consider clean-up when you search for a quality avocado slicer. Not all are dishwasher safe, so be sure to check the product.

How much you can expect to spend on an avocado slicer

Avocado slicers are generally inexpensive. The price range can vary from about $4-13.

Avocado slicer FAQ

Q: How can I tell if an avocado is ripe?

A. The outer skin is a good indicator of whether or not you have a perfectly ripe avocado. You can also hold the fruit in your hand and apply light pressure with your fingertips to make sure that it is firm. If it feels soft or slightly squishy, it is most likely too ripe. If it is overly firm, it may need to ripen a few days before it is ready to eat.

Why not just use a knife to slice avocados?

A. The simple answer is safety. Most avocado slicers have a blade that is sharp enough to slice the avocado, but not your fingers. This feature allows children to safely get an early start in the kitchen. It also can be a safer option for anyone who does not have a steady hand.

What’s the best avocado slicer to buy?

Top avocado slicer

Dotala 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer

What you need to know: Not only is this tool easy to use, easy to clean and very effective, it also includes a saver to store any leftover avocado so it will stay fresh.

What you’ll love: The handle consists of cushioned material that allows you to get a solid grip. The slicer is sharp enough to slice smoothly, yet safe enough to avoid accidents. It acts as an efficient, convenient and clean way to slice avocados.

What you should consider: The product does not come with instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top avocado slicer for the money

Chohey Avocado Slicer

What you need to know: This multifunctional avocado slicer has a low cost for a great value.

What you’ll love: It has a stainless steel pitter that easily removes the core, the handle is non-slip, the slicer blade is safe but allows for smooth slicing and it can be used on a variety of other fruits and vegetables.

What you should consider: It’s designed for avocados, so while it can slice other foods it may not be the most effective way to cut those fruits and vegetables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer

What you need to know: This simple product is affordable, effective and made of plastic, which provides safe and easy slicing to avoid accidents.

What you’ll love: This tool creates slices in a very convenient way. While it can be challenging to remove the pit, this product creates an easy slicing experience.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to slice avocados that aren’t quite ripe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.